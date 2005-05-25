« previous next »
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 09:44:25 PM »
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 09:56:46 PM »
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 09:57:01 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:36:42 PM
getting beaten 2-0 by South Korea was far more humilating than this. It was in the world cup for starters.

Germany should be going all out for Ralf Rangnick.

I see, that both South Korea goals were scored in injury time, which ended up knocking Germany out in the first round when Germany were defending champions.

The last 3 world cups the defending champions have been knocked out in the first round. :o
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 09:59:07 PM »
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 10:01:42 PM »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:34:25 PM
When was the last time Germany were humiliated in such a fashion as this, the England 5-1?
They lost to Ireland. Shane Long scored. Far more humiliating really.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 10:20:54 PM »
Guardian headline: This is a Löw.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 10:51:36 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:01:42 PM
They lost to Ireland. Shane Long scored. Far more humiliating really.

That absolutely cannot have happened.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 10:54:24 PM »
What Shane Long scoring?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 10:57:53 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:54:24 PM
What Shane Long scoring?

All of it. Hes making it up. Attention seeker.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:25:24 PM »
Some very good players in the England u21 side. Mad they are being managed by Aidy Boothroyd though
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 12:28:37 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:24:00 PM
(Moomintroll sent off)
Sniff  :(

Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:38:01 PM
Gibraltar have just been promoted
That'll rock the football world
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 12:33:25 AM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:32:24 PM
I agree, the thing about Klopp he has such a high standing and force of personality that he could basically do anything he wanted. In fact I'm pretty sure if he put himself up for German president most people in Germany would vote for him (with the exception of Schalke fans perhaps).  ;D
Forget Germany, we need him to stand for Prime Minister here!
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

« Reply #1972 on: Today at 01:18:51 AM »
Maybe Low needs to focus on sniffing his ass less and eating his boogers less and more on coaching.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 06:58:39 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:18:51 AM
Maybe Low needs to focus on sniffing his ass less and eating his boogers less and more on coaching.
What? :o
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 04:00:16 PM »
https://twitter.com/honigstein/status/1328816255281848322

Some lad asking chances of Klopp to Germany and his response is "Less than zero".  ;D
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 04:24:36 PM »
Southgate seems to have chosen a system that doesn't work best for his squad. Saying he needs to stick with it as he has limited time with them. Surely a reason to use a more familiar system they all play at club level?

He has 5 defenders and 2 DM's behind 3 attacking players. Kane, Ings, Rashford, Abraham, Grealish, Sterling, Sancho, Mount, Foden.... plenty of others knocking on the door, yet he wants to play Rice or Winks alongside Henderson.

It's hilarious. I don't remember anyone else playing such a weird formation. 5 at the back surely means 2 up top and plenty of creativity in midfield?
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

« Reply #1976 on: Today at 05:01:41 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 06:58:39 AM
What? :o

Just youtube it and you'll see what I'm talking about. The guy is a freak
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 06:54:46 PM »
Robbo starting for Scotland tonight.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 06:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:54:46 PM
Robbo starting for Scotland tonight.

FFS

Good news that he's fit, but he should have been rested.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 06:58:51 PM »
Gini starts for the Netherlands, so he'll have started all 3 games in this international break.
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 07:03:32 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 06:57:33 PM
FFS

Good news that he's fit, but he should have been rested.

He's the captain, in a crucial game. He was never being rested.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 07:09:32 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:03:32 PM
He's the captain, in a crucial game. He was never being rested.

A crucial game?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 07:09:47 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:03:32 PM
He's the captain, in a crucial game. He was never being rested.

Crucial how? Youve qualified for the Euros, whats crucial about this (dont mean to sound arsey by the way!)?
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 07:11:39 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:09:47 PM
Crucial how? Youve qualified for the Euros, whats crucial about this (dont mean to sound arsey by the way!)?
Gets them into the top tier of the League of Nations or whatever it's called, but more importantly, doesn't it get them into a World Cup playoff game or something?
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1985 on: Today at 07:13:11 PM »
If we win, we get promoted to Level A and play against France, Spain, England etc..

It also possibly gets us a World Cup playoff place as 2 places from the Nations League winners go to that if not successful from the World Cup qualifying group (where we will be third seeds).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54915631
« Reply #1986 on: Today at 07:13:17 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:09:32 PM
A crucial game?

