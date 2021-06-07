« previous next »
Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2920 on: Today at 10:38:12 am
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.

They are just shocking all over the park.

Luke Shaw - not adverse to the odd fatty-dive

Mason Mount - tumbles like a circus clown on a night out after two shots of absynthe

Dominic Calvert Lewin - as theatrical as a Shakespeare actor who has gone to the "Camp School of outright flopping like a fish after being landed on an Icelandic trawler 50 miles west of Recyvik"

Jack Grealish - the diviest diver known to mankind since David Beckham. Every move results in a scream, a roll, a tantrum and a dive.

Harry Kane - furious that Grealish has stolen his back-into-someone and try and injure them badly then flop over and cry when he's not just outright throwing himself to the floor like a spayed bunter

Marcus Rashford - great lad - doing loads of great stuff for his community and the people of the UK, sadly he's also a fucking diver of epic proportions.

Jadon Sancho - not seen him often but when I have, he's been rolling around on the floor after absolutely no contact whatsoever

Raheem Sterling - what's annoying about his relentless diving is that he's shite at it - but referees seem to fall for his contact screaming, rolling and crying



Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2921 on: Today at 10:39:13 am
Brilliant.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2922 on: Today at 10:51:25 am
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:38:12 am
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.

They are just shocking all over the park.

Luke Shaw - not adverse to the odd fatty-dive

Mason Mount - tumbles like a circus clown on a night out after two shots of absynthe

Dominic Calvert Lewin - as theatrical as a Shakespeare actor who has gone to the "Camp School of outright flopping like a fish after being landed on an Icelandic trawler 50 miles west of Recyvik"

Jack Grealish - the diviest diver known to mankind since David Beckham. Every move results in a scream, a roll, a tantrum and a dive.

Harry Kane - furious that Grealish has stolen his back-into-someone and try and injure them badly then flop over and cry when he's not just outright throwing himself to the floor like a spayed bunter

Marcus Rashford - great lad - doing loads of great stuff for his community and the people of the UK, sadly he's also a fucking diver of epic proportions.

Jadon Sancho - not seen him often but when I have, he's been rolling around on the floor after absolutely no contact whatsoever

Raheem Sterling - what's annoying about his relentless diving is that he's shite at it - but referees seem to fall for his contact screaming, rolling and crying

All those hobbies you listed in another thread and you still have time to produce this. Incredible.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2923 on: Today at 11:23:11 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:39:13 am
Brilliant.

Did we read the same post?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2924 on: Today at 11:26:18 am
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:23:11 am
Did we read the same post?

I'm guessing so. Yet more genius from the fingers of Timmy Mallet?

All it was missing was an awful gif
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm
*Grabs crowbar* On the topic of major football championships, it's 31 years to the day since football's greatest moment:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk</a>

Burruchaga (I think) sneakily standing on Massing's shoeless foot adds to the whole spectacle. Marvellous stuff that I hope gets repeated on Friday evening.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:38:12 am
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.


Very true. But since this isn't the Premier League, we will at least have at worst semi competent referees and VAR officials which will be a breath of fresh air.

Interesting point is that for the first time Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini and his assistants will join the Euro 2020 ref team and Spanish refereeing team led by Jesus Gil Manzano will be part of the selected CONMEBOL referees for the Copa América 2021
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:25:02 pm
I got Italy to beat Netherlands in the final when I did the predictor.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2928 on: Today at 01:32:36 pm
Oh and for a laugh here are the officials from England picked for the Euros

Refs
Michael Oliver (England)
Anthony Taylor (England)

VAR Officials
Stuart Attwell (England)
Lee Betts (England)
Christopher Kavanagh (England)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2929 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm
Let's see how the PL officials compare to their counterparts particularly on VAR. I doubt other officials will take ages fiddling with offside lines
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2930 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:32:36 pm
Oh and for a laugh here are the officials from England picked for the Euros

Refs
Anthony Taylor (England)

VAR Officials
Stuart Attwell (England)

Jesus fucking Christ
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2931 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm
The funniest thing will be when England get knocked out by Portugal due to a Bruno dive, and the pundits/commentators will all be up in arms, despite not saying a word when he's been doing the same all season for Man United. The same as Ronaldo in 2006.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2932 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 01:52:03 pm
The funniest thing will be when England get knocked out by Portugal due to a Bruno dive, and the pundits/commentators will all be up in arms, despite not saying a word when he's been doing the same all season for Man United. The same as Ronaldo in 2006.

