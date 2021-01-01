« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 81517 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3000 on: Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm »
Spain may not be able to train together, but hey, at least they haven't fired their manager 2 days before the tournament this time. That's progress.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3001 on: Yesterday at 08:07:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm
Yes mate, they're on a good run of games being undefeated and playing some not typical Italian tournament football.

But as  Ray said they do like to start slowly.  ;D

Nice one mate 👍
Logged
Believer

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,648
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3002 on: Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:00:00 pm
Anyone making an argument for anyone other than France walking this competition?

Seen a few analytics reports suggesting Belgium was likely to win. The lopsided nature of the draw likely means one of Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland or Sweden could end up playing in a semi final
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3003 on: Yesterday at 08:12:38 pm »
The main argument against France winning is that the putative best teams often don't win tournaments
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3004 on: Yesterday at 08:14:55 pm »
Diogo having a nice run out,could have had a goal or two.

Ronaldo still got it (just less speed),can't believe Pepe is still playing,looks like skeletor.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3005 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 07:53:16 pm
Spain may not be able to train together, but hey, at least they haven't fired their manager 2 days before the tournament this time. That's progress.
Oh yeah, forgot about them!
Wouldn't mind seeing Spain doing well with Thiago puling the strings and old boy Aspas scoring a few hat-tricks. Or goals direct from corner kicks.

Anyone got a list of which of our players (LFC) are likely to feature for which national teams?
Logged

Offline Wullie160975

  • Oor Wullie! Your Wullie! A'body's Wullie!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3006 on: Yesterday at 09:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 08:17:25 pm
Oh yeah, forgot about them!
Wouldn't mind seeing Spain doing well with Thiago puling the strings and old boy Aspas scoring a few hat-tricks. Or goals direct from corner kicks.

Anyone got a list of which of our players (LFC) are likely to feature for which national teams?

Aspas is not in the squad.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,660
  • BoRac
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3007 on: Yesterday at 09:50:15 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm
Seen a few analytics reports suggesting Belgium was likely to win.

Was it this one?

https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/euro-2020-predictions:-can-belgium-lift-its-first-major-trophy

29% probability is mad, can't believe they even published those results. They have Denmark on 7% and Germany and Netherlands on 3%. It's a Belgian University, though. ;D

This seems a lot more realistic: https://www.zeileis.org/news/euro2020/
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,648
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3008 on: Yesterday at 09:55:55 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:50:15 pm
Was it this one?

https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/euro-2020-predictions:-can-belgium-lift-its-first-major-trophy

Yeah it was that one and the fact it was from a Belgian universify definitely was a red flag ;D
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,297
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3009 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:00:00 pm
Anyone making an argument for anyone other than France walking this competition?
The best one I've got is that quite often the favourite, and best team often don't win it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,201
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3010 on: Yesterday at 10:33:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm
The best one I've got is that quite often the favourite, and best team often don't win it.
That's England scuppered, then :)
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline buttersstotch

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3011 on: Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 07:00:00 pm
Anyone making an argument for anyone other than France walking this competition?

The Guardian were making the point that bringing Benzema back in to the fold could upset the apple cart. Think there is something in there unless the entire France squad has kissed and made up. They have the best squad, but probably suffer from trying to shoe-horn all their best players in too.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,792
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3012 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm »
Ventured into Twitter and saw Croatia trending. Apparently its because they wont take the knee before kick off and the replies are all thick as mince little Englanders saying theyll all be supporting Croatia.

Im now conflicted. Its enough to make me want England to win again.

Why is international football such a basket case. Or why are so many people in this country so wilfully ignorant?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,487
  • Legacy fan
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3013 on: Yesterday at 11:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:02:20 pm
Italy might be dark horses.  :D
Agree. Probably got the most exciting midfield in the tournament in Verratti, Barella (who will be one of the top players in the competition) and Jorginho. Always solid at the back. Question mark would be over scoring goals in big matches as still not convinced Immobile has the quality against the best defences. Going into the tournament unbeaten in 25 and no goals conceded in 8. They start with a home game too.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 08:26:00 am »
Apparently England have been training with Luke Shaw as the left sided central defender.  Tyrone Mings is the natural choice but he's a liability.  Not a great indictment of our defensive options!

Southgate will then get dog's abuse for picking two holding midfielders to protect a crappy defence instead of getting as many forwards on the pitch as possible.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,389
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3015 on: Today at 08:41:06 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:57:58 pm
Ventured into Twitter and saw Croatia trending. Apparently its because they wont take the knee before kick off and the replies are all thick as mince little Englanders saying theyll all be supporting Croatia.

Im now conflicted. Its enough to make me want England to win again.

Why is international football such a basket case. Or why are so many people in this country so wilfully ignorant?

The whole knee taking shitstorm has become such a circus.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,792
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #3016 on: Today at 08:44:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:41:06 am
The whole knee taking shitstorm has become such a circus.



Do any other nations consistently fuck themselves over like this? Every major tournament theres always some self made crisis or other.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 