Author Topic: Brighton & Hove Albion.

Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 15, 2019, 09:50:51 pm
Looks like he may be off to west brom
  Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 15, 2019, 11:26:49 pm
Should shout at Villas-Boas, heard he's doing next to shite all these days.
Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

  Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 17, 2019, 02:44:37 am
Quote from: CornerFlag on May 15, 2019, 11:26:49 pm
Should shout at Villas-Boas, heard he's doing next to shite all these days.

Good call
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 17, 2019, 03:28:00 am
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on May 15, 2019, 09:50:51 pm
Looks like he may be off to west brom

Think this is actually a good fit if true

Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 17, 2019, 09:42:54 am
Yes since they have experienced The Meg, Tone, and Supa-Al in living memory,  Hughton's snoozeball wont seem too bad.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 17, 2019, 09:49:51 am
Pulis just been sacked from Middlesbrough....
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 17, 2019, 09:54:58 am
Pardew is free
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 20, 2019, 05:31:12 pm
Graham Potter appointed new Brighton head coach after leaving Swansea
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 20, 2019, 09:49:13 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 17, 2019, 09:49:51 am
Pulis just been sacked from Middlesbrough....

EXCLUSIVE By Pete ORourke

Chris Hughton has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant managers jobs at West Brom and Middlesbrough, Football Insider understands.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 20, 2019, 10:28:37 pm
Quote from: Perseus on May 20, 2019, 05:31:12 pm
Graham Potter appointed new Brighton head coach after leaving Swansea

Weird appointment, thought they would have had more ambition
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 20, 2019, 11:09:14 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 20, 2019, 10:28:37 pm
Weird appointment, thought they would have had more ambition

I think it is right for Brighton: young town, young club, young chairman, young manager.

CH was always incongruous.

I expect young players!
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 20, 2019, 11:24:36 pm
Quote from: Perseus on May 20, 2019, 11:09:14 pm
I think it is right for Brighton: young town, young club, young chairman, young manager.

CH was always incongruous.

I expect young players!

Smacks of a club that is struggling financially to me.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 21, 2019, 12:43:58 am
Quote from: Fordy on May 20, 2019, 11:24:36 pm
Smacks of a club that is struggling financially to me.

Potter is a complete left-field choice, but one that could work really well. He's done fantastic at Swansea with limited resource. I'm not sure how good he is in the transfer market, but he knows how to get players that believe in him playing for him.

At least Brighton are trying something different than going for the tried, tested and failed approach. Potter is a good manager. I'll be interested to see how he does in the Premier League.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 22, 2019, 04:57:38 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on May 21, 2019, 12:43:58 am
Potter is a complete left-field choice, but one that could work really well. He's done fantastic at Swansea with limited resource. I'm not sure how good he is in the transfer market, but he knows how to get players that believe in him playing for him.

At least Brighton are trying something different than going for the tried, tested and failed approach. Potter is a good manager. I'll be interested to see how he does in the Premier League.

Saw his press conference earlier, and also checking up on him, seems an interesting choice. Took the hard route up compared to ex pros with bigger reputations, supposedly plays positive, possession football, and this coaches' voice segment was nice. Obviously any coach can say the right things on a tactics board but it was interesting nonetheless.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sfW_BSsChp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sfW_BSsChp4</a>

Be great to see more English coaches like this, driven, capable of making a name for themselves in other leagues.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 22, 2019, 04:59:19 pm
Hope he does well. Anyone who serves their apprenticeship working with the lesser lights deserves their chance at the top level, whether it works out for them or not.

Edit - also let me add, LOVE a coach who plays an out-and-out 3-4-3 ;D
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 22, 2019, 05:02:28 pm
Everyone here should watch that video. He constantly references the fundamentals of the game as the basis of tactics, and speaks about the traditional roles the way they have always been played (which is important to know when you talk about our team, because our team plays in a non-traditional way).
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 22, 2019, 05:41:20 pm
Joke of the day: there's also a David Moyes masterclass. I think I'll pass.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 23, 2019, 12:26:22 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on May 21, 2019, 12:43:58 am
Potter is a complete left-field choice, but one that could work really well. He's done fantastic at Swansea with limited resource. I'm not sure how good he is in the transfer market, but he knows how to get players that believe in him playing for him.

At least Brighton are trying something different than going for the tried, tested and failed approach. Potter is a good manager. I'll be interested to see how he does in the Premier League.

How will the younger manager's do?  Potter 44, Rodgers 46, Solskjær 46, Eddie Howe 41, Silva 41, Santo 45

Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 23, 2019, 09:06:24 am
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on May 22, 2019, 05:02:28 pm
Everyone here should watch that video. He constantly references the fundamentals of the game as the basis of tactics, and speaks about the traditional roles the way they have always been played (which is important to know when you talk about our team, because our team plays in a non-traditional way).

Love the videos on that channel,  just found it.  Almost soothing listening to Pako talk about Santi Mina and Rodrigo's movements as they beat Barcelona....

