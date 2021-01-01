« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 88736 times)

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,568
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 12:19:58 pm »
Quote from: masher on Today at 12:10:25 pm
What is it with England managers and mind boggling team choices. Trying to be too clever for their own good.

We don't know it is the actual team though, its not like Ornstein is known for getting everything right, especially recently.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,498
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 12:34:27 pm »
So we're all agreed then :)
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,285
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:34:41 pm »
Hopefully England can win the group as then they'll be out in the next round most likely, come 2nd in the group and you've probably got an easy one. So, come on England!! Never thought I'd type that  ;D
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 12:36:59 pm »
So we enter the brief plastic beer cup throwing stage of England competition involvement which quickly heralds the recriminations of rage and racism - might pop out and get some shopping done
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Thing is England have the better team but seems like they will be lining up with a core of Rice, Phillips, Stones and Mings, dino arms in goal I'm not saying they're all bad players but seems pretty beatable.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,553
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 12:38:00 pm »
Got a draw written all over it.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,554
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 12:39:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:19:58 pm
We don't know it is the actual team though, its not like Ornstein is known for getting everything right, especially recently.
Trippier is the better defender than Shaw or Chilwall, could be needed for the liability of Tyrone Mings, and offers set pieces. Can easily see it happening.

For any side trying to play good football it doesn't make sense but for a Southgate side trying to crawl their way through results I see it.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,767
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:13:58 pm
I think there's been quite a drop-off since the WC. Also sounds like there has been in-fighting between older and younger members of the squad. Some of their results in last 24 months have been poor: drawing Armenia; getting beat by Slovenia, Hungary and Tunisia. Since 2018, Spain, France and Portugal have each battered them

Yes seems that way - also Modric has really dropped off, remains a massive source of frustration we allowed him the run of the gaff in Madrid
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 12:44:37 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:38:00 pm
Got a draw written all over it.

The amount of tournaments England start with a 1-1 draw feels pretty high. Thats where my hypothetical money would be going.

One thing in their advantage is the number of good attacking options. They should be using the five subs today in this heat and whoever comes off the bench out of Sancho, Rashford, Sterling, Grealish etc should be able to make an impact.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,568
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 12:45:13 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:39:48 pm
Trippier is the better defender than Shaw or Chilwall, could be needed for the liability of Tyrone Mings, and offers set pieces. Can easily see it happening.

For any side trying to play good football it doesn't make sense but for a Southgate side trying to crawl their way through results I see it.

That's a fair point.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,568
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 12:45:47 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:44:37 pm
The amount of tournaments England start with a 1-1 draw feels pretty high. Thats where my hypothetical money would be going.

One thing in their advantage is the number of good attacking options. They should be using the five subs today in this heat and whoever comes off the bench out of Sancho, Rashford, Sterling, Grealish etc should be able to make an impact.

It would suit England more to finish second anyway in the group.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Looks like Chilwell is injured? Same for Sancho - not in the 23 I don't think!
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,568
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 12:47:16 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Looks like Chilwell is injured? Same for Sancho - not in the 23 I don't think!

Don't they have to drop three as you are only allowed a certain number?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,729
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 12:56:39 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:44:37 pm
The amount of tournaments England start with a 1-1 draw feels pretty high. Thats where my hypothetical money would be going.

1990, 1996, 2002, 2010, 2012, 2016.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,960
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 12:58:32 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Looks like Chilwell is injured? Same for Sancho - not in the 23 I don't think!
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:47:16 pm
Don't they have to drop three as you are only allowed a certain number?

Two of their better players though.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,039
  • Free at last!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 01:00:11 pm »
Full backs of Walker and Tripper..... jesus fatty shaw must have stolen food from his plate

Mind you he has Pickford in goal
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,474
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 01:03:37 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:39:48 pm
Trippier is the better defender than Shaw or Chilwall, could be needed for the liability of Tyrone Mings, and offers set pieces. Can easily see it happening.

Personally I'd go with a centre back who wasn't Tyrone Mings and pick my best left back instead, but that's just me and I'm not being paid the big bucks Southgate is.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:56:39 pm
1990, 1996, 2002, 2010, 2012, 2016.

With a 0-0 in 1992 as well (Denmark).

Defeats to start in 1986, 1988, 2000, 2004 and 2014.

Since I can remember (1986) I think that means the only wins to start a tournament have been against Tunisia twice and Paraguay. Is that about right?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,934
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 01:04:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:47:16 pm
Don't they have to drop three as you are only allowed a certain number?

Maguire the third I think as hes not fit.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 01:07:00 pm »
They do have to drop 3 for match day squad yeah but do you really pick 2 keepers for bench?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 