« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 57065 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,828
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 03:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on Today at 03:04:23 pm
AWB missing. Thought he was the bestest ever RB. The Mancs must not be happy right now.
He should be repurposed as Centre Half on the right of a three. He lacks the tools and technical quality going forward but is nonetheless a good pure defender mostly. He's 6'1 and with a bit more mass on his frame could compete physically.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,941
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 05:06:17 pm »
Danny Ings missing out while Watkins and Greenwood are included is harsh. Ings is better than both.
Logged

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 261
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 05:32:36 pm »
Random thoughts

TAA is clearly the best right back.

Konsa is better than Mings, Godfrey, or White. 

Bamford is a ponce

the point of 3-5-2 is to accomodate a great striking partnership without being outnumbered in midifield  :  not relevant to England then.,


Surely the right formation is: 4-2-3-1 with TAA and Chilwell attacking, Henderson and Bellingham in midfield, Kane up top and 3 from  Foden/Sancho/Sterling/Grealish/Rashford/Mount behind him -  probably in that order of preference.   Which is the least bad centre back combo though is beyond me. 



Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,664
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm »
Has Godfrey been really that good? They have a disastrous defense.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2204 on: Today at 07:49:34 pm »
I'd probably have gone for a 4-3-3 line up something like;

Pope

AA
Stones
Maguire
Chilwell

Henderson
Foden
Grealish

Sancho
Kane
Sterling / Rashford
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 