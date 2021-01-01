« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 76844 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,618
  • Dutch Class
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 02:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:13:09 pm
England were absolutely shocking throughout Italia 90, bar the game they actually lost.

Argentina were also shite and made the final.

It wasn't a tournament that was well known for its quality. Cameroon played the best football and were robbed by England diving for pens. Plus ca change. That was best an African side has played at a World Cup. Maybe they'd have even gone onto win it, given they'd already beat Argentina and Germany were beatable.

To be fair, the best or most entertaining sides often don't end up winning these tournaments: i.e. Netherlands in 1974, Portugal in 1966, Hungary in 1954, Brazil in 1982, Czechs in Euro 2004 etc.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:38:55 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,119
  • Picaro
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 02:42:39 pm »
Colombia in 2014 too. Got shithoused by Brazil in the quarters IIRC who as we all know got what was coming to them in the next round.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,250
  • The first five yards........
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:24:37 pm
To be fair, the best or most entertaining sides often don't end up winning these tournaments: i.e. Netherlands in 1974, Portugal in 1966, Hungary in 1954, Brazil in 1982, Czechs in Euro 2004 etc.

And yet they are the teams we all remember. Holding the trophy aloft and dancing under a blizzard of coloured paper does not guarantee you immortality. Playing memorable football does that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 02:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:53:49 pm
They have been awful lately, so I wouldn't count on it. Portugal look more equipped to top the group.

No idea what they're like now but they were pretty awful in Euro 2016, considering they won it. Scraped out of an easy group with three draws, had scrappy games all through the knockouts (was particularly disappointed with Wales who just didn't turn up when Portugal were beatable), and the Final was terrible as well. Have they got better or they still just as boring?
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,327
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 03:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:58:23 pm
No idea what they're like now but they were pretty awful in Euro 2016, considering they won it. Scraped out of an easy group with three draws, had scrappy games all through the knockouts (was particularly disappointed with Wales who just didn't turn up when Portugal were beatable), and the Final was terrible as well. Have they got better or they still just as boring?

They have more inspiring talent now compared to 2016:  Andre Silva, Jota, Felix, Pote, Fernandes, Bernardo, etc, but I think the manager is still the very defensive-minded Fernando Santos.  Based on what I've read, it doesn't sound like Portugal is really going to play an open, exciting game even with an improved group of talented attackers and midfielders.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,595
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 03:18:51 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:14:30 pm
They have more inspiring talent now compared to 2016:  Andre Silva, Jota, Felix, Pote, Fernandes, Bernardo, etc, but I think the manager is still the very defensive-minded Fernando Santos.  Based on what I've read, it doesn't sound like Portugal is really going to play an open, exciting game even with an improved group of talented attackers and midfielders.

Sounds like they'll have a bit of quality there now at least, so they should be better to watch. They were very lucky last time that the format change allowed 3rd place teams to qualify.

Still don't understand Wales' approach when they played them in the semis - they were riding high after beating Belgium, and Portugal had barely scraped through, but Wales played like they thought they didn't belong there and shouldn't even try to win the game. It was weird.
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • Bam!
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 03:21:32 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 02:58:23 pm
No idea what they're like now but they were pretty awful in Euro 2016, considering they won it. Scraped out of an easy group with three draws, had scrappy games all through the knockouts (was particularly disappointed with Wales who just didn't turn up when Portugal were beatable), and the Final was terrible as well. Have they got better or they still just as boring?

The final team:

GK   1   Rui Patrício   
RB   21   Cédric   
CB   3   Pepe
CB   4   José Fonte   
LB   5   Raphaël Guerreiro   
DM   14   William Carvalho   
RW   16   Renato Sanches      
AM   23   Adrien Silva      
LW   10   João Mário   
CF   17   Nani
CF   7   Cristiano Ronaldo (c)      

Their last competitive match:

1Rui Patrício
2 N Cabral Semedo
3 R  Semedo
4 R  Dias
19 M Rui
11 B Fernandes
13 D Pereira
8 J Moutinho
21 D Jota
7 C Ronaldo (c)
23 Joao Félix

I'd say they have improved man for man
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,864
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 03:42:40 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:10:51 pm
In the group, yeah. I think that's an advantage for Germany in the group of death, given that Portugal and France have stronger squads and Low's been phoning it in since the World Cup win.

If England face the runner up of that group by winning the group (Germany/France/Portugal) then it'll be at Wembley.

Cant wait for Hungary to run the table in that group just to mess with everyone minds.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 