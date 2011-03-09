« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK  (Read 27810 times)

Offline Hinesy

  • RAWK Editor. Giving it BAFTAs. 57'sy. Caramel log dealer and comma chamaeleon
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,305
Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« on: June 2, 2019, 02:10:30 PM »
Cheers la
You gave us memories that will outlive us all.
Logged
Yep.

Offline thisyearisouryear

  • IT REALLY WAS OUR YEAR!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,309
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #1 on: June 3, 2019, 05:04:12 AM »
He just gets us :)
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,784
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #2 on: June 3, 2019, 05:38:46 AM »
Quote from: Hinesy on June  2, 2019, 02:10:30 PM
Cheers la
You gave us memories that will outlive us all.
Is right

The perfect manager for this incredible club.

Never forget, RAWK tracked him all the way from Germany - in realtime!

Logged

Offline dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #3 on: June 3, 2019, 08:01:35 AM »
Thank you Jürgen. The dream manager for us and its a privilege to be able to enjoy these times. A man who understands community and solidarity, who understands that you need perspective and balance in life, and who understands that football isnt everything, and in understanding all that somehow elevates the football even more.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Offline Phatz

  • Clean and serene... Yeah right...RAWK's Resident Pet Shop Boy?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 889
  • Not being funny right, but...
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #4 on: June 3, 2019, 08:25:41 AM »
I live in a sleepy seaside town called Vung Tau, in Vietnam.

I've been djing at a local bar since 5pm. It's now 10. The owner, David, is a Bayern fan but loves the bones of Our Jurgen. Really rated him for years. Very fucked off at how his club fucked JK about when they tried to sign him. So, for the night, he's an honourary Red.

I pop back home. It's only 4/5pm UK time so I deceide to grab a quick powernap. If it goes to penos, then it's gonna be pushing 5.30am (with me pushing 50) here before we know what is what.

I wake up around 12am, 2 hours to go. We start to drink to pass the time.

Kick-off...

Goal...

Half-time...

Second half...

Goal...

Old Big Ears is ours again...

I really cannot thank you enough, JK, for this. After years of being either SHITE or NEARLY SHITE or JUST MISSING OUT, this has made my summer so much better. I can come home in the summer for two weeks and see the fume coming off the BS. That in itself is enough to warm my heart.

But add that MASSIVE FUCKING TROPHY to that... Priceless...

So, Jurgen Klopp, danka mein herr (apologies for my poor written German).

LEGEND.
Logged
'Nuff said...

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,699
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #5 on: June 3, 2019, 08:59:14 AM »
Quote from: Rush 82 on June  3, 2019, 05:38:46 AM
Is right

The perfect manager for this incredible club.

Never forget, RAWK tracked him all the way from Germany - in realtime!



That seemed like madness, but it wasn't. It was the deep-seated knowledge that finally we had the right manager for us. Thank you, Jurgen Klopp, for being a romantic, for believing that the power of football resides in something other than money.
Logged

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #6 on: June 3, 2019, 10:36:03 AM »
Thanks Boss!
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,439
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #7 on: June 3, 2019, 01:28:06 PM »
danke schön
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,307
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #8 on: June 3, 2019, 09:47:59 PM »
Nice one.  :thumbup
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #9 on: June 4, 2019, 11:15:08 PM »
Danke Jürgen!

 
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,264
  • Boss Tha
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #10 on: June 4, 2019, 11:15:49 PM »
Cheers Boss, best night of my life.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • All is well
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #11 on: June 5, 2019, 12:26:22 AM »
You've completely changed this club Jurgen! Cheers for bringing the glory back to Liverpool!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline Adz LFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 513
  • Believer. 19 & 6
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #12 on: June 5, 2019, 10:56:01 AM »
Vielen Dank! :champ
Logged
JFT96

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,210
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #13 on: June 5, 2019, 08:33:22 PM »
Hell never find this ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,608
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #14 on: June 5, 2019, 08:34:41 PM »
Danke schön Jürgen
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline NYCRedsFan

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,493
  • Destination - Anfield, 25 Apr v Burnley(postponed)
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #15 on: June 6, 2019, 04:05:07 AM »
Anyone who aspires to be a true leader, whether in sports, business, or whatever, can look at our Jurgen and learn a LOT.  And if you're reading this, first of all, THANK YOU for not only this year, but everything since you've taken this Club under your stewardship to bring us back on our perch, where we belong.

