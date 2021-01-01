And who needs a Trent Alexander-Arnold when you've got good old 'Arry tracking back - Sir Harold can do all Trent's defending even without him on the pitch. Getting on the end of his own crosses - Harry Kane, assisting opposition players in performing a neat mid-air pirouette and winning a free-kick - Harry Kane, owner of patented touch-sensitive ground seeking detection equipment - Harry Kane, scoring Penalties - Harry Kane, winning the penalties - Harry Kane, forcing defenders to concede own goals - Harry Kane, on his daughter's life getting a touch on any ball ending up in the net - Harry Kane, hand-shakes on behalf of all players before and after the game - Harry Kane, breathing on behalf of all players - Harry Kane, speech-maker and master of the toast - Harry Kane, trophy-lifter extraordinaire - Harry Kane , Harry Kane - Harry Kane.



Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you HARRY FUCKING KANE!