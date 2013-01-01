« previous next »
EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1800 on: Today at 05:06:32 PM
Wijnaldum just scored for the Netherlands. Wearing the captain's armband as well.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1801 on: Today at 05:12:41 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:06:32 PM
Wijnaldum just scored for the Netherlands. Wearing the captain's armband as well.

Clicked on the score on Skysports and thought to myself I bet its Gini. What position does he play, always seems to score for them!
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1802 on: Today at 05:13:51 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:06:32 PM
Wijnaldum just scored for the Netherlands. Wearing the captain's armband as well.

And another. Both tap-ins. :)
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1803 on: Today at 05:14:14 PM
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 05:12:41 PM
Clicked on the score on Skysports and thought to myself I bet its Gini. What position does he play, always seems to score for them!

And he's just scored again!

Definitely plays a more advanced role than he does for us, that's how good he is :D
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1804 on: Today at 05:19:28 PM
The Dutch are playing really well so far, didnt realise De Boer had made such a bad start though.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1805 on: Today at 05:20:55 PM
The ref. 😀
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1806 on: Today at 05:28:34 PM
Gini 1st..

https://streamja.com/ak3be

Gini 2nd..

https://streamja.com/VZaow

Of the last 12 goals the Netherlands have scored..Gini has hit 7 of them.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1807 on: Today at 05:47:06 PM
Off topic - both Mane and Keita scored today. More importantly, they have no further games this international break and will be on their way back to Liverpool today or tomorrow. It's ridiculous that European countries are playing three games, and those playing today have to play again on Wednesday.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1808 on: Today at 05:48:18 PM
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 05:47:06 PM
Off topic - both Mane and Keita scored today. More importantly, they have no further games this international break and will be on their way back to Liverpool today or tomorrow. It's ridiculous that European countries are playing three games, and those playing today have to play again on Wednesday.

But thankfully the Nations League has cut out all those pointless friendlies :P
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1809 on: Today at 05:53:22 PM
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1810 on: Today at 06:04:09 PM
Quote from: TomDcs on Today at 05:12:41 PM
Clicked on the score on Skysports and thought to myself I bet its Gini. What position does he play, always seems to score for them!

Holland Gini is all action, wish we got to see that Gini more here.  ;D
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1811 on: Today at 06:19:21 PM
Can't even get mad at Gini for scoring twice against us. Go on get your hat-trick lad
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1812 on: Today at 06:49:59 PM
When Shane Duffy is described as an old fashioned defender, I smile.

It essentially means hes out of place in the modern game. (Though rather than go to Scotland to get a game, he should rightly have ended up at Burnley, surely?)
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1813 on: Today at 07:04:02 PM
Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, Witsel, Tielemans, T. Hazard; Mertens, De Bruyne, Lukaku.

England: Pickford; Trippier, Walker, Dier, Mings; Chilwell, Henderson, Rice, Mount, Grealish, Kane.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
Reply #1814 on: Today at 07:46:44 PM
Does a yellow for Hendo get him out of the game in midweek ?
