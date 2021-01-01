« previous next »
Wullie160975

  Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3160 on: Yesterday at 05:41:35 pm
Getting there was the achievement  :D
Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3161 on: Yesterday at 05:42:22 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm
I'm glad I am working from home.  ;D

Productivity is going to drop off a cliff for home workers in Scotland on Monday!

I'll be 'working' from home too. I can do emails on my phone anyway, so it'll look productive  :D
Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,110
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3162 on: Yesterday at 05:50:24 pm
One hour to get your fantasy team in :wave
rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3163 on: Yesterday at 10:26:55 pm
Diego Llorente back with the Spain squad. Looks like his original test was a false positive.
Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3164 on: Today at 10:07:28 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:28:14 pm
Up in Aberdeen right now it barely gets dark at all.

It still feels like night between 1-2 am here and I'm two degrees farther north it's just that most people in Aberdeen or here are asleep the only bit that's dark so people don't really notice. I remember ten years ago I actually took a 1 am run on the solstice and remember the light fading early in the run and emerging as I arrived home. Incredible memory.
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,318
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3165 on: Today at 10:17:21 am
I think he was using a bit of hyperbole. And we all know that with the grey skies, the granite and rain, there is precious little difference between night and day in Aberdeen.
Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3166 on: Today at 10:34:33 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:17:21 am
I think he was using a bit of hyperbole. And we all know that with the grey skies, the granite and rain, there is precious little difference between night and day in Aberdeen.

Exactly!  ;D
Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3167 on: Today at 10:50:48 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:34:33 am
Exactly!  ;D

Has there ever been such a thing as summer in Aberdeen? Since both 1994 and 2018 failed miserably as the Baltic Sea turned into Mediterranean North. I'm genuinely curious  ;D
Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3168 on: Today at 10:53:37 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:50:48 am
Has there ever been such a thing as summer in Aberdeen? Since both 1994 and 2018 failed miserably as the Baltic Sea turned into Mediterranean North I'm genuinely curious  ;D

It's bloody lovely right now... too hot gor me actually.

People joke but it's just the granite makes it look grey. It obviously isn't as warm as down south but it's not that different.
Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3169 on: Today at 10:56:26 am
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:53:37 am
It's bloody lovely right now... too hot gor me actually.

People joke but it's just the granite makes it look grey. It obviously isn't as warm as down south but it's not that different.

I assume the 27°C water temps of the Marsviken inlet near here in 2018 won't be repeated in Cove Bay anytime soon though?  ;D

I guess you guys are used to it, but it sounds utterly dreadful to me to have those summers. To be fair the difference between Aberdeen and the shoreline further south is quite small yeah.
Linudden

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3170 on: Today at 11:12:10 am
I won't watch the Euros anyway. Couldn't care less about the Swedish national team even if I tried and my love for VARball is just gone.
sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3171 on: Today at 11:30:49 am
Rumoured England team today.

Pickford
Walker
Stones
Mings
Chilwell
Rice
Phillips
Mount
Foden
Sterling
Kane
Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3172 on: Today at 11:46:08 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 11:30:49 am
Rumoured England team today.

Pickford
Walker
Stones
Mings
Chilwell
Rice
Phillips
Mount
Foden
Sterling
Kane

I would swop Sterling for Grealish but besides that it's what's expected.
Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3173 on: Today at 11:49:43 am
Stones and Mings definitely need two holding players to help them out. Feels like that is a partnership that could meltdown at any point.

Sterling was always likely going to start as him and Kane have worked well together in the past and in with so little training time it's the kind of thing you rely on.
Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3174 on: Today at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.
BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,903
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3175 on: Today at 12:01:02 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Modric will be licking his ratty little lips at that.
Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3176 on: Today at 12:01:36 pm
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 10:07:28 am
It still feels like night between 1-2 am here and I'm two degrees farther north it's just that most people in Aberdeen or here are asleep the only bit that's dark so people don't really notice. I remember ten years ago I actually took a 1 am run on the solstice and remember the light fading early in the run and emerging as I arrived home. Incredible memory.

I stayed in a hotel in Wick some years ago around this time of year. I turned off my tv at just after 11pm & was shocked to see there was still a fair bit of daylight outside & the birds were chirping away merrily.

Weird experience.
J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,968
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3177 on: Today at 12:11:02 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Rice and Mount are really good players to be fair.
Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,050
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3178 on: Today at 12:17:02 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Mcginn, McTominay and Gilmour/McGregor really isn't all that far off it, and it's not that often you can say that about a Scotland team. Mount is class though.
J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,968
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3179 on: Today at 12:22:12 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:17:02 pm
Mcginn, McTominay and Gilmour/McGregor really isn't all that far off it, and it's not that often you can say that about a Scotland team. Mount is class though.

McGregor impressed me when he was up against Mayweather, he put in a much better performance than I expected.
Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,263
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #3180 on: Today at 12:25:29 pm
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 11:57:43 am
A midfield of Rice, Philips and Mount? Jeez, glad I'm not English.

Nothing wrong at all with that midfield. It's the defense and and manager that will let them down. But they should beat Croatia and top the group without much trouble.
