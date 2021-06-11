« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 11, 2021, 05:41:35 pm
Getting there was the achievement  :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 11, 2021, 05:42:22 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 11, 2021, 05:26:07 pm
I'm glad I am working from home.  ;D

Productivity is going to drop off a cliff for home workers in Scotland on Monday!

I'll be 'working' from home too. I can do emails on my phone anyway, so it'll look productive  :D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 11, 2021, 05:50:24 pm
One hour to get your fantasy team in :wave
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
June 11, 2021, 10:26:55 pm
Diego Llorente back with the Spain squad. Looks like his original test was a false positive.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:07:28 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on June 11, 2021, 05:28:14 pm
Up in Aberdeen right now it barely gets dark at all.

It still feels like night between 1-2 am here and I'm two degrees farther north it's just that most people in Aberdeen or here are asleep the only bit that's dark so people don't really notice. I remember ten years ago I actually took a 1 am run on the solstice and remember the light fading early in the run and emerging as I arrived home. Incredible memory.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:17:21 am
I think he was using a bit of hyperbole. And we all know that with the grey skies, the granite and rain, there is precious little difference between night and day in Aberdeen.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:34:33 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:17:21 am
I think he was using a bit of hyperbole. And we all know that with the grey skies, the granite and rain, there is precious little difference between night and day in Aberdeen.

Exactly!  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:50:48 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:34:33 am
Exactly!  ;D

Has there ever been such a thing as summer in Aberdeen? Since both 1994 and 2018 failed miserably as the Baltic Sea turned into Mediterranean North. I'm genuinely curious  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:50:48 am
Has there ever been such a thing as summer in Aberdeen? Since both 1994 and 2018 failed miserably as the Baltic Sea turned into Mediterranean North I'm genuinely curious  ;D

It's bloody lovely right now... too hot gor me actually.

People joke but it's just the granite makes it look grey. It obviously isn't as warm as down south but it's not that different.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:56:26 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 10:53:37 am
It's bloody lovely right now... too hot gor me actually.

People joke but it's just the granite makes it look grey. It obviously isn't as warm as down south but it's not that different.

I assume the 27°C water temps of the Marsviken inlet near here in 2018 won't be repeated in Cove Bay anytime soon though?  ;D

I guess you guys are used to it, but it sounds utterly dreadful to me to have those summers. To be fair the difference between Aberdeen and the shoreline further south is quite small yeah.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:12:10 am
I won't watch the Euros anyway. Couldn't care less about the Swedish national team even if I tried and my love for VARball is just gone.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:30:49 am
Rumoured England team today.

Pickford
Walker
Stones
Mings
Chilwell
Rice
Phillips
Mount
Foden
Sterling
Kane
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:46:08 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:30:49 am
Rumoured England team today.

Pickford
Walker
Stones
Mings
Chilwell
Rice
Phillips
Mount
Foden
Sterling
Kane

I would swop Sterling for Grealish but besides that it's what's expected.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:49:43 am
Stones and Mings definitely need two holding players to help them out. Feels like that is a partnership that could meltdown at any point.

Sterling was always likely going to start as him and Kane have worked well together in the past and in with so little training time it's the kind of thing you rely on.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Modric will be licking his ratty little lips at that.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:01:36 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:07:28 am
It still feels like night between 1-2 am here and I'm two degrees farther north it's just that most people in Aberdeen or here are asleep the only bit that's dark so people don't really notice. I remember ten years ago I actually took a 1 am run on the solstice and remember the light fading early in the run and emerging as I arrived home. Incredible memory.

I stayed in a hotel in Wick some years ago around this time of year. I turned off my tv at just after 11pm & was shocked to see there was still a fair bit of daylight outside & the birds were chirping away merrily.

Weird experience.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:11:02 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Rice and Mount are really good players to be fair.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:17:02 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Mcginn, McTominay and Gilmour/McGregor really isn't all that far off it, and it's not that often you can say that about a Scotland team. Mount is class though.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:22:12 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 12:17:02 pm
Mcginn, McTominay and Gilmour/McGregor really isn't all that far off it, and it's not that often you can say that about a Scotland team. Mount is class though.

McGregor impressed me when he was up against Mayweather, he put in a much better performance than I expected.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 12:25:29 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Nothing wrong at all with that midfield. It's the defense and and manager that will let them down. But they should beat Croatia and top the group without much trouble.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Yesterday at 04:25:09 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:56:26 am
I assume the 27°C water temps of the Marsviken inlet near here in 2018 won't be repeated in Cove Bay anytime soon though?  ;D

I guess you guys are used to it, but it sounds utterly dreadful to me to have those summers. To be fair the difference between Aberdeen and the shoreline further south is quite small yeah.
I've done parkrun along Aberdeen's coast in tee and shorts and it were lovely .
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Today at 08:31:22 am
I'm ignoring the media, the contempt held for any particular players and the knuckle-head followers of the national team. I'm on the side of Kirkby lad Ricky Lambert who will be supporting England in this tournament and who genuinely appreciates what it's like to play for his country.

When he found out he'd been included in the squad in 2013, in a recent podcast he said "going from Southampton to England, the standard was unbelievable, it blew me away".
He was enthusiastic playing with all the squad, from every team. "Everyone was welcoming, lovely to me, I didn't see any cliques, I loved the experience".

In his game he came on as a sub and scored a cracking header - "Seeing that hit the back of the net is the best feeling I've had in my life, football wise".

"It was incredible, got the shirt signed by all the lads and it's hanging up in ours".

He talked about signing for Liverpool, scoring in front of the Kop and celebrating with Stevie. But when asked what was the best feeling of his entire career, he replied "I thought scoring for Southampton against City could never be beaten, but playing for England and scoring that goal was the best.

Ricky Lambert: April 2021:-
https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/straight-from-the-off/id1516897830?i=1000519190157

Come on England!
