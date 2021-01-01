*Grabs crowbar* On the topic of major football championships, it's 31 years to the day since football's greatest moment:



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk</a>



Burruchaga (I think) sneakily standing on Massing's shoeless foot adds to the whole spectacle. Marvellous stuff that I hope gets repeated on Friday evening.



Superb foot stamp that - not just the technique, but the timing. If Massing had already got his red then Burrachaga would probably have been knocked senseless, but the old pro knew that the shoeless one was clinging on to the prospect of a yellow. Fat chance!What was weird about this whole incident is that Cannigia had been diving around all through the match in ways that would have embarrassed Harry Kane. This was the only time he kept on his feet - and in spite of the savagery of the assaults.Of course the Argentines went back to diving after this incident - as did practically every other team in the competition. Klinsmann won the Nobel and the Oscar I believe for his dives. By the end of the tournamnet he was flipping on the floor like a salmon on the deck of a fishing boat. Verily, Italia 90 was the Diving World Cup. And they say it was the World Cup that introduced the middle classes of England to the great game and entranced them too. What does that say about the bourgeoisie I wonder?