Author Topic: Wolverhampton Wanderers  (Read 71125 times)

Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #600 on: September 16, 2023, 06:23:00 pm »
Fans aside, I thought they did pretty well, pressed well and harried us, for about 60 minutes, then the muscle injuries etc started to kick in. Didn't look fit to me.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #601 on: September 16, 2023, 06:34:52 pm »
That's why I wasn't too concerned at 1-0 down- they were never keeping up their press for 100 minutes. They were sprinting at everything, that's why we lost ever 50-50 first half, was always going to regress and start leaving spaces. O'Neill's got them trying stuff though, might stay up if they can string something together and get some luck, but they look very Championship to me.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #602 on: September 16, 2023, 06:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on September 16, 2023, 04:33:52 pm
There can't be many areas with football teams where the poverty songs aren't utterly lacking in self-awareness after more than a decade of Tory incompetence, but some of the worst ones for singing them do seem to contribute greatly to food banks organised by their club or fan groups, so you wonder how things don't click and they realise the connection between their idiotic songs and those endeavours.

Genuine question.  How many working class people can afford to go to the footie now? 
Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #603 on: September 16, 2023, 07:02:42 pm »
Love a flop to the floor holding their head or face, these.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #604 on: September 18, 2023, 01:34:21 pm »
I think O'Neill looks a decent manager from the evidence of the last 12 months, I thought they'd be down fighting at the bottom but look OK for safety without glory, not sure I can say the same for Bournemouth
Offline Zimagic

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #605 on: September 18, 2023, 01:53:31 pm »
I think there's a high level in the PL that most teams can play to, but the differences between clubs being for how long and what end-product they can conjour out of it. Wolves are in the group of teams that can spike high, are ok converting the few chances they get but also can't maintain their high for very long. The rest of the game essentially comes down to being able to defend long enough for their chances to count.

Another striker (or the same striker on another day) would have had them 2-3 up, they carved out clear chances while they were in the ascendency. Actually, the goal was one of the harder to score of those they created.

Once we stared cutting off their supply and stopped giving away the ball in the 2nd half, you never really felt that Wolves were going to add to their goal, so it became a question of being able to defend their lead. Which they couldn't, but maybe will against other opposition.

I think they'll be fine. A couple of wins and they will end up comfortably mid-table.
Online disgraced figgy pudding

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #606 on: September 18, 2023, 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 18, 2023, 01:34:21 pm
I think O'Neill looks a decent manager from the evidence of the last 12 months, I thought they'd be down fighting at the bottom but look OK for safety without glory, not sure I can say the same for Bournemouth

Not surprised he looks a decent manager, he spent time learning at Liverpool after all  :) I was impressed with what he done at Bournemouth. Wasn't winning every week or smashing teams playing great football, but they won a few games I thought they had little chance in (including against us) and had them save with weeks to go last season. Shame they couldn't beat Everton to send them down though.

Wolves aren't great but again by April time or so I imagine they're safe.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #607 on: September 18, 2023, 05:16:19 pm »
Last couple of years they've stayed up despite having a dreadful time scoring because they were defensively solid enough to pick up points. They're really defensively poor this season. But they do have one of the best keepers in the bottom half. I still think it's either them or Everton as the likely established PL side to go down
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #608 on: September 18, 2023, 05:26:36 pm »
Cunha is an enigma. Look so good until he gets into the box and then he is a mess.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #609 on: September 18, 2023, 06:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on September 18, 2023, 01:34:21 pm
I think O'Neill looks a decent manager from the evidence of the last 12 months, I thought they'd be down fighting at the bottom but look OK for safety without glory, not sure I can say the same for Bournemouth

I think the new owners at Bournemouth, made a big mistake getting rid of him.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #610 on: January 2, 2024, 01:03:45 pm »
I'd have thought in the summer Wolves were a certain favourite for relegation. Lopetegui quit the week prior to the season beginning, Wolves were massively hamstrung by Profit and Sustainability, they lost most of their midfield (Neves, Moutinho, Nunes), had scored a mere 31 PL goals last season and sold players who had provided 54% of their scoring last season. O'Neil has done a remarkable job with little to work with. Even if Everton didn't have a points deduction, Wolves would still be two points ahead of them, despite them dealing with their own financial chaos. They're also level on points with Chelsea.

