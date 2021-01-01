What is it with England managers and mind boggling team choices. Trying to be too clever for their own good.
We don't know it is the actual team though, its not like Ornstein is known for getting everything right, especially recently.
I think there's been quite a drop-off since the WC. Also sounds like there has been in-fighting between older and younger members of the squad. Some of their results in last 24 months have been poor: drawing Armenia; getting beat by Slovenia, Hungary and Tunisia. Since 2018, Spain, France and Portugal have each battered them
Got a draw written all over it.
Trippier is the better defender than Shaw or Chilwall, could be needed for the liability of Tyrone Mings, and offers set pieces. Can easily see it happening.For any side trying to play good football it doesn't make sense but for a Southgate side trying to crawl their way through results I see it.
The amount of tournaments England start with a 1-1 draw feels pretty high. Thats where my hypothetical money would be going.One thing in their advantage is the number of good attacking options. They should be using the five subs today in this heat and whoever comes off the bench out of Sancho, Rashford, Sterling, Grealish etc should be able to make an impact.
Looks like Chilwell is injured? Same for Sancho - not in the 23 I don't think!
Don't they have to drop three as you are only allowed a certain number?
1990, 1996, 2002, 2010, 2012, 2016.
