Jeez that bracket is top heavy... England or Germany must be fancying themselves to get to the final
UEFA:
refused to light the #AllianzArena in Rainbow flag

Germany:
Gave out Rainbow flags at the match.
cities lit up buildings
over 40 stadiums lit
protested at the match
Neuer wore Rainbow flag captains armband

all in solidarity with Hungarian LGBT ppl

https://twitter.com/ScotCuthbertson/status/1407811388916092943?s=20

Photos ˄
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:00:30 pm
'Damien Duff and Richie Sadlier weigh in with their views on UEFA's rainbow stance. #EURO2020 #RTEsoccer':-

https://twitter.com/RTEsoccer/status/1407768412709965827 (with 5 minute video)


^ Great stuff from Duff and Sadlier there.

"Their core values, and not just because of today but my experience with them, it's just money and power."



Superb. We forget sometimes that football has produced some wonderful spokesmen and that it continues to do so. Speaking as a footy fan, I'm proud of you Damien (and the imperious Richie Sadlier). Thank fuck the Hungarians are out.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:46:21 pm
UEFA:
refused to light the #AllianzArena in Rainbow flag

Germany:
Gave out Rainbow flags at the match.
cities lit up buildings
over 40 stadiums lit
protested at the match
Neuer wore Rainbow flag captains armband

all in solidarity with Hungarian LGBT ppl

https://twitter.com/ScotCuthbertson/status/1407811388916092943?s=20

Photos ˄

Thanks for posting. First class
Hungarian blackshirts had a homophobic banner in the stands last night. Good fucking riddance.
Lots of meffs on twitter posting 'And the RAF from England (or comically, place where clearly no RAF flew from) shot them down'

Twats
