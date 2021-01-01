I'm glad I am working from home. Productivity is going to drop off a cliff for home workers in Scotland on Monday!
Up in Aberdeen right now it barely gets dark at all.
I think he was using a bit of hyperbole. And we all know that with the grey skies, the granite and rain, there is precious little difference between night and day in Aberdeen.
Exactly!
Has there ever been such a thing as summer in Aberdeen? Since both 1994 and 2018 failed miserably as the Baltic Sea turned into Mediterranean North I'm genuinely curious
It's bloody lovely right now... too hot gor me actually.People joke but it's just the granite makes it look grey. It obviously isn't as warm as down south but it's not that different.
Rumoured England team today.PickfordWalker StonesMingsChilwellRicePhillipsMountFodenSterlingKane
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.
people like big dick nick.
It still feels like night between 1-2 am here and I'm two degrees farther north it's just that most people in Aberdeen or here are asleep the only bit that's dark so people don't really notice. I remember ten years ago I actually took a 1 am run on the solstice and remember the light fading early in the run and emerging as I arrived home. Incredible memory.
I am all for authoritarian rule
Mcginn, McTominay and Gilmour/McGregor really isn't all that far off it, and it's not that often you can say that about a Scotland team. Mount is class though.