Oh, and please bring the trophy to the US this summer!

Ta.
Logged
Not your typical OOT. Do-er of good deeds.

Online Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #16 on: June 7, 2019, 11:31:05 AM »
Thank you Jurgen.

Im going through some tough times and this man has made things more bearable. I'm a middle aged bloke and I think if I ever met him I'd break down. His humility allied to his humour make him truelly unique, especially amongst this business which I sadly cant call a sport anymore. Of course he has many other positive traits.

We are very lucky as a club to have had the list of giants that we have had as our managers. It would be silly to pick a favourite. They have all been decent, honest, hard working men who all belong at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp can stand alongside them all.
Logged

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,283
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #17 on: June 11, 2019, 01:04:07 PM »
Some things are remembered forever. Winning the CL is one of them, winning special games is another. This season we saw both. Decades from now, I'm certain people will still remember this season.

It's fair to say many doubters are now believers.

Thank you!
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #18 on: June 11, 2019, 01:13:00 PM »
Dreams
Writing Our Own Stories
Believers
Fist Balls
Fucking Mentality Giants
Talk About Six Baby
Boom


I freaking love you Jurgen!!!!!

Thank you for bringing joy, passion, beautiful football energy and intelligence into our club


Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,586
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #19 on: June 12, 2019, 12:16:08 AM »
I'm with you John lad.

 :)

I'm pretty sure only two previous trophy wins have provided me with an enduring warm glow inside that comes close to matching the one this seems to have unleashed.  First was way back in '62 when we clinched the Second Division. Next was in '65 when we won the cup for the very first time. Sure, there's been so many other amazing occasions down the years which have had me dancing but it truly must be well over half a century since I've felt that same sense of lingering joy that simply refuses to ebb away. I swear the silly grin I've sported for the past 10 days is now indelibly etched on my gob.

The source of the heightened emotion for this latest triumph is I guess not hard to pinpoint when you reflect upon it.

The sense of justice done following the heartaches perpetrated by the Ramos violations of Kiev and the financial cheating of City depriving us of the league title we so richly deserved with the team's incredible performances over the entire season. The sheer immensity of the glory involved completely overshadowing the now seemingly paltry City treble delivering green-eyed apoplexy to their crowing supporters. The unique achievement of that unforgettable Anfield night against Messi and co which rendered the prospect of a defeat in Madrid unthinkable and unbearable yet one that was still always a possibility until it was finally despatched and, moreover, one that would surely have been a final defeat too much not to have broken the huge heart of our incredible manager, no matter the brave face he would have shown after such an eventuality. Finally the efforts of us the fans throughout the season yet most of all at Anfield against Barca, in the streets and stands of Madrid and, of course, during the most beautiful, joyous, colourful, spellbinding welcome home that has surely ever been seen.

So yeah. Thank you Jurgen and your incredible band of Redmen, for sure.

 :)   
« Last Edit: June 12, 2019, 10:51:04 AM by Timbo's Goals »
Logged

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #20 on: June 12, 2019, 01:38:41 PM »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on June 12, 2019, 12:16:08 AM
I'm with you John lad.

 :)

I'm pretty sure only two previous trophy wins have provided me with an enduring warm glow inside that comes close to matching the one this seems to have unleashed.  First was way back in '62 when we clinched the Second Division. Next was in '65 when we won the cup for the very first time. Sure, there's been so many other amazing occasions down the years which have had me dancing but it truly must be well over half a century since I've felt that same sense of lingering joy that simply refuses to ebb away. I swear the silly grin I've sported for the past 10 days is now indelibly etched on my gob.

The source of the heightened emotion for this latest triumph is I guess not hard to pinpoint when you reflect upon it.