Interestingly, Wolves are one goal away from equalling last season's goal scoring output. They've managed to get plenty of goals out of Cunha and Hwang. Both have already equalled or scored more goals than Wolves' top scorers in each of the previous three seasons. Wolves haven't scored more than 38 in the league over the past three seasons, which this season they'll likely surpass with ease. It'll be interesting to see how they fare without Hwang, but given the extent of their layoff, they might only miss him for 4-5 games.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #611 on: January 2, 2024, 04:54:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on September 18, 2023, 06:49:21 pm
I think the new owners at Bournemouth, made a big mistake getting rid of him.


Both Wolves and Bournemouth appear to be vindicated (so far), bizarre
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #612 on: August 27, 2024, 12:05:29 pm »
So... Wolves fans saw their arse over Mandueke calling their City "shit".  Oh the irony

After Leicester, and the two Manc Clubs. Wolves fans are arguably the most frequent to enjoy poverty chanting and the general all-around slating of the City of Liverpool.

Every time the lad scored on Sunday, I laughed like a drain.


Also, From the BBC feed.  A great analogy:

The i newspaper's chief football writer Daniel Storey spoke to the Monday Night Club about pressure on Wolves, who are yet to register a point after two Premier League matches:

"They've repeatedly had to sell key players and they've now sold Pedro Neto and Max Kilman this year. It's like a game of 'Kerplunk'- there's only so many straws you can take out of that team before everything starts to fall.

Offline Ebenezer-viva

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #613 on: November 23, 2024, 11:58:46 pm »
Andre settling in nicely there. I like Gary O'Neil. Fucking good win at Fulham today
Offline GreatEx

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #614 on: November 24, 2024, 01:50:28 am »
Man, Cunha is a fantastic player. We have good business relations with Wolves. Just sayin'.
Offline Ebenezer-viva

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #615 on: November 24, 2024, 01:54:12 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on November 24, 2024, 01:50:28 am
Man, Cunha is a fantastic player. We have good business relations with Wolves. Just sayin'.

Agreed. Alt Nouri's not bad either
Offline Greebo62

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #616 on: Today at 11:35:01 am »
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #617 on: Today at 11:44:17 am »
They need not worry, Ole was in attendance yesterday  :-X
Online DelTrotter

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #618 on: Today at 11:59:28 am »
Shame for him as he's had extremely difficult circumstances, everyone had them nailed on to go down last season given what was going on and they're probably only behind us in being absolutely screwed by officials. We just have the quality to overcome it most weeks whereas they obviously don't. Can't be losing at home to them yesterday though.
Online Fromola

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #619 on: Today at 12:28:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:59:28 am
Shame for him as he's had extremely difficult circumstances, everyone had them nailed on to go down last season given what was going on and they're probably only behind us in being absolutely screwed by officials. We just have the quality to overcome it most weeks whereas they obviously don't. Can't be losing at home to them yesterday though.

I tipped them to go down this season because there's so much negativity there and all the VAR/PGMOL stuff just puts a target on their backs. Owners putting the prices up massively as well which has angered the fans and there's a bad feeling around the place.

But they've got better players than the teams who came up, so a new manager bounce could keep them up. They aren't far behind Leicester who are a really poor side at this level, with an unproven manager. Ipswich a bit like Luton last year in that they're giving it a go, but Wolves better players on paper.
Online Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #620 on: Today at 12:31:22 pm »
Always seemed a nice bloke I thought and some of the decisions they've had go against them the last couple of seasons have been utterly mental. His MOTD interview sounded a bit like someone who thought he was a goner though.
