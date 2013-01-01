« previous next »
Author Topic: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread  (Read 38124 times)

Online sinnermichael

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1760 on: Yesterday at 10:50:03 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:31:31 PM
England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic. What a group.

Proper Euro 96 vintage group that. Boss old school kits as well.
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1761 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:48:02 PM
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.
Im optimistic, several countries have already started getting fans back and UEFA will be desperate.
Online Ab125

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1762 on: Yesterday at 10:51:28 PM »
Quote from: Pyro on Yesterday at 10:26:11 PM
OOOOOOOOOOOOH YE FUCKING BEAUTY. Over the moon. :D :D :D
No pyro, no party.
Offline Caligula?

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1763 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 PM »
Quote from: Ab125 on Yesterday at 10:51:28 PM
No pyro, no party.

Pyroparty  :D
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1764 on: Yesterday at 10:52:23 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:51:21 PM
Im optimistic, several countries have already started getting fans back and UEFA will be desperate.

Yes but a lot of countries are competent. We are not.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1765 on: Yesterday at 10:52:33 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:48:02 PM
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.

Its fine, Dido Harding had been appointed Tournament Organiser.

#littlebitofpolitics
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1766 on: Yesterday at 10:53:21 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:36:31 PM
Confirmed line-up for the Euros.


Forgot it was the Italia 90 format, not a huge fan to be honest. Too much dross qualifies.
Offline Samie

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1767 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:50:03 PM
Proper Euro 96 vintage group that. Boss old school kits as well.

We need Suker, Prosinecki, Poborsky, Berger etc to make a comeback.  ;D
Offline Paul_h

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1768 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 PM »
so happy for Robbo and bonnie Scotland ...
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1769 on: Yesterday at 10:54:07 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:52:23 PM
Yes but a lot of countries are competent. We are not.
But I cant see them allowing fans to some games and having empty grounds elsewhere. Its one or the other.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1770 on: Yesterday at 10:55:02 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:54:07 PM
But I cant see them allowing fans to some games and having empty grounds elsewhere. Its one or the other.

Its not up to UEFA, its up to the countries themselves.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1771 on: Yesterday at 10:56:20 PM »
Its so weird playing other home nations in a tournament though. Especially when half your country are dicks, and it being a far higher percentage than that when it comes to football!

That Wales game was an odd one. Every result seemed hilarious although at the end I was delighted for Sturbridge and sickened to see Hodgson so happy at the same time. Shame he went sightseeing in Paris rather than scouting Iceland though!
Offline BobPaisley3

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1772 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:55:02 PM
Its not up to UEFA, its up to the countries themselves.
I dont think it will be that straight forward.
Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1773 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 PM »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:53:21 PM
Forgot it was the Italia 90 format, not a huge fan to be honest. Too much dross qualifies.
;D


Offline Statto Red

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1774 on: Yesterday at 11:40:14 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:36:31 PM
Confirmed line-up for the Euros.



Got to love group F, shame it's best 4 teams from 3rd place that go through to the 2nd round, as one of Germany, France & Portugal would have been knocked out, under top 2 from the group go through.
Offline jlb

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1775 on: Today at 12:12:01 AM »
England vs Scotland could mean Robbo vs Trent: the ultimate full back showdown.
Online kloppagetime

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1776 on: Today at 12:30:04 AM »
Ukraine are a decent side and well coached under Shevcenko can see them reaching at least the quarter finals.

I hate the fact they changed the format though from 16 to 24 teams, 16 team Euro's was boss especially Euro 2000 and Euro 2008 two of the best international tournaments ever imo.

With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.
Offline DanJay87

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1777 on: Today at 01:17:13 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 12:30:04 AM
With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.


International Football should be a closed shop and only enjoyed by a handful of elite nations (who two or three always cock up and get knocked out early anyway)! Big countries are such joyless c*nts
Offline Ghost Town

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1778 on: Today at 03:39:28 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:52:33 PM
Its fine, Dido Harding had been appointed Tournament Organiser.

It's gonna be carthage  - sorry carnage!
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1779 on: Today at 07:51:30 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:48:02 PM
The UK wont get its shit in order by then.

You mean England won't get it's shit together by then. Was over 1000 at Windsor Park last night for the Northern Ireland game. Scottish grounds will have fans in attendance soon.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1780 on: Today at 10:07:45 AM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Today at 12:30:04 AM
Ukraine are a decent side and well coached under Shevcenko can see them reaching at least the quarter finals.

