You're saying that there are other countries with more racist fans than England?



Hard to believe.



I used to once really get behind England and support them, but after years of working around the country and going to England games over the years I fucking can't stand them nowdays.



Their fans are c*nts. For every 2 or 3 decent fans (And, of course there are some) - I'd say you've got 50 that are absolute twats. I worked in London on and off for more than 10 years and was out and about when the England fans were there and they were a fucking gang of racist fuckwits.



Even when I've been abroad on holiday when England play - you've got their knuckle dragging racist titheads wrecking hotels, bars and fighting with the police and locals minding their own business.



England and their shitbag fans can fuck off.



Today England are playing a team with multiple very high profile racism issues that have happened in stadiums.I’m 2016 their FA banned their fans from a couple of away games because they feared UEFA might ban them from the 2016 Euros due to previous racism issues. They had to play a game behind closed doors due to racist chanting against Norway. What happened at that behind closed doors game? A couple of fans drew a Swastika on the pitch and sprayed it with a chemical to make it visible.The 2016 Euros, are we forgetting the time a firework was chucked on next to a goalkeeper that came from the end where their fans were in? Or how UEFA’s anti-discrimination campaigners said they heard far right chants at the game.But by all means, let’s be anybody but England.