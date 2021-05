Yeah I always found the Nuno hype a bit odd. Wolves play shit on a stick football. Can’t see how this is a great move for Spurs



yeah, doubt it’s even on the cards, it’d make no sense after what Levy said.I quite like Nuno, seems a decent bloke, and should rightly be very popular amongst wolves fans for the work he did. But the football is awful, and maybe it is just a case of taking it as far as he can with his way of playing, and that is fair enough.