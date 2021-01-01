Random thoughts



TAA is clearly the best right back.



Konsa is better than Mings, Godfrey, or White.



Bamford is a ponce



the point of 3-5-2 is to accomodate a great striking partnership without being outnumbered in midifield : not relevant to England then.,





Surely the right formation is: 4-2-3-1 with TAA and Chilwell attacking, Henderson and Bellingham in midfield, Kane up top and 3 from Foden/Sancho/Sterling/Grealish/Rashford/Mount behind him - probably in that order of preference. Which is the least bad centre back combo though is beyond me.







