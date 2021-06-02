Why is he playing Lingaard if hes sending him home?



Whats the play?



He scores a hat-trick and you wish you had him? He plays poorly so you can sub him and then waste everyones time?



Just no point.



It's because the Utd, City and Chelsea players are all not ready yet (due to recent finals), and Sancho is ill so although is on the bench is not deemed fit to start. It's also the reason that on the bench is Ramsdale, Ward-Prowse, Watkins, White and Godfrey - lack of other options. Take those 6 players out, and instead of 10 subs (with 2 GKs), you end up with just 4 subs - an unfit Hendo, an ill Sancho, Johnstone and either a partly fit Grealish, or DCL (with the other having to start).