Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #520 on: May 23, 2022, 06:07:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 23, 2022, 03:07:56 pm
I think it's a product of the age we live in. Look at social media generally. It seems everybody has a deep-seated need to matter. A need to be heard and be noticed.

You're not wrong, the most some clubs can hope for is being the team that Liverpool or City play on the last day of the season, so that they're there, playing some part, being noticed. And by attaching themselves to the title race, one way or the other, they get to have a celebration themselves.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,839
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #521 on: May 23, 2022, 06:13:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May 23, 2022, 06:01:22 pm
If Wolves were playing away at City and it was us that turned it around to win the league they'd have done the same. All part of the 'banter'.
Agreed.

Still don't understand it though - bunch of adults thinking they're being subversive while making themselves look stupid. Just seems sad for them to try (and fail), instead of supporting their team in their last game of the season

Then again, I've seen them celebrating a pre-game light show with more enthusiasm than their team
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,365
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #522 on: May 23, 2022, 06:41:16 pm
Quote from: Classycara on May 23, 2022, 06:13:04 pm
Agreed.

Still don't understand it though - bunch of adults thinking they're being subversive while making themselves look stupid. Just seems sad for them to try (and fail), instead of supporting their team in their last game of the season

Then again, I've seen them celebrating a pre-game light show with more enthusiasm than their team

They wouldn't like it if was done to them though. Imagine they done a Leicester and were going for the title (or even top 4) and the away fans got in their faces because City had scored a late winner on the last day. It'd be passed off as cruel and heartless  and they'd be up in arms, but because it's us it's fair game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,827
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #523 on: May 23, 2022, 06:58:27 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May 23, 2022, 05:04:20 pm
May have saved the game for us him going off with the chances they were creating. That Hwang who came on was awful.
Did help us massively.

Something to review for Saturday's game as Trent was exposed badly (with no cover helping him).
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,365
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #524 on: May 23, 2022, 07:08:29 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May 23, 2022, 06:58:27 pm
Did help us massively.

Something to review for Saturday's game as Trent was exposed badly (with no cover helping him).

We were missing our spine really. Virg is still our most important player and Fabinho key in midfield. The shape suffers in attack without Mo as well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,359
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #525 on: May 23, 2022, 07:54:06 pm
Most all fans mock scousers from afar. Been the same since I followed the reds, home and away from the 70's, well before social media. It's pure envy and we used to revel in it...some of our ripostes over time are not repeatable these days! If you're a Liverpool fan you're a scouser in their eyes. Goes with the territory. Fucking hell, I heard United fans baying 'you scouse bastard' to Sterling and he was playing for Abu Dhabi FC! If you're not scouse but follow the reds, get used to it. Wear the badge with pride. Don't get all het up abah it. They rob our songs, our style, but they can't rob our culture about following our team, so they mock it. Remember, 'we've seen things they can only dream of.'
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,889
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #526 on: May 23, 2022, 07:55:21 pm
I used to work in Telford and was really good friends with a few Wolves lads. They were dead nice and all seemed to like Liverpool.

They made a point of not being knobheads like Villa and Birmingham fans.

Not sure what happened there.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #527 on: May 24, 2022, 12:29:44 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on May 23, 2022, 07:55:21 pm
I used to work in Telford and was really good friends with a few Wolves lads. They were dead nice and all seemed to like Liverpool.

They made a point of not being knobheads like Villa and Birmingham fans.

Not sure what happened there.
I think an awful lot of football fans are decent in isolation. It's more when they get with their tribe that they/we can turn into idiots.

Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 04:45:21 pm
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,253
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:45:21 pm
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it

It's called professionalism.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,213
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:45:21 pm
Really pissed me off when Coady dragged his player back onto the pitch when he was down injured, i get wanting your team to win but at 1-1 with Liverpool needing a goal to potentially win the league to do that to waste time as a supposed liverpool fan.. i don't get it

He's an odd one is Coady, genuinely reminds me a bit of how Carragher behaves now. You never hear the end of how he's a Liverpool lad, a red, loves Liverpool. And yet whenever he plays against us, its like he goes hyper-shithouse. I'm not expecting him to start scoring own goals but......I dunno, its odd.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 05:42:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
He's an odd one is Coady, genuinely reminds me a bit of how Carragher behaves now. You never hear the end of how he's a Liverpool lad, a red, loves Liverpool. And yet whenever he plays against us, its like he goes hyper-shithouse. I'm not expecting him to start scoring own goals but......I dunno, its odd.

I was a little surprised to hear a few boo's for him on Sunday at the game.  Maybe the rumours about him going to Everton on 120k a week are true.
Logged

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,268
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 06:26:40 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:42:46 pm
I was a little surprised to hear a few boo's for him on Sunday at the game.  Maybe the rumours about him going to Everton on 120k a week are true.
Could be about him diving in the box last season to try and win a pen, his time wasting or just general snideness on Sunday.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm
The dive last year was shithouse behaviour, but come on, how can you knock someone for putting in a shift against their boyhood club?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,213
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 07:10:01 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm
It's called professionalism.

Dragging a player back onto the pitch to waste time is not professionalism. It's shithousery.
Logged

Online stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,739
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #535 on: Today at 10:03:07 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm
It's called professionalism.

Bollocks. There was no need for that, unless you really really don't want Liverpool to win the league and will try everything and anything to make sure that doesn't happen.

He's supposed to be a red which is why it's surprising. Fuck him.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,213
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #536 on: Today at 11:27:25 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:43:53 pm
The dive last year was shithouse behaviour, but come on, how can you knock someone for putting in a shift against their boyhood club?

No-one is, absolutely no problem whatsoever even with trying to prove a point against the team that let him go. Diving to try and win a penalty isn't that. Dragging one of your team-mates back onto the pitch to waste time in a game your 'boyhood team' need to win to win the title, isn't that. Thats just shithousery, and isn't something he does against other teams. Which is why I find it odd. I mean we saw it with Suarez but at least with him you know he does it against every team. Cody seems to save it for us, which is at odds with him being this massive red we always hear about.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,167
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #537 on: Today at 11:29:29 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:10:01 pm
Dragging a player back onto the pitch to waste time is not professionalism. It's shithousery.

He's clearly bitter about being let go.

I found it baffling myself, a boyhood Scouse Liverpool fan was absolutely desperate to stop us winning the title.

Obviously I don't expect him to down tools and he needs to give his all to the club he captains, but dragging players on the pitch to time waste, absurd.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,873
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #538 on: Today at 11:40:29 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm
It's called professionalism.

I'd call it the complete opposite of professionalism to be honest tubs  ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,129
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Reply #539 on: Today at 11:45:15 am
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:29:29 am
He's clearly bitter about being let go.

I found it baffling myself, a boyhood Scouse Liverpool fan was absolutely desperate to stop us winning the title.

Obviously I don't expect him to down tools and he needs to give his all to the club he captains, but dragging players on the pitch to time waste, absurd.
He was shouting the odds, saying how he was going to help stop Abu Dhabi 'winning' the league the other week too. Not that he did, off course, given that Abu Dhabi trounced them at Molineux.   ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
