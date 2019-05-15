Potter is a complete left-field choice, but one that could work really well. He's done fantastic at Swansea with limited resource. I'm not sure how good he is in the transfer market, but he knows how to get players that believe in him playing for him.
At least Brighton are trying something different than going for the tried, tested and failed approach. Potter is a good manager. I'll be interested to see how he does in the Premier League.
Saw his press conference earlier, and also checking up on him, seems an interesting choice. Took the hard route up compared to ex pros with bigger reputations, supposedly plays positive, possession football, and this coaches' voice segment was nice. Obviously any coach can say the right things on a tactics board but it was interesting nonetheless. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sfW_BSsChp4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sfW_BSsChp4</a>
Be great to see more English coaches like this, driven, capable of making a name for themselves in other leagues.