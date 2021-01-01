No idea what they're like now but they were pretty awful in Euro 2016, considering they won it. Scraped out of an easy group with three draws, had scrappy games all through the knockouts (was particularly disappointed with Wales who just didn't turn up when Portugal were beatable), and the Final was terrible as well. Have they got better or they still just as boring?
They have more inspiring talent now compared to 2016: Andre Silva, Jota, Felix, Pote, Fernandes, Bernardo, etc, but I think the manager is still the very defensive-minded Fernando Santos. Based on what I've read, it doesn't sound like Portugal is really going to play an open, exciting game even with an improved group of talented attackers and midfielders.