« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread  (Read 41870 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,632
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 09:13:46 PM »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 09:07:09 PM
and yet Tyler only making comments such as 'Tielemans throwing himself to the floor' - nothing on the brave English lads... throwing themselves to the floor (as usual).

Just the usual 'Brave English Lions' shite...

Noticed that as well. Arse.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 09:15:07 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:13:46 PM
Noticed that as well. Arse.

Bet he is happy to see him dive against us next week.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,871
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 09:18:38 PM »
Anyway, 'I'm a celebrity' has started.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 09:20:01 PM »
Belgium doing their best to let England back into the game, they have been so sloppy and lackadaisical this half.

England not had the nous or quality to take advantage as yet.

Pickford made a save  :o
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 09:22:06 PM »
England under Southgate have turned into a team of divers.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,816
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 09:23:52 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:18:38 PM
Anyway, 'I'm a celebrity' has started.

They just put Timmy Mallett in a cage with a load of Bruno Fernandes, looks fucking horrific
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 09:24:32 PM »
Not heard such biased pro England commentary as in this game form Craig Burley, absolutely awful.  Do they genuinely think everyone watching this on ESPN wants to hear people lick the arse of this average team putting in an average performance?

The Scots must love him.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 09:34:16 PM »
Have it on the background while working a bit, is Jack Grealish as good as Carra seems to be making out he is ?  Or is just a case of him drawing 20 fouls and slowing the game down as usual ?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 09:34:36 PM »
I hope that one of our rivals spunks £100+m on Sancho
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,857
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 09:36:10 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:34:36 PM
I hope that one of our rivals spunks £100+m on Sancho

Why? He is a lot better that what he shows for England, one of the reasons Klopp seems to be interested in him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 PM »
Iceland equaliser ruined my ACA. >:(
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 09:37:12 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:36:10 PM
Why? He is a lot better that what he shows for England, one of the reasons Klopp seems to be interested in him.


Because I don't think he is as good as some,certainly not for that money
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 09:37:14 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:34:16 PM
Have it on the background while working a bit, is Jack Grealish as good as Carra seems to be making out he is ?  Or is just a case of him drawing 20 fouls and slowing the game down as usual ?

probably been Englands one bright player in this one.

Yep, hes been fould about 5 times but hes also had some very good moments.  But despite how poor Belgium have been this half, its not like Cortois has had to be at all busy, not even sure if he made any big saves.  England where flat, Greelish was about the only one who wasnt.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
  • Awkward Squad
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 09:37:26 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:24:32 PM
Not heard such biased pro England commentary as in this game form Craig Burley, absolutely awful.  Do they genuinely think everyone watching this on ESPN wants to hear people lick the arse of this average team putting in an average performance?

The Scots must love him.

Sky are doing such a one-sided snide job during the England match it makes Fox News seem an impartial and fact-based news channel.


But, yeah. Burley is a bad WUM. At anything he does on ESPN - you can tell even he doesn't actually believe some the shite that comes out of his own mouth.

Years ago, he and Chris Sutton did comms on a Scottish league game. Samaritans had a busy night that evening. If those two feckers won the lottery they'd still be miserable WUM pricks. They seem to revel in finding all the negatives they can about a game... or just talking shite to try and create a debate or talking point for afterwards.

(and the worst thing for me is that they turn me into a boring moaning bastard too! :))

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:42:34 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,857
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 09:38:02 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:37:12 PM

Because I don't think he is as good as some,certainly not for that money

Who is worth that amount of money?  ;D

Klopp would make him into a different player.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,662
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 PM »
Well done to Gareth and the boys. A valiant effort.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 09:40:42 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:38:02 PM
Who is worth that amount of money?  ;D

Klopp would make him into a different player.

We will never know because we're not buying him.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:38:54 PM
Well done to Gareth and the boys. A valiant effort.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,551
  • Awkward Squad
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 09:46:28 PM »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,524
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 09:53:25 PM »
Does this mean our English contingent gets to play in fewer pointless internationals? Or do the games we miss out on get replaced with other even more pointless ones?
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 09:54:08 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 09:53:25 PM
Does this mean our English contingent gets to play in fewer pointless internationals? Or do the games we miss out on get replaced with other even more pointless ones?

The latter

Replaced shite with shite
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,398
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 10:05:32 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:36:18 PM
Iceland equaliser ruined my ACA. >:(
EDIT: Denmark won! Wooooohoooo!! £125 in the bank!!!

Re England: Thank God Joe and Trent are out of the firing line is all I have to say on that mess.

Re Sancho: Perhaps a tad bit overrated; easy to have worldies and score screamers when you're playing against teams like Kosovo and nowadays ROI. Hard to beat the big boys like Belgium without a proper playmaker behind you. Having said that, I think he would thrive under Klopp and in this Liverpool side with his best mate Trento feeding him.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,082
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 PM »
Sancho seems to be suffering from Pulisicitis when it comes to some fans oppinions  ;D  He was meant to be totally overrated too, but hes a very talented player, as anyone who watched him a fair bit would know - despite the growing pains when he was at the grand old age of about 20/21.

Sancho is just having  a poor season so far. The talent is there.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1903 on: Yesterday at 10:36:59 PM »
International football is so far removed from club football nowadays that its really not a fair comparison for how players are doing.  With that said Sancho is off to a slow start this season but hes also just 20 and its been 6 games.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1904 on: Yesterday at 10:53:05 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:22:48 PM
Sancho seems to be suffering from Pulisicitis when it comes to some fans oppinions  ;D  He was meant to be totally overrated too, but hes a very talented player, as anyone who watched him a fair bit would know - despite the growing pains when he was at the grand old age of about 20/21.

Sancho is just having  a poor season so far. The talent is there.

Hargreaves had it as well ...see the trend here from Ingerland fans ?!
Logged

Offline kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 03:12:16 AM »
Southgate needs sacking but his job is safe because of that fluke 2018 World Cup run to the semis they will keep in charge for both the Euros and the 2022 World Cup.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 05:58:23 AM »
Is it wrong of me to say I dont mind Jack Grealish ?
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 