Not heard such biased pro England commentary as in this game form Craig Burley, absolutely awful. Do they genuinely think everyone watching this on ESPN wants to hear people lick the arse of this average team putting in an average performance?



The Scots must love him.



Sky are doing such a one-sided snide job during the England match it makes Fox News seem an impartial and fact-based news channel.But, yeah. Burley is a bad WUM. At anything he does on ESPN - you can tell even he doesn't actually believe some the shite that comes out of his own mouth.Years ago, he and Chris Sutton did comms on a Scottish league game. Samaritans had a busy night that evening. If those two feckers won the lottery they'd still be miserable WUM pricks. They seem to revel in finding all the negatives they can about a game... or just talking shite to try and create a debate or talking point for afterwards.(and the worst thing for me is that they turn me into a boring moaning bastard too!