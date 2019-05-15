Smacks of a club that is struggling financially to me.



Potter is a complete left-field choice, but one that could work really well. He's done fantastic at Swansea with limited resource. I'm not sure how good he is in the transfer market, but he knows how to get players that believe in him playing for him.At least Brighton are trying something different than going for the tried, tested and failed approach. Potter is a good manager. I'll be interested to see how he does in the Premier League.