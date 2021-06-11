I'm ignoring the media, the contempt held for any particular players and the knuckle-head followers of the national team. I'm on the side of Kirkby lad Ricky Lambert who will be supporting England in this tournament and who genuinely appreciates what it's like to play for his country.When he found out he'd been included in the squad in 2013, in a recent podcast he said "going from Southampton to England, the standard was unbelievable, it blew me away".He was enthusiastic playing with all the squad, from every team. "Everyone was welcoming, lovely to me, I didn't see any cliques, I loved the experience".In his game he came on as a sub and scored a cracking header - "Seeing that hit the back of the net is the best feeling I've had in my life, football wise"."It was incredible, got the shirt signed by all the lads and it's hanging up in ours".He talked about signing for Liverpool, scoring in front of the Kop and celebrating with Stevie. But when asked what was the best feeling of his entire career, he replied "I thought scoring for Southampton against City could never be beaten, but playing for England and scoring that goal was the best.Ricky Lambert: April 2021:-Come on England!