I would laugh :)
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2933 on: Today at 02:45:27 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:36:39 pm
Let's see how the PL officials compare to their counterparts particularly on VAR. I doubt other officials will take ages fiddling with offside lines

Will be interesting to see what other countries are saying about how inept they think our refs are with VAR too.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2934 on: Today at 02:47:14 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:12:10 pm
*Grabs crowbar* On the topic of major football championships, it's 31 years to the day since football's greatest moment:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk</a>

Burruchaga (I think) sneakily standing on Massing's shoeless foot adds to the whole spectacle. Marvellous stuff that I hope gets repeated on Friday evening.

Superb foot stamp that - not just the technique, but the timing. If Massing had already got his red then Burrachaga would probably have been knocked senseless, but the old pro knew that the shoeless one was clinging on to the prospect of a yellow. Fat chance!

What was weird about this whole incident is that Cannigia had been diving around all through the match in ways that would have embarrassed Harry Kane. This was the only time he kept on his feet - and in spite of the savagery of the assaults.

Of course the Argentines went back to diving after this incident - as did practically every other team in the competition. Klinsmann won the Nobel and the Oscar I believe for his dives. By the end of the tournamnet he was flipping on the floor like a salmon on the deck of a fishing boat. Verily, Italia 90 was the Diving World Cup. And they say it was the World Cup that introduced the middle classes of England to the great game and entranced them too. What does that say about the bourgeoisie I wonder?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2935 on: Today at 03:11:53 pm
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2936 on: Today at 03:31:40 pm
https://www.theplayerstribune.com/posts/dear-england-01f798yfraha/amp?__twitter_impression=true

Gareth Southgate writes to England before the Euros. Great read. 
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2937 on: Today at 03:35:33 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:38:12 am

Jack Grealish - the diviest diver known to mankind since David Beckham. Every move results in a scream, a roll, a tantrum and a dive.

This made me chuckle:


https://newsthump.com/2021/06/07/jack-grealish-perfects-schrodingers-tackle-which-is-both-an-obvious-dive-and-blatant-foul-until-his-shirt-is-observed/

Quote
Jack Grealish perfects Schrödingers tackle, which is both an obvious dive AND blatant foul until his shirt is observed

Jack Grealish getting fouled for Aston Villa and England

England midfielder Jack Grealish has been hailed by theoretical scientists for introducing football fans to quantum mechanics through the medium of being tackled.

The Aston Villa captain is the most fouled player in the Premier League for the last two seasons and has carried this form onto the international stage, winning numerous free-kicks for his country, including the penalty that won Sundays game against Romania.

However, many observers have pointed out that Jack Grealish being tackled can be both a blatant dive, and an obvious foul, at the same time, right up until the shirt he is wearing is observed by anyone watching the game.

Jack Grealish is a filthy diver and represents everything that is wrong with the modern game, explained Leeds fan, Simon Williams, after he was shown footage of Jack Grealish being scythed down in an Aston Villa shirt.

However, when shown the same footage, but this time with Grealish wearing a digitally created England shirt, Williams observed something entirely different.

Grealish is just pure class, the opposition simply cant get near him by legal means so they have to hack him down.  That other team is absolutely filthy. That clearly should have been a red card, where was VAR?

Wait? What do you mean its the same tackle? Thats absurd, the first was a clear dive by the filthy Villa cheat, while the second was a sublime piece of trickery by Englands saviour and the reincarnation of St George himself.

