Most all fans mock scousers from afar. Been the same since I followed the reds, home and away from the 70's, well before social media. It's pure envy and we used to revel in it...some of our ripostes over time are not repeatable these days! If you're a Liverpool fan you're a scouser in their eyes. Goes with the territory. Fucking hell, I heard United fans baying 'you scouse bastard' to Sterling and he was playing for Abu Dhabi FC! If you're not scouse but follow the reds, get used to it. Wear the badge with pride. Don't get all het up abah it. They rob our songs, our style, but they can't rob our culture about following our team, so they mock it. Remember, 'we've seen things they can only dream of.'