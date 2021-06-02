« previous next »
Online Agent99

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:47:52 pm
Who's showing the game? Ta.
It's on ITV mate.
Offline Walshy nMe®

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 07:13:15 pm »
Why is he playing Lingaard if hes sending him home?

Whats the play?

He scores a hat-trick and you wish you had him? He plays poorly so you can sub him and then waste everyones time?

Just no point.
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 07:35:06 pm »
Bloody hell, jason's put some work into the sticky, it brilliant:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Well done and thanks mate!
Online faisfais

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 07:36:57 pm »
Liverpool Euro 2020 XI (playing 4-4-2).. not too bad!

Mignolet

Neco
Henderson
Kabak
Robertson

Trent
Wjinaldum
Thiago
Wilson

Shaqiri
Jota
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 07:42:07 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 06:43:34 pm


England CBs selection choices are a bit shite.
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 07:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:42:07 pm
England CBs selection choices are a bit shite.

It says something when Harry Maguire is considered by many to be the best English centreback.
Online princeoftherocks

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 07:45:40 pm »
Quote from: faisfais on Today at 07:36:57 pm
Liverpool Euro 2020 XI (playing 4-4-2).. not too bad!

Mignolet

Neco
Henderson
Kabak
Robertson

Trent
Wjinaldum
Thiago
Wilson

Shaqiri
Jota

Never look back!
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 07:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 07:13:15 pm
Why is he playing Lingaard if hes sending him home?

Whats the play?

He scores a hat-trick and you wish you had him? He plays poorly so you can sub him and then waste everyones time?

Just no point.

It's because the Utd, City and Chelsea players are all not ready yet (due to recent finals), and Sancho is ill so although is on the bench is not deemed fit to start.  It's also the reason that on the bench is Ramsdale, Ward-Prowse, Watkins, White and Godfrey - lack of other options.   Take those 6 players out, and instead of 10 subs (with  2 GKs),  you end up with just 4 subs - an unfit Hendo, an ill Sancho, Johnstone   and either a partly fit Grealish, or DCL (with the other having to start).                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 07:57:44 pm »
Scotland lead Holland.
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 08:00:32 pm »
Jordan seems to commend such respect whichever team he is in, he got to give Jude Bellingham his shirt tonight.
Online Elzar

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 08:01:05 pm »
Booing at the England game as the players take the knee
Online Koplass

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 08:01:39 pm »
Imagine being a black or mixed race England player being booed just now by your own fans for taking the knee.  ::)
Online semit5

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 08:02:28 pm »
Plenty of gammons booing the taking of the knee.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 08:03:29 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 08:02:28 pm
Plenty of gammons booing the taking of the knee.

They were drowned out quickly by applause but its a bit grim
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 08:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:01:39 pm
Imagine being a black or mixed race England player being booed just now by your own fans for taking the knee.  ::)

Fuck me, just rewound it to check, what the hell?
Online Koplass

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 08:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:05:18 pm
Fuck me, just rewound it to check, what the hell?

I saw Trent looking around at them.
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 08:07:40 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:03:29 pm
They were drowned out quickly by applause but its a bit grim


I was about to say the same, there are too many arses around for it not to happen sadly. But at least people seemed determined to drown it out. Just proves it needs to continue.
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 08:07:55 pm »
That's a horrendous colour scheme from the Austrians.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 08:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:05:18 pm
Fuck me, just rewound it to check, what the hell?

Its awful but hardly a surprise. The country as a whole has a horrible element to it these days. England football fans are hardly going to be shining beacons of light.
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2379 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm »
Pickford :lmao
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2380 on: Today at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:07:55 pm
That's a horrendous colour scheme from the Austrians.

Canary Yellow?
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2381 on: Today at 08:10:24 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:08:04 pm
Its awful but hardly a surprise. The country as a whole has a horrible element to it these days. England football fans are hardly going to be shining beacons of light.

I guess you're right but it's still sad to hear. I guess I might be expecting too much from them.
Online Hazell

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2382 on: Today at 08:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Koplass on Today at 08:06:58 pm
I saw Trent looking around at them.

Yeah, saw that.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2383 on: Today at 08:11:28 pm »
Fuck England, hopefully they lose all their games.
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 08:11:45 pm »
Great cross from Trent there.
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 08:11:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:08:22 pm
Canary Yellow?
Holiday time for them. They can't wait to put another shrimp on the barbie.
Online Sarge

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 08:12:46 pm »
Germany v Denmark for me.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 08:12:59 pm »
Why was that goal disallowed??
Online jillc

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 08:13:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:12:59 pm
Why was that goal disallowed??

They said it was a foul from Mings I think.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:12:59 pm
Why was that goal disallowed??

Think it had something to do with Mings playing NFL
Online Father Ted

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 08:15:24 pm »
I see were living in the post-waistcoat era.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 08:16:24 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:13:56 pm
Think it had something to do with Mings playing NFL
Couldnt see anything at all on the replay
Online Schmidt

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm »
Grealish down with a sore shin, if only there was some way to protect it.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 08:17:53 pm »
Nice to see Jimmy Bullard play for Austria.
Offline Layer 2

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 08:18:15 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:11:28 pm
Fuck England, hopefully they lose all their games.

My position too. Im English and thought World Cup 86, 90, 94, 98 and even to a degree 02 and 06 were magical.. but not been arsed since for some reason. I think Ive become too Liverpool and just cant get behind England and cheer on players from other teams like Foden or Calvert-Lewin or the fact things like injuries to Sturridge, Gomez etc
Online Ray K

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 08:18:57 pm »
What percentage of England's goals in the competition will come from set pieces? My guess is > 70%.
Online TomDcs

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 08:20:03 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:17:53 pm
Nice to see Jimmy Bullard play for Austria.

*beat me to it!*  :D

Didnt know Jimmy Bullard was Austrian :0
Online Ziltoid

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2397 on: Today at 08:20:13 pm »
Apparently there's a benefit of having Pickford as your keeper.
Online princeoftherocks

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2398 on: Today at 08:25:47 pm »
Quote from: Layer 2 on Today at 08:18:15 pm
My position too. Im English and thought World Cup 86, 90, 94, 98 and even to a degree 02 and 06 were magical.. but not been arsed since for some reason. I think Ive become too Liverpool and just cant get behind England and cheer on players from other teams like Foden or Calvert-Lewin or the fact things like injuries to Sturridge, Gomez etc

So, who are you behind?
Online KevLFC

Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2399 on: Today at 08:27:25 pm »
Lol grealish gets fouled like every minute