Meanwhile, England manager Gareth Southgate has sought to introduce fans to Heisenbergs Uncertainty Principle as they try to measure Harry Maguires exact position during the first game against Croatia.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2938 on: Today at 03:38:02 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:11:53 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/jun/04/euro-2020-complete-guide-to-all-622-players-ratings

This is a really good guide to every player selected this summer.

I always have to laugh at these guides. Foreign players seem to have more interests and altruistic activities.  Whereas aside from Reece James' charity work, the England profiles have references to Maguire's Greek adventure, Trippier's gambling ban and Grealish's driving ban. Oh and we get to learn Pickford's family name was originally Pigford.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2939 on: Today at 03:56:23 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:38:02 pm
I always have to laugh at these guides. Foreign players seem to have more interests and altruistic activities.  Whereas aside from Reece James' charity work, the England profiles have references to Maguire's Greek adventure, Trippier's gambling ban and Grealish's driving ban. Oh and we get to learn Pickford's family name was originally Pigford.

Reece James, Trent Alexander Arnold and Marcus Rashford have plenty altruistic activities.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2940 on: Today at 04:13:51 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:40:05 pm
Jesus fucking Christ

They are the 'best' this country has to offer which is hilarious and terrifying at the same time
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2941 on: Today at 04:34:26 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:38:02 pm
I always have to laugh at these guides. Foreign players seem to have more interests and altruistic activities.  Whereas aside from Reece James' charity work, the England profiles have references to Maguire's Greek adventure, Trippier's gambling ban and Grealish's driving ban. Oh and we get to learn Pickford's family name was originally Pigford.

Make a decent if random 'guess the player quiz  ;D

We can start with:

Speaks five languages and says that he started playing the piano during lockdown. There were a few songs I wanted to learn, such as Una Mattina and Für Elise. When I got halfway there I was quite proud of myself. He is the co-founder of a company that developed a vegan and gluten-free oat milk and was once kissed by Rihanna at a party.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2942 on: Today at 04:58:37 pm
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:38:12 am
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.

They are just shocking all over the park.

Luke Shaw - not adverse to the odd fatty-dive

Mason Mount - tumbles like a circus clown on a night out after two shots of absynthe

Dominic Calvert Lewin - as theatrical as a Shakespeare actor who has gone to the "Camp School of outright flopping like a fish after being landed on an Icelandic trawler 50 miles west of Recyvik"

Jack Grealish - the diviest diver known to mankind since David Beckham. Every move results in a scream, a roll, a tantrum and a dive.

Harry Kane - furious that Grealish has stolen his back-into-someone and try and injure them badly then flop over and cry when he's not just outright throwing himself to the floor like a spayed bunter

Marcus Rashford - great lad - doing loads of great stuff for his community and the people of the UK, sadly he's also a fucking diver of epic proportions.

Jadon Sancho - not seen him often but when I have, he's been rolling around on the floor after absolutely no contact whatsoever

Raheem Sterling - what's annoying about his relentless diving is that he's shite at it - but referees seem to fall for his contact screaming, rolling and crying

Kane has to be a lock for the golden boat, with the diving squad behind them. This is why they don't get called out for it because English pundits want them diving in an England shirt.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2943 on: Today at 05:00:38 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:34:26 pm
Make a decent if random 'guess the player quiz  ;D

We can start with:

Speaks five languages and says that he started playing the piano during lockdown. There were a few songs I wanted to learn, such as Una Mattina and Für Elise. When I got halfway there I was quite proud of myself. He is the co-founder of a company that developed a vegan and gluten-free oat milk and was once kissed by Rihanna at a party.

I'd have said Roy Keane but I know for a fact he speaks six languages.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2944 on: Today at 05:05:21 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:34:26 pm
Make a decent if random 'guess the player quiz  ;D

We can start with:

Speaks five languages and says that he started playing the piano during lockdown. There were a few songs I wanted to learn, such as Una Mattina and Für Elise. When I got halfway there I was quite proud of myself. He is the co-founder of a company that developed a vegan and gluten-free oat milk and was once kissed by Rihanna at a party.
Wayne Hennessy?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2945 on: Today at 05:06:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:38:02 pm
I always have to laugh at these guides. Foreign players seem to have more interests and altruistic activities.  Whereas aside from Reece James' charity work, the England profiles have references to Maguire's Greek adventure, Trippier's gambling ban and Grealish's driving ban. Oh and we get to learn Pickford's family name was originally Pigford.