I hate the fact they changed the format though from 16 to 24 teams, 16 team Euro's was boss especially Euro 2000 and Euro 2008 two of the best international tournaments ever imo.

With the 24 team format so many dross sides being invited to the tournament when they have no business being there in the first place.

More teams isn't the issue as such, it's the format of having three teams from four go through in most groups. Completely kills the group stages.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1781 on: Today at 10:14:07 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:07:45 AM
More teams isn't the issue as such, it's the format of having three teams from four go through in most groups. Completely kills the group stages.

Yeah, theres not much jeopardy in that group of death with Germany, France and Portugal. If they all beat Hungary theyll probably get through, even if they lose the other two.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1782 on: Today at 10:20:22 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:14:07 AM
Yeah, theres not much jeopardy in that group of death with Germany, France and Portugal. If they all beat Hungary theyll probably get through, even if they lose the other two.

Yup - and therein lies the problem with it. A previously fascinating group becomes a mildly interesting one.

They may as well have expanded to 32 teams. Obviously sticking with 16 would have been better.

The other option being 8 groups of 3 with top two going through. The format they've got sucks the life out of it
Online Just Elmo?

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1783 on: Today at 10:52:33 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:51:30 AM
You mean England won't get it's shit together by then. Was over 1000 at Windsor Park last night for the Northern Ireland game. Scottish grounds will have fans in attendance soon.

We have had test events already (albeit something like 300 fans in the 2nd or 3rd tier).
Offline J_Kopite

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1784 on: Today at 10:56:28 AM »
Quote from: DanJay87 on Today at 01:17:13 AM

International Football should be a closed shop and only enjoyed by a handful of elite nations (who two or three always cock up and get knocked out early anyway)! Big countries are such joyless c*nts

I don't remember the same teams qualifying every single time under the old format. Plenty of big nations used to miss out on tournaments, and plenty of smaller nations and new qualifiers used to emerge, only back then it was more deserved. This format is just bloated and the group stage is basically pointless now. Who remembers how Albania did in 2016? Whereas Latvia in 2004 for instance was a much more memorable story.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1785 on: Today at 11:04:49 AM »
Euro 2008 was the perfect size for this tournament. You had your top sides (Germany, France) and some element of surprise teams (Russia, Turkey) and some entertaining matches. Now pretty much half of Europe gets in.
Online EnfieldRed

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1786 on: Today at 11:18:22 AM »
From @RobHarris

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus after playing against England at Wembley last night


Browne wasnt subbed. Hendo came on. These international friendlies are a joke.
Online kloppagetime

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1787 on: Today at 11:22:35 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:04:49 AM
Euro 2008 was the perfect size for this tournament. You had your top sides (Germany, France) and some element of surprise teams (Russia, Turkey) and some entertaining matches. Now pretty much half of Europe gets in.
Agreed and that's why for me Scotland almost qualifying for Euro 2008 in a group that contained the World Cup winners and finalist in their qualifying group was as good as achievement as qualifying for these Euros. In the current format pretty any half decent team can qualify so it devalus the achievement of qualifying for the tournament.
Online redgriffin73

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1788 on: Today at 11:23:11 AM »


Quote from: EnfieldRed on Today at 11:18:22 AM
From @RobHarris

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne tests positive for coronavirus after playing against England at Wembley last night


Browne wasnt subbed. Hendo came on. These international friendlies are a joke.

Hendo didn't play at all I don't think? But yeah, agree on your overall point!
Online EnfieldRed

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1789 on: Today at 11:26:02 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:23:11 AM

Hendo didn't play at all I don't think? But yeah, agree on your overall point!

Yeah sorry that was DEAN Hendo - I obviously didnt bother to watch that match. The FAI have trotted out the line about the rest of their squad testing negative but that isnt a reason not to self isolate.
Online redgriffin73

Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1790 on: Today at 11:31:56 AM »


Quote from: EnfieldRed on Today at 11:26:02 AM
Yeah sorry that was DEAN Hendo - I obviously didnt bother to watch that match. The FAI have trotted out the line about the rest of their squad testing negative but that isnt a reason not to self isolate.

Same issue with Brazil and one of theirs testing positive too. Croatia also had one get a positive result at half-time! Just madness that these games are allowed to continue.
