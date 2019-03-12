Thought it was a bit mad when they paid £20 mill or whatever it was for him, but he's turning into a very good player.



Is he though? He will be 24 soon - still really, really rough around the edges.Took his goal well last night but so many instances he got into good positions and could have crossed first time or taken a touch and cross and crossed but he insisted on putting his head down and taking the player on. Not sure his decision making is good, nor his end product.Looks hugely frustrating to me.