Yes mate, they're on a good run of games being undefeated and playing some not typical Italian tournament football. But as Ray said they do like to start slowly.
Anyone making an argument for anyone other than France walking this competition?
Spain may not be able to train together, but hey, at least they haven't fired their manager 2 days before the tournament this time. That's progress.
Oh yeah, forgot about them!Wouldn't mind seeing Spain doing well with Thiago puling the strings and old boy Aspas scoring a few hat-tricks. Or goals direct from corner kicks.Anyone got a list of which of our players (LFC) are likely to feature for which national teams?
Seen a few analytics reports suggesting Belgium was likely to win.
Was it this one?https://dtai.cs.kuleuven.be/sports/blog/euro-2020-predictions:-can-belgium-lift-its-first-major-trophy
The best one I've got is that quite often the favourite, and best team often don't win it.
people like big dick nick.
Italy might be dark horses.
Ventured into Twitter and saw Croatia trending. Apparently its because they wont take the knee before kick off and the replies are all thick as mince little Englanders saying theyll all be supporting Croatia.Im now conflicted. Its enough to make me want England to win again.Why is international football such a basket case. Or why are so many people in this country so wilfully ignorant?
The whole knee taking shitstorm has become such a circus.
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.57]