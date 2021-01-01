Italy might be dark horses.



Agree. Probably got the most exciting midfield in the tournament in Verratti, Barella (who will be one of the top players in the competition) and Jorginho. Always solid at the back. Question mark would be over scoring goals in big matches as still not convinced Immobile has the quality against the best defences. Going into the tournament unbeaten in 25 and no goals conceded in 8. They start with a home game too.