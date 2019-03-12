That was the most over the top celebration I've ever seen haha, I get he was happy with himself but fucking hell!
19 isn't he? Scoring his first goal in the Premiership against the World And European Champions just before half time, I'd celebrate like a loon myself.
That aside this is the second game in a row I have watched Wolves and by Zeus'es nipples they are a good football team and clearly on the same PED's as Klopps boys as they just kept running and running.
No comment on the fans, but they are a proper football team who are a credit to their manager and I wish there were coaches like Nuno and Wilder and less of the LMA dino's.