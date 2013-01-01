I will eat my own shit if city win this...
people like big dick nick.
Can't believe it. Gutted we couldn't hang on for another 2 minutes.
I have a three match acca for all these play off games to be under 2.5 goals. Tense times.
Iceland was wasting time from the 11th minute, they were diving all around the pitch with Kuijpers buying it mostly. This victory is sweet.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Scotland playing for pens. Out of energy and ideas it seems.
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]