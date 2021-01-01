« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 78543 times)

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,262
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 10:38:12 am »
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.

They are just shocking all over the park.

Luke Shaw - not adverse to the odd fatty-dive

Mason Mount - tumbles like a circus clown on a night out after two shots of absynthe

Dominic Calvert Lewin - as theatrical as a Shakespeare actor who has gone to the "Camp School of outright flopping like a fish after being landed on an Icelandic trawler 50 miles west of Recyvik"

Jack Grealish - the diviest diver known to mankind since David Beckham. Every move results in a scream, a roll, a tantrum and a dive.

Harry Kane - furious that Grealish has stolen his back-into-someone and try and injure them badly then flop over and cry when he's not just outright throwing himself to the floor like a spayed bunter

Marcus Rashford - great lad - doing loads of great stuff for his community and the people of the UK, sadly he's also a fucking diver of epic proportions.

Jadon Sancho - not seen him often but when I have, he's been rolling around on the floor after absolutely no contact whatsoever

Raheem Sterling - what's annoying about his relentless diving is that he's shite at it - but referees seem to fall for his contact screaming, rolling and crying



Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,077
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 10:39:13 am »
Brilliant.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 10:51:25 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:38:12 am
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.

They are just shocking all over the park.

Luke Shaw - not adverse to the odd fatty-dive

Mason Mount - tumbles like a circus clown on a night out after two shots of absynthe

Dominic Calvert Lewin - as theatrical as a Shakespeare actor who has gone to the "Camp School of outright flopping like a fish after being landed on an Icelandic trawler 50 miles west of Recyvik"

Jack Grealish - the diviest diver known to mankind since David Beckham. Every move results in a scream, a roll, a tantrum and a dive.

Harry Kane - furious that Grealish has stolen his back-into-someone and try and injure them badly then flop over and cry when he's not just outright throwing himself to the floor like a spayed bunter

Marcus Rashford - great lad - doing loads of great stuff for his community and the people of the UK, sadly he's also a fucking diver of epic proportions.

Jadon Sancho - not seen him often but when I have, he's been rolling around on the floor after absolutely no contact whatsoever

Raheem Sterling - what's annoying about his relentless diving is that he's shite at it - but referees seem to fall for his contact screaming, rolling and crying

All those hobbies you listed in another thread and you still have time to produce this. Incredible.
Logged

Offline J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,962
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 11:23:11 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:39:13 am
Brilliant.

Did we read the same post?
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,077
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 11:26:18 am »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 11:23:11 am
Did we read the same post?

I'm guessing so. Yet more genius from the fingers of Timmy Mallet?

All it was missing was an awful gif
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,398
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 01:12:10 pm »
*Grabs crowbar* On the topic of major football championships, it's 31 years to the day since football's greatest moment:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Taz3GfP_eNk</a>

Burruchaga (I think) sneakily standing on Massing's shoeless foot adds to the whole spectacle. Marvellous stuff that I hope gets repeated on Friday evening.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 01:17:28 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:38:12 am
I thnk I can confidentaly predict that England will be the diviest divers this year.


Very true. But since this isn't the Premier League, we will at least have at worst semi competent referees and VAR officials which will be a breath of fresh air.

Interesting point is that for the first time Argentinian referee Fernando Rapallini and his assistants will join the Euro 2020 ref team and Spanish refereeing team led by Jesus Gil Manzano will be part of the selected CONMEBOL referees for the Copa América 2021
« Last Edit: Today at 01:21:46 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 01:25:02 pm »
I got Italy to beat Netherlands in the final when I did the predictor.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,520
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 01:32:36 pm »
Oh and for a laugh here are the officials from England picked for the Euros

Refs
Michael Oliver (England)
Anthony Taylor (England)

VAR Officials
Stuart Attwell (England)
Lee Betts (England)
Christopher Kavanagh (England)
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,628
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 01:36:39 pm »
Let's see how the PL officials compare to their counterparts particularly on VAR. I doubt other officials will take ages fiddling with offside lines
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,398
  • Truthiness
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:32:36 pm
Oh and for a laugh here are the officials from England picked for the Euros

Refs
Anthony Taylor (England)

VAR Officials
Stuart Attwell (England)

Jesus fucking Christ
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 