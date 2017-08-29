« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wolverhampton Wanderers  (Read 12180 times)

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,107
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #200 on: Yesterday at 05:32:44 PM »
I do like it when they sing the library songs...

Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..

And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,155
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #201 on: Yesterday at 05:34:48 PM »
Brilliant team. Brilliant Manager. Nuno 'Arrigo Sacchi' Espirito Santo.
I hope they can finish in the Top 4 this year.
Logged

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,107
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #202 on: Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 05:34:48 PM
Brilliant team. Brilliant Manager. Nuno 'Arrigo Sacchi' Espirito Santo.
I hope they can finish in the Top 4 this year.
Not brilliant, decent..

And their manager? Complaining about VAR?  Both decisions were fair. The first utterly utterly correct
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,308
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #203 on: Yesterday at 05:38:42 PM »
And if Nuno is " Sacchi" then I'm Rinus Michels.  :D
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,155
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #204 on: Yesterday at 05:50:32 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 05:36:01 PM
Not brilliant, decent..

And their manager? Complaining about VAR?  Both decisions were fair. The first utterly utterly correct
Everyone complains about VAR, in fairness.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,686
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #205 on: Yesterday at 06:41:09 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 05:32:44 PM
its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..


So true

Just feel like grabbing each and every one of their fans by the lapels and screaming into their face. YOU ARE IRRELEVANT!!
Logged

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #206 on: Yesterday at 06:47:46 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 05:32:44 PM
I do like it when they sing the library songs...

Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..

And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.
Away fans in this country are like drones. They sing the same old shite regardless of the situation around them. They seem to have the same boring song sheet and run through it with monotonous regularity.

They also forget that while we are most clubs biggest game of the season, they certainly aren't ours. Our fans will ramp it up when necessary and for the big guns, but aren't going to make a cauldron of noise for no marks from Brexit Central.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Spion Night, Holy Night

  • are hungry men.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,656
  • Fuck The Tories.
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #207 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 PM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:41:09 PM
So true

Just feel like grabbing each and every one of their fans by the lapels and screaming into their face. YOU ARE IRRELEVANT!!
We really should have a song to sing back at these drones which points out exactly that.

They aren't clever enough to understand how our indifference towards them is the ultimate insult, so maybe we need to spell it out for them.
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,371
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 06:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 06:52:06 PM
We really should have a song to sing back at these drones which points out exactly that.

They aren't clever enough to understand how our indifference towards them is the ultimate insult, so maybe we need to spell it out for them.

"YOU ARE NOT WORTHY, OF OUR ATTENTION, 'COS YOU'RE IRRELEVANT, YOU GET NO MENTION" or such like - to the tune of that Jose Mourinho song.

For United supporters who think it's "funny bantz" to trivialise and mock those living in poverty, perhaps a verse or two of...

"When you get home, United Road
To the place where you belong
Open your eyes, to see the homeless,
Visit the foodbank, United Road"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:08:26 PM by BOBSCOUSE »
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,107
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:14:08 PM »
Champions of Europe


Probably has a good ring about it
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,375
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 06:47:46 PM
Away fans in this country are like drones. They sing the same old shite regardless of the situation around them. They seem to have the same boring song sheet and run through it with monotonous regularity.

They also forget that while we are most clubs biggest game of the season, they certainly aren't ours. Our fans will ramp it up when necessary and for the big guns, but aren't going to make a cauldron of noise for no marks from Brexit Central.
see I’m largely fine with the usual collection from people who support shit teams but wolves are an excellent side who are very well run and this is probably the best side the bulk of that away end has seen and they act like bellends for large parts when you are actually good and there is no long term rivalry like with everton and united
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,686
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #211 on: Today at 01:39:34 AM »
The sad fact is, they should have a song for almost every player and their manager considering how good and and exciting their team is at the moment.

Alas, they prefer "Is this a library", "where's your famous atmosphere" and suchlike

Surprisingly, they weren't stupid enough to sing "your gonna win fuck all" again this season.  Although I wouldn't of put it past them.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #212 on: Today at 02:19:02 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:39:34 AM
The sad fact is, they should have a song for almost every player and their manager considering how good and and exciting their team is at the moment.

Alas, they prefer "Is this a library", "where's your famous atmosphere" and suchlike

Surprisingly, they weren't stupid enough to sing "your gonna win fuck all" again this season.  Although I wouldn't of put it past them.

They're waiting for us to introduce a new chat that the rest of the PL quickly rip 0ff & that is especially true when it comes to the Brum sides,they've zero originality between them.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Zee_26

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #213 on: Today at 07:24:48 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 05:32:44 PM
I do like it when they sing the library songs...

Firstly that was quite odd because it wasnt particularly quiet, secondly its weird because they fail to realise that we dont bring out the big noise for the likes of them..

And this isnt meant as an insult, just reality.

Spot on. If the crowd had to amp it up along with the players, the opposition fans and players would collectively shit themselves. Hell, even Messi is still traumatised by that night and that was over six months ago. As it is, we barely get out of second gear to dispatch these teams. Wolves were solid but not really threatening. It always felt like they were giving it their all whereas our players could go up a few levels if needed.
Logged

Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,026
Re: Wolverhampton Wanderers
« Reply #214 on: Today at 07:30:06 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Yesterday at 06:52:06 PM
We really should have a song to sing back at these drones which points out exactly that.

They aren't clever enough to understand how our indifference towards them is the ultimate insult, so maybe we need to spell it out for them.

"Who the fuck? who the fuck? who the fucking hell are you?" always worked for me.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 