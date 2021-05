.

Some '' for watching thematches live on TV, streams, & highlights. Twitter sites for team news & line-ups, + goals from previous European Championships etc...starts on- and finishes with the Final being played on(Originally, the tournament was due scheduled to run between 12th June & 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.)All Euro 2020 matches are played at 2pm, 5pm, or 8pm (UK times).(for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more) : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Venues (11 different stadiums across 11 different European countries; a Platini idea).Euro 2020 matches being shown live onare showing every game between them) - www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html (click on the image below to enlarge)Euro 2020 matches being shown live on tv channels www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams & highlights etc)' thread)The 24 teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams; the top 2 teams from each Group - plus the 4 best 3rd placed sides, go through the 'Last 16' Knockout Stages...Turkey, Italy, Wales, SwitzerlandDenmark, Finland, Belgium, RussiaNetherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North MacedoniaEngland, Croatia, Scotland, Czech RepublicSpain, Sweden, Poland, SlovakiaHungary, Portugal, France, Germany(dates & kick offs configured for your own local timezone) : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/fixtures-results/#/md/33673 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Squads (announced 10 days before the tournament start on 11th June)tba...(for team news, injuries, line-ups etc)...Austria - https://twitter.com/oefb1904 Belgium - https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils Croatia - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_eng Denmark - https://twitter.com/dbulandshold England - https://twitter.com/England Finland - https://twitter.com/Huuhkajat France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance Germany - https://twitter.com/dfb_team Hungary - https://twitter.com/MLSZhivatalos Italy - https://twitter.com/azzurri Netherlands - https://twitter.com/KNVB North Macedonia - https://twitter.com/ffmmkd Poland - https://twitter.com/pzpn_pl Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal Russia - https://twitter.com/TeamRussia Scotland - https://twitter.com/ScotlandNT Slovakia - https://twitter.com/sfzofficial Spain - https://twitter.com/sefutbol Sweden - https://twitter.com/svenskfotboll Switzerland - https://twitter.com/SFV_ASF Turkey - https://twitter.com/tff_org Ukraine - https://en.uaf.ua/national Wales - https://twitter.com/Cymru The obligatory and truly awful'Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge - We Are The People [UEFA EURO 2020 Song] (Official Video)'...type videos - tournament information - and brief video highlights of the Finals - from past European Championships:-