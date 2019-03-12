« previous next »
Wolverhampton Wanderers

No footballer should be the shape of Adama Traore, surely?

Typical woman, always looking at the male form.  :D
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 08:55:17 PM
No footballer should be the shape of Adama Traore, surely?



From this, in 2013 I think?



To this ;D

Thought it was a bit mad when they paid £20 mill or whatever it was for him, but he's turning into a very good player.

Has he got a chance at making the Spain squad for the Euros?
Living in Middlesbrough then Wolverhampton rather than Barca. You can still tan.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:10:23 PM
Living in Middlesbrough then Wolverhampton rather than Barca. You can still tan.

Yeah just deleted my post  ;)

I've been writing a spreadsheet most of the day, brain is fried.
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 09:00:16 PM
From this, in 2013 I think?



To this ;D


looks a bit like Lennox Lewis with that hair
The way he tucks in his jersey and have them shorts pull up to his chest is quite a sight to behold.
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 09:06:48 PM
Thought it was a bit mad when they paid £20 mill or whatever it was for him, but he's turning into a very good player.

Is he though? He will be 24 soon - still really, really rough around the edges.

Took his goal well last night but so many instances he got into good positions and could have crossed first time or taken a touch and cross and crossed but he insisted on putting his head down and taking the player on. Not sure his decision making is good, nor his end product.

Looks hugely frustrating to me.
I'm always afraid that Traore will be dropping a flying elbow from the top rope one of these days. Or will suplex someone.
Pure fucking Brexit these. Even Coady seems a bit of a tit.
Adama looks like he's clearly been taking the compound V plus he has the same initials as the A-Train lol
Quote from: Chig on Yesterday at 09:47:29 PM
The way he tucks in his jersey and have them shorts pull up to his chest is quite a sight to behold.

Makes him look like a complete tosser...
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:00:53 AM
Pure fucking Brexit these. Even Coady seems a bit of a tit.

Coady's great, straight forward fella, ex-player and a big fan, like him a lot. Got nothing against the squad either, half of which is Portuguese with a manager who doubles as a decent man. Their fans, however, do sound like a bunch of Brexit loving tossers.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:42:20 PM
Is he though? He will be 24 soon - still really, really rough around the edges.

He's clearly very good. It's a strange kind of football snobbery IMO to not rate players who mainly get by by being great athletes. It's a sport, it's allowed to be big, strong and fast.
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Yesterday at 07:22:50 PM
That was the most over the top celebration I've ever seen haha, I get he was happy with himself but fucking hell!

19 isn't he? Scoring his first goal in the Premiership against the World And European Champions just before half time, I'd celebrate like a loon myself.

That aside this is the second game in a row I have watched Wolves and by Zeus'es nipples they are a good football team and clearly on the same PED's as Klopps boys as they just kept running and running.

No comment on the fans, but they are a proper football team who are a credit to their manager and I wish there were coaches like Nuno and Wilder and less of the LMA dino's.