The next step is to get Valverde on to explain what they didn't do in the slaughter at Anfield.  Porn sells.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
May 23, 2019, 09:10:11 am
Quote from: buttersstotch on May 21, 2019, 12:43:58 am
Potter is a complete left-field choice

Is he?  His was the first name I heard talked about for the job but that could be just a weird coincidence I guess!
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
July 19, 2019, 01:38:20 am
Quote from: leroy on May 23, 2019, 09:10:11 am
Is he?  His was the first name I heard talked about for the job but that could be just a weird coincidence I guess!

Betting odds suggested the fix was in before CH was sacked.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
July 19, 2019, 07:33:01 pm
Quote from: Perseus on July 19, 2019, 01:38:20 am
Betting odds suggested the fix was in before CH was sacked.

It took just a cursory knowledge of what Brighton were doing to know Houghton was going to be sacked.
Re: Hughton sacked by Brighton
August 22, 2019, 01:57:40 am
Quote from: BrandoLFC on July 19, 2019, 07:33:01 pm
It took just a cursory knowledge of what Brighton were doing to know Houghton was going to be sacked.

CH being sacked was still a shock, despite the betting. Jury is still out after the disappointment and a hatful of missed chances against West Ham.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
August 22, 2019, 02:00:43 am
Brighton looked good in both the games so far. Should manage to stay up. They have some good players but are severely lacking upfront.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
August 22, 2019, 11:16:47 am
I think Maupay will come good for them once he settles in and starts playing regularly. 

Slightly random but I had it in my head that he was Irish when he played for Brentford  turns out hes French!  ;D
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
August 22, 2019, 11:29:02 am
Maupay is a player. Got some fire in his belly though so he might see a red card or 2.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
August 22, 2019, 11:57:17 am
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on August 22, 2019, 11:16:47 am
I think Maupay will come good for them once he settles in and starts playing regularly. 

Slightly random but I had it in my head that he was Irish when he played for Brentford  turns out hes French!  ;D
And i thought his name was Neil not Neal.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
August 22, 2019, 05:27:41 pm
Maupey was probably the best forward in the Championship last year.  Not saying he's going to turn into a star but I wouldn't be surprised if he has a very good season.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
August 22, 2019, 06:41:21 pm
Quote from: BrandoLFC on August 22, 2019, 05:27:41 pm
Maupey was probably the best forward in the Championship last year.  Not saying he's going to turn into a star but I wouldn't be surprised if he has a very good season.

Surely it was Pukki? 29 non-penalty/non set-piece goals.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
December 2, 2021, 12:34:20 am
Holy thread resurrection, Batman.

Weird the booing of Potter at the weekend. There are no decent strikers around and Maupay is probably the best they can get. Looks like they played well tonight at West Ham and they were value for the draw at ours. Got a lot of time for what they're doing and how Potter sets up.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 06:32:51 pm
These show up the limitations of the stats approach to football more than any other club.  Fivethirtyeight ranks them as better than West Ham, and significantly better than Wolves.  One place higher than Benfica in the world rankings too I notice.

Whatever they do must be absolute manna to boffins, but it does not win games.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 06:46:34 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:32:51 pm
These show up the limitations of the stats approach to football more than any other club.  Fivethirtyeight ranks them as better than West Ham, and significantly better than Wolves.  One place higher than Benfica in the world rankings too I notice.

Whatever they do must be absolute manna to boffins, but it does not win games.

It highlights that they are very well coached, but at the end of the day you can be as tactically switched on as can be, if the players arent of required quality you wont get too far, the best teams I.e ourselves have the perfect balance of the two.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 07:02:48 pm
Their fans keep booing them off too. Odd really. They are a few decent attacking signings from being a solid top half team in my opinion. Do they want some instant cheat code too?
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 07:40:09 pm
Its coached in a particular way too I think.  Im sure I remember Fulham ranking really highly all last year too, and they went down by miles.  The inputs they favour must be skewed towards some progressive style.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 09:01:00 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:32:51 pm
These show up the limitations of the stats approach to football more than any other club.  Fivethirtyeight ranks them as better than West Ham, and significantly better than Wolves.  One place higher than Benfica in the world rankings too I notice.

Whatever they do must be absolute manna to boffins, but it does not win games.

Their XG is always a lot better than the bottom line. They just don't put the ball in the net, ultimately.

The thing with West Ham (a Moyes team) is they can score a lot of set piece goals etc. Brighton always need the perfect goal.
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 10:54:15 pm
Quote from: Iska on Today at 06:32:51 pm
These show up the limitations of the stats approach to football more than any other club.  Fivethirtyeight ranks them as better than West Ham, and significantly better than Wolves.  One place higher than Benfica in the world rankings too I notice.

Whatever they do must be absolute manna to boffins, but it does not win games.
I'd say that shows the limits or oddness of their ranking model rather than stars. I'd be interested to know why they rank above West Ham who have a better XGD this year to go with the results, plus a good European run so wins against other decent European teams like Sevilla compared to none for Brighton. 
Re: Brighton & Hove Albion.
Today at 11:07:04 pm
They haven't scored at home in the their last 5 PL games: 0-3 (Burnley), 0-2 (Villa), 0-2 (Liverpool), 0-2 (Spurs), 0-0 (Norwich). Grim for the home fans!
