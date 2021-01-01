They have more inspiring talent now compared to 2016: Andre Silva, Jota, Felix, Pote, Fernandes, Bernardo, etc, but I think the manager is still the very defensive-minded Fernando Santos. Based on what I've read, it doesn't sound like Portugal is really going to play an open, exciting game even with an improved group of talented attackers and midfielders.



Sounds like they'll have a bit of quality there now at least, so they should be better to watch. They were very lucky last time that the format change allowed 3rd place teams to qualify.Still don't understand Wales' approach when they played them in the semis - they were riding high after beating Belgium, and Portugal had barely scraped through, but Wales played like they thought they didn't belong there and shouldn't even try to win the game. It was weird.