I haven't read it but I'm hoping Benzema's extra curricular activities are mentioned.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2946 on: Today at 05:16:52 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:05:21 pm
Wayne Hennessy?

 ;D

Right position at least!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2947 on: Today at 05:20:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:06:15 pm
I haven't read it but I'm hoping Benzema's extra curricular activities are mentioned.
'Like his compatriot Jean-Luc Godard, Benzema likes to explore modern human relationships through the medium of film'.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2948 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:47:14 pm
Superb foot stamp that - not just the technique, but the timing. If Massing had already got his red then Burrachaga would probably have been knocked senseless, but the old pro knew that the shoeless one was clinging on to the prospect of a yellow. Fat chance!

What was weird about this whole incident is that Cannigia had been diving around all through the match in ways that would have embarrassed Harry Kane. This was the only time he kept on his feet - and in spite of the savagery of the assaults.

Of course the Argentines went back to diving after this incident - as did practically every other team in the competition. Klinsmann won the Nobel and the Oscar I believe for his dives. By the end of the tournamnet he was flipping on the floor like a salmon on the deck of a fishing boat. Verily, Italia 90 was the Diving World Cup. And they say it was the World Cup that introduced the middle classes of England to the great game and entranced them too. What does that say about the bourgeoisie I wonder?

Klinsmann's dives in the Italia 90 final were hilarious, :lmao & the ref bought it too & sent the Argentine player off, Italia 90 Argentina team was the worst team to get to a final.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2949 on: Today at 05:24:53 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:11:53 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/ng-interactive/2021/jun/04/euro-2020-complete-guide-to-all-622-players-ratings

This is a really good guide to every player selected this summer.

Some of the labels they have given players are ridicuous. Why would you label players "journeyman" unless you were applying one of them to every player and need to say something? Just leave them blank - it just seems disrespectful.

And then there is "Practical Joker" for Joel Veltman and Dejan Lovren is "Loudmouth"  ;D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2950 on: Today at 05:31:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:34:26 pm
Make a decent if random 'guess the player quiz  ;D

We can start with:

Speaks five languages and says that he started playing the piano during lockdown. There were a few songs I wanted to learn, such as Una Mattina and Für Elise. When I got halfway there I was quite proud of myself. He is the co-founder of a company that developed a vegan and gluten-free oat milk and was once kissed by Rihanna at a party.

Jesse Lingard?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2951 on: Today at 05:46:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:34:26 pm
Make a decent if random 'guess the player quiz  ;D

We can start with:

Speaks five languages and says that he started playing the piano during lockdown. There were a few songs I wanted to learn, such as Una Mattina and Für Elise. When I got halfway there I was quite proud of myself. He is the co-founder of a company that developed a vegan and gluten-free oat milk and was once kissed by Rihanna at a party.

Pickford?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2952 on: Today at 05:52:17 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:20:30 pm
'Like his compatriot Jean-Luc Godard, Benzema likes to explore modern human relationships through the medium of film'.

:D
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2953 on: Today at 05:52:59 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 05:24:53 pm
Some of the labels they have given players are ridicuous. Why would you label players "journeyman" unless you were applying one of them to every player and need to say something? Just leave them blank - it just seems disrespectful.

And then there is "Practical Joker" for Joel Veltman and Dejan Lovren is "Loudmouth"  ;D

They didn't land on "Man of the World" for Veltman? Poor showing.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2954 on: Today at 05:54:52 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:05:21 pm
Wayne Hennessy?

;D

I suspect his would be about how much he loves Dad's Army and Allo Allo.
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2955 on: Today at 06:03:06 pm
This is a dispiriting thread, any chance we concentrate on talking about football rather than making insinuations about footballers personalities?
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
Reply #2956 on: Today at 06:13:02 pm
