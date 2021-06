What a sad and cowardly excuse that is. Plus UEFA saying they are happy for the stadium to be lit up on other dates... wow.



More here: www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/jun/22/euro-2020-england-and-scotland-plans-hit-while-denmark-rejoice-live & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57566224



^ Seems the Hungarian Govt are happy with UEFA's decision - going on their quotes. Cnuts:-



Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto: "Thank God that in the circles of European football leadership common sense still prevails and they did not play along with the political provocation. UEFA made the right decision..."



^ and yet he had no problem with the homophobic banners displayed by Hungarian fans inside Budapest's Puskas Arena, for the Hungary vs Portugal match.





"Sigh. Say it again people, being gay is not political. Existing as a gay person is not political. Acknowledging that gay people exist and deserve equal treatment is not a political act any more than doing the same for a straight person is. It a moral issue not a political one. If one thinks it is a political issue then maybe it is because they lack morals." - randomandy947, in the Guardian comments section.





Rob1966 also put it well here...



I hope the German FA lights the stadium up anyway - takes the fine and creates a PR shitstorm for these UEFA cowards.





https://www.change.org/p/let-the-allianzarena-shine-in-rainbow-colours-send-a-signal-to-hungary-dfb-team-dfb-uefa-stadtmuenchen-uefa-regenbogenfarben



^150,000 people signed and rising - hopefully it'll be be presented to UEFA officials in front of the media - to highlight their ridiculous decision, and how hollow UEFA's 'Respect' campaign actually is.





The Hungarian government is half way down the road to Fascism mate. And, as ever in Hungary, there are enough self-pitying peasants who will cheer them along that road. You could see a lot of them, dressed in the black behind the goal, in their fever ward of a stadium. They don't like black people, they don't like brown people, they don't like gay people, they don't like independent-minded women, they don't like white people who take the knee. In fact they pretty much hate everyone but overweight bald men with reactionary social attitudes.I agree with you. The good Munich councillors should simply go ahead and light up their stadium in any way they see fit. Start using some financial and political power of their own. Hungary has been sucking on the European Union teet for a long time now, breaking EU rules and conventions as it merrily heads towards a fascist hell. Now it wants to do the same in UEFA. Time to tell them to fuck off. It's Germany and the western Europeans who supply the money to football. They should enforce their ideas a bit more too and not be intimidated by a load of Hungarian peasants.