Under current FA regulations, post-match comments that criticise the performance or competence of a match official are permitted unless they imply bias, attack the official's integrity, are personally offensive, are prolonged, or are particularly unreasonable.



It is his job. He has to improve, he has to get better"



"Football is a physical game, a game of contact, it's about referees taking the decisions and being fair. But the referee is not good enough to whistle; Lee Mason is not good enough.



"It isn't about the major, crucial decisions. It is the way he handles the players - both teams lose their focus, they are always arguing the decisions he makes.



"He must improve because the game requires good refereeing and good handling of the game so the players are able to keep on performing."



Do those comments imply bias? No.



Are they an attack on the offical's integrity? No.



Are the comments particularly unreasonable? No



Are they personally offensive?