Southgate seems to have chosen a system that doesn't work best for his squad. Saying he needs to stick with it as he has limited time with them. Surely a reason to use a more familiar system they all play at club level?



He has 5 defenders and 2 DM's behind 3 attacking players. Kane, Ings, Rashford, Abraham, Grealish, Sterling, Sancho, Mount, Foden.... plenty of others knocking on the door, yet he wants to play Rice or Winks alongside Henderson.



It's hilarious. I don't remember anyone else playing such a weird formation. 5 at the back surely means 2 up top and plenty of creativity in midfield?