The sense of justice done following the heartaches perpetrated by the Ramos violations of Kiev and the financial cheating of City depriving us of the league title we so richly deserved with the team's incredible performances over the entire season. The sheer immensity of the glory involved completely overshadowing the now seemingly paltry City treble delivering green-eyed apoplexy to their crowing supporters. The unique achievement of that unforgettable Anfield night against Messi and co which rendered the prospect of a defeat in Madrid unthinkable and unbearable yet one that was still always a possibility until it was finally despatched and, moreover, one that would surely have been a final defeat too much not to have broken the huge heart of our incredible manager, no matter the brave face he would have shown after such an eventuality. Finally the efforts of us the fans throughout the season yet most of all at Anfield against Barca, in the streets and stands of Madrid and, of course, during the most beautiful, joyous, colourful, spellbinding welcome home that has surely ever been seen.

So yeah. Thank you Jurgen and your incredible band of Redmen, for sure.

 :)   

As usual Alan, spot on/emotional/pause for some thought! 

Thought I would add this to the mixer --- made me cry twice, air fists three times (especially around Henderson/Firmino/Alisson)
and loved how he approached Spurs players.

What a man!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T6cVleWzH9U" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T6cVleWzH9U</a>
« Last Edit: June 12, 2019, 02:37:22 PM by The Piss-artist Formerly Known As Trendisnotdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,695
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #21 on: June 12, 2019, 02:03:52 PM »
Quote from: The Piss-artist Formerly Known As Trendisnotdestiny on June 12, 2019, 01:38:41 PM
As usual Alan, spot on/emotional/pause for some thought! 

Thought I would add this to the mixer --- made me cry twice, air fists three times (especially around Henderson/Firmino/Alisson)
and loved how he approached Spurs players.

What a man!

Anyone know how to embed this amazing video?  https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=276&v=T6cVleWzH9U

It's embedded in the audio/video thread.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,153
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #22 on: June 12, 2019, 02:36:26 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 12, 2019, 02:03:52 PM
It's embedded in the audio/video thread.

Thank you Alan!  Thank you Jurgen!

Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #23 on: June 12, 2019, 06:42:42 PM »

HEY JÜRGEN!
CAN I HAVE
YOUR GLASSES?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,893
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #24 on: June 13, 2019, 07:24:01 PM »
I've loved more men in my life, than I have women. He's my new love.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,637
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #25 on: June 14, 2019, 01:28:15 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on June 13, 2019, 07:24:01 PM
I've loved more men in my life, than I have women. He's my new love.
A fucking men. 
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,385
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #26 on: June 17, 2019, 05:44:32 PM »
THE most loved man in Liverpool that wears glasses since John Lennon!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,158
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #27 on: June 22, 2019, 12:33:19 AM »
Fuckin love the fact he gave the diving c*nt Kane the briefest of touches but respects Son, Vertonghen and Moura with big hugs and words.

Love you Jurgen.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online norecat

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #28 on: June 25, 2019, 12:22:54 PM »
For Jurgen to console the Tottenham players with such warmth and dignity speaks volume about the man. I still can't believe we just won the European Cup. The big man has transformed the club. You stand or fall by your signings as a manager and Jurgen has got his spot on. Danke Jurgen!
Logged

Offline mainone

  • No new LFC topics
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 185
  • this is the end.....
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #29 on: September 26, 2019, 07:20:35 AM »
 I know we sing with liverpool   but,    Song for jurgen, started singing solsbury hill, with jurgen klopp in my head ,  change the lyrics, jurgen klopp jurgen klopp nanana
climbing up on sleepers hill i could see the anfield lights , wind was blowing time stood still , jurgen flew out of the night, he was something to observe , we came in close we heard his voice,  i came in to listen i had no choice , because its because its you  we have a chance , i did not believe the information , he knew what the smile on my face meant , our hearts going BOOM BOOM BOOM   ;D :) :)
Logged

Offline Earthbound64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 257
  • At the end of the storm there's a golden sky
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:22:27 PM »
Thank you.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,416
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on June 12, 2019, 06:42:42 PM
HEY JÜRGEN!
CAN I HAVE
YOUR GLASSES?
I actually ordered my own pair last week ;)

Jürgen, vielen dank!  :-*
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • All is well
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:59:14 PM »
Thanks boss!!
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,307
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #33 on: Today at 02:30:56 PM »
Youre alright by me, big man.
Logged

Online JURGENKLOPP

  • Thou shalt not steal. (books, from St. Thomas More Catholic High School)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,644
  • JFT 96
Re: Jurgen: thank you from RAWK
« Reply #34 on: Today at 11:26:02 PM »
Thank you, Jurgen.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 