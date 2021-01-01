I'm sure in the commentary last night they said Maguire wasn't expected to be fit until after the group stage. I wasn't fully watching and I've maybe missed something but why is he even in the squad if at best he comes back cold for the knock-out games? The gap between Maguire and the back-ups surely isn't so big that we'd stick him on half-fit like we did with Beckham and Rooney!The same goes for Hendo if he's had a 'setback' in his recovery as was being alluded to last night. Just send them both back to their clubs.Maybe they're both such big dressing room presences that carrying them in a squad of 26 is worthwhile but it doesn't say much for their potential alternatives.
True but there is a reason for these games. You have to prepare a team for the championships, you need to try out players and tactics. Trent trying hard to impress? Maybe so as I don't think he will be in the first 11 anyway. It is a unfortunate injury which culd have happened at any point. Yes friendlies are dull and crap and pointless to us but footballers they want to play and it is important for managers.
All I ever remember about that 98 team is them all dyeing their hair blonde.Didnt even remember Hagi being in that squad, 94 they (well, Hagi mainly) were an absolute joy to watch.
I'm desperate for none of our players ever to play an international ever again.
England vs Romania takes me back to Romania beating them in France 98 and Euro 2000.Proper golden age for Romania back then with Hagi and the two guys who ended up at Spurs off the back of USA 94.
Switzerland are playing Liechtenstein as prep for the Euros? Leading 7-0 atm, like what's the point?
'Euro 2020: What is the climate cost of tournament staged in 11 countries?':-
Can't wait till the last group games when the pundits are all advocating England finishing 2nd in their group to get an easier last 16 tie. Was exactly the same at the last World Cup.
This was Platini's idea. He wanted to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Europe. This was pre brexit mind you. Euro 2024 is back to normal. Being hosted in Germany.
