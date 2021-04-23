« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread  (Read 51542 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,194
  • Truthiness
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2040 on: April 23, 2021, 12:28:40 pm »
The Round of 16 game in Dublin has been moved to Wembley.  If England win their group, their potential route to the final has 6 games at Wembley with a quarter-final in Rome.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,523
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2041 on: April 23, 2021, 12:38:56 pm »
Footy doing its bit for the fight against Climate Change I see.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,224
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #2042 on: May 7, 2021, 12:40:15 am »
Quote from: Ray K on April 23, 2021, 12:28:40 pm
The Round of 16 game in Dublin has been moved to Wembley.  If England win their group, their potential route to the final has 6 games at Wembley with a quarter-final in Rome.

Theyll screw the pooch in glorious fashion, Southgate will have his say.

Im thinking Turkey could make a bit of a run this summer. That opening match looks fun
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2043 on: May 7, 2021, 01:05:57 am »
.

Some 'useful info' for watching the Euro 2020 matches live on TV, streams, & highlights. Twitter sites for team news & line-ups, + goals from previous European Championships etc...








The 2020 European Championships starts on Friday 11th June, 2021 - and finishes with the Final being played on Sunday 11th July, 2021.

(Originally, the tournament was due scheduled to run between 12th June & 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.)

All Euro 2020 matches are played at 2pm, 5pm, or 8pm (UK times).



Official Website - www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020 : https://twitter.com/EURO2020 : www.facebook.com/EURO2020 : www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020

FlashScores Website (for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more) : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro

Venues - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Venues (11 different stadiums across 11 different European countries; a Platini idea).



Euro 2020 matches being shown live on UK TV (BBC & ITV are showing every game between them) - www.live-footballontv.com/euro-2020-on-tv.html

(click on the image below to enlarge)




Euro 2020 matches being shown live on tv channels around the world - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-european-championship

Streams - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams & highlights etc)' thread)

Match Highlights & full match replays - www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos : www.fullmatchesandshows.com : www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights



The 24 teams are divided into 6 groups of 4 teams; the top 2 teams from each Group - plus the 4 best 3rd placed sides, go through the 'Last 16' Knockout Stages...

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia

Group D: England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia

Group F: Hungary, Portugal, France, Germany



Fixtures & Results (dates & kick offs configured for your own local timezone) : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/fixtures-results/#/md/33673

Current League Tables : www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/standings & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/europe/euro/standings



Playing Squads - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2020#Squads (announced 10 days before the tournament start on 11th June)

Liverpool players in the Euro 2020:-

tba...



Team Twitters & Info Pages (for team news, injuries, line-ups etc)...

Austria - https://twitter.com/oefb1904
Belgium - https://twitter.com/BelRedDevils
Croatia - https://twitter.com/HNS_CFF
Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_eng & https://twitter.com/ceskarepre_cz
Denmark - https://twitter.com/dbulandshold
England - https://twitter.com/England
Finland - https://twitter.com/Huuhkajat
France - https://twitter.com/equipedefrance
Germany - https://twitter.com/dfb_team
Hungary - https://twitter.com/MLSZhivatalos
Italy - https://twitter.com/azzurri
Netherlands - https://twitter.com/KNVB
North Macedonia - https://twitter.com/ffmmkd
Poland - https://twitter.com/pzpn_pl
Portugal - https://twitter.com/selecaoportugal
Russia - https://twitter.com/TeamRussia
Scotland - https://twitter.com/ScotlandNT
Slovakia - https://twitter.com/sfzofficial
Spain - https://twitter.com/sefutbol
Sweden - https://twitter.com/svenskfotboll
Switzerland - https://twitter.com/SFV_ASF
Turkey - https://twitter.com/tff_org
Ukraine - https://en.uaf.ua/national
Wales - https://twitter.com/Cymru



The obligatory and truly awful Official Euro 2020 Song:-

'Martin Garrix feat. Bono & The Edge - We Are The People [UEFA EURO 2020 Song] (Official Video)'...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kGT73GcwhCU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kGT73GcwhCU</a>