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:09:47 PM
Crucial how? Youve qualified for the Euros, whats crucial about this (dont mean to sound arsey by the way!)?

We need to match Czech Republic's result to win the group and get promoted to the top tier of the Nations League.

I think it has implications on World Cup qualifying seeding as well as just being nice for a team like Scotland that doesn't win much to get to the top tier.
« Reply #1987 on: Today at 07:14:27 PM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 07:13:11 PM
If we win, we get promoted to Level A and play against France, Spain, England etc..

It also possibly gets us a World Cup playoff place as 2 places from the Nations League winners go to that if not successful from the World Cup qualifying group (where we will be third seeds).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54915631

That is just mad.
« Reply #1988 on: Today at 07:14:53 PM »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 06:58:51 PM
Gini starts for the Netherlands, so he'll have started all 3 games in this international break.
He's my worry. Although he is also the Dutch Milner.

To be fair, Matip has more chance of getting injured during the Netherlands game tonight than Gini.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1989 on: Today at 07:15:11 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:03:32 PM
He's the captain, in a crucial game. He was never being rested.

A crucial game?!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1990 on: Today at 07:16:38 PM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 07:13:11 PM
If we win, we get promoted to Level A and play against France, Spain, England etc..

It also possibly gets us a World Cup playoff place as 2 places from the Nations League winners go to that if not successful from the World Cup qualifying group (where we will be third seeds).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54915631



Good luck to you anyway. I was going to ask if England could get relegated but Iceland are pointless and therefore down already I guess.
« Reply #1991 on: Today at 07:18:14 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 07:15:11 PM
A crucial game?!

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Some of us don't get to go to every major tournament and actually like the Nations League.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1992 on: Today at 07:19:35 PM »
How did Iceland turn back to shite this quickly? 5 losses in 5 matches and -10 GD, most importantly lost to Hungary in Euro promotion.
Didn't they have a solid team for the last 5-6 years?
« Reply #1993 on: Today at 07:20:19 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:19:35 PM
How did Iceland turn back to shite this quickly? 5 losses in 5 matches and -10 GD, most importantly lost to Hungary in Euro promotion.
Didn't they have a solid team for the last 5-6 years?

They have a population of about 300,000. It was never going to last.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1994 on: Today at 07:20:42 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:18:14 PM
Some of us don't get to go to every major tournament and actually like the Nations League.

I think we're the only nation it's been helpful for so far - the idea behind it I quite like (teams of same level competing while smaller teams - like us - getting a chance to improve and progress), if it didn't run alongside other qualifiers and cause yet more games I think it would work better.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1995 on: Today at 07:21:01 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:19:35 PM
How did Iceland turn back to shite this quickly? 5 losses in 5 matches and -10 GD, most importantly lost to Hungary in Euro promotion.
Didn't they have a solid team for the last 5-6 years?
No, they just beat a second-rate side with a third-rate coach.
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

« Reply #1996 on: Today at 07:22:01 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:20:19 PM
They have a population of about 300,000. It was never going to last.
;D
« Reply #1997 on: Today at 07:23:13 PM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 07:20:42 PM
I think we're the only nation it's been helpful for so far - the idea behind it I quite like (teams of same level competing while smaller teams - like us - getting a chance to improve and progress), if it didn't run alongside other qualifiers and cause yet more games I think it would work better.

It's certainly not without its flaws but I find it dismissive attitude from fans of the big nations that are almost guarantedd a major tournament every 2 years a bit grating.
« Reply #1998 on: Today at 07:24:14 PM »
If there were fans, Serbia-Russia would have been the match to watch.
Now a toss up between Belgium-Denmark and Poland-Netherlands for me
« Reply #1999 on: Today at 07:28:03 PM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 07:13:11 PM
If we win, we get promoted to Level A and play against France, Spain, England etc..

It also possibly gets us a World Cup playoff place as 2 places from the Nations League winners go to that if not successful from the World Cup qualifying group (where we will be third seeds).

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/54915631
So glad I don't have to learn all these new qualifying rules every other year  :D

Had to check how the world cup qualifying works after this and instead of just doing group runners up play each other, winner gets in, it's split in to several sections with semi finals and a final. How can they be that desperate to create even more games!?
