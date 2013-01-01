« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread  (Read 35814 times)

Online Pyro

  • no party no
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
    • Hattrick. Browser-based, football themed strategy game
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 09:38:10 PM »
Can't believe it. Gutted we couldn't hang on for another 2 minutes.
Logged
Quote from: lfcshaunod on May 13, 2012, 04:53:18 PM
I will eat my own shit if city win this...

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,265
  • Dutch Class
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 09:40:00 PM »
Saw that Serbian goal coming from a mile away. The defending that led to Tadic receiving the ball to get the corner in the first place was quite poor
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 09:40:21 PM »
Oh fuck off :D
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,039
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 09:41:26 PM »
Iceland was wasting time from the 11th minute, they were diving all around the pitch with Kuijpers buying it mostly. This victory is sweet.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online ScottishGoon

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 09:41:56 PM »
Quote from: Pyro on Today at 09:38:10 PM
Can't believe it. Gutted we couldn't hang on for another 2 minutes.

Every sub made us weaker.  :butt
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,101
  • Kloppite
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 09:42:48 PM »
Northern Ireland & Scotland matches both in extra time.
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 09:43:18 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:33:38 PM
I have a three match acca for all these play off games to be under 2.5 goals. Tense times.

Hungary off your holiday destinations then 😬
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,187
  • I live!
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 09:43:28 PM »
Quote from: Golyo on Today at 09:41:26 PM
Iceland was wasting time from the 11th minute, they were diving all around the pitch with Kuijpers buying it mostly. This victory is sweet.

The Burnley of international football.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 09:44:38 PM »
McBurnie looked like a world beater against Liverpool, hes never really done it for Scotland.

Can Griffiths still come on? Ive lost count.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,229
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 09:47:43 PM »
Going to be like the last round with multiple shoot outs happening!

Jesus Christ, is that Begbie playing for Scotland?
Logged

Online deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,311
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 09:51:32 PM »
Scotland playing for pens.

Out of energy and ideas it seems.
Logged

Online CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,330
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 09:53:42 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 09:54:07 PM »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:51:32 PM
Scotland playing for pens.

Out of energy and ideas it seems.

Indeed. We put on the big guys & it didnt work.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,936
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 09:54:39 PM »
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,669
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 09:55:41 PM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:53:42 PM


John Wark in the stands resting for that match...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,130
  • Sixx
Re: EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 09:56:02 PM »
Eat, sleep, McTominay is shite, repeat.
Logged
Moyes on Guardiola: "Really looking forward to coming up against him. I've no doubt I'll be doing it plenty of times in the future."
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 