History of the European Championships:-

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_European_Championship & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history



'All The Goals' type videos - tournament information - and brief video highlights of the Finals - from past European Championships:-


1960

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tZf-64JBR08" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tZf-64JBR08</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1zUBKccgNs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7f2Civ6K1Pk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7f2Civ6K1Pk</a>

1960 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1960_European_Nations%27_Cup & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1960



1964

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/38em-7EBNOs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/38em-7EBNOs</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=01j1mGb8VTE 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/K83kSUytbXk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/K83kSUytbXk</a>

1964 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1964_European_Nations%27_Cup & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1964



1968

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ycQHnShyx-g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ycQHnShyx-g</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjd82dBLI4 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bZVrGfU-Yr4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bZVrGfU-Yr4</a>

1968 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1968 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1968



1972

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KAZCItImHhw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KAZCItImHhw</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfjd82dBLI4 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PQASKhfs9Cs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PQASKhfs9Cs</a>

1972 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1972 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1972



1976

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsptG81G-VM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsptG81G-VM</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8JbkWSx7Fs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ROG4-QPIDgo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ROG4-QPIDgo</a>

1976 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1976 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1976



1980

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/34KJDQTIphI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/34KJDQTIphI</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbsM7xJsngk

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/homi--RbFoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/homi--RbFoM</a>

1980 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1980 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1980



1984

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/61XmdY8wFr8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/61XmdY8wFr8</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TD_wzUbFu8

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/59hhJY9KcBA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/59hhJY9KcBA</a>

1984 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1984 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1984



1988

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7mXX7MyPgq4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7mXX7MyPgq4</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkxKPDAxMW0 

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gVZdz0fbdcg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gVZdz0fbdcg</a>

1988 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1988 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1988



1992

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c_97Gc7Wp9w" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c_97Gc7Wp9w</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7J94-HPQQs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pDe2N9ykR6A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pDe2N9ykR6A</a>

1992 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1992 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1992



1996

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/h5hEKVKBiGA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/h5hEKVKBiGA</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZ2InDNQ7XA

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/arrPEu7CNhE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/arrPEu7CNhE</a>

1996 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_1996 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/1996



2000

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KDuUKz_yndw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KDuUKz_yndw</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gv8iElE6AEk

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/knul03Emmwk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/knul03Emmwk</a>

2000 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2000 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2000



2004

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5lV6-yQZcx8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5lV6-yQZcx8</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sglWFOIbtY

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/OG5u1uurPik" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/OG5u1uurPik</a>

2004 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2004 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2004



2008

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k5FQ9hp7jk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k5FQ9hp7jk8</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AcZAprBUbQ

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qRLbzpy1y8Y" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qRLbzpy1y8Y</a>

2008 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2008 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2008



2012

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fefGWJjXxVI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fefGWJjXxVI</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_6k3q5fPTo

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I6PgcAaMD-4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I6PgcAaMD-4</a>

2012 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2012 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2012



2016

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bx2jzdx-S18" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bx2jzdx-S18</a>

& www.youtube.com/watch?v=a4Qvh6VIoSs

The Final...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eA0wQhFi_eE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eA0wQhFi_eE</a>

2016 Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Euro_2016 & www.uefa.com/uefaeuro/history/seasons/2016

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:00:54 am by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline lego

  • my ego
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2044 on: May 8, 2021, 07:07:24 pm »
Anyone had tickets cancelled ? Some people on twitter are saying their accounts on the uefa website show they've had tickets cancelled
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,549
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2045 on: Today at 09:46:04 am »
Just thinking about what a crazy team is shaping up for England in 24. Foden, Elliot, Gomez, Trent, Sancho are on a pretty parabolic trajectory.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,553
Re: Euro 2020 (2021) discussion thread
« Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:13:25 am »
There's gonna be entertaining matches here and there but totally expecting this to be a garbage tournament without fans.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 