CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.

Reply #3440 on: May 4, 2024, 04:56:53 pm
« Reply #3440 on: May 4, 2024, 04:56:53 pm »
What a night. One of the greatest performances I ever saw considering the players we were missing. To get the team believing that we could still win in that situation epitomises the brilliance of Klopp.
Reply #3441 on: May 5, 2024, 01:50:29 am
« Reply #3441 on: May 5, 2024, 01:50:29 am »
Only 87 pages? Pfft, some people live only to moan. :D

The strange thing about this game is I can't remember what I was doing at the time. 2005 is easy, I was in the Rush Bar in Paris, going mental (for every game of the campaign). The 2019 final I watched at home because we used to get cup finals on free-to-air TV (greed took care of that loophole the following year), but the semi-final I'm not sure about... would have been 4.45am-6.45am local time so I would have been at home... was I awake from the start? Did I listen to it on LFCTV live audio, which gives me heart attacks at the best of times? Did I just follow along on RAWK comms? Dunno. All vanished into the memory hole. How I wish I'd been back at Rush.
Reply #3442 on: May 5, 2024, 11:02:21 am
« Reply #3442 on: May 5, 2024, 11:02:21 am »
5 years ago, almost to the day.
Reply #3443 on: May 5, 2024, 12:08:29 pm
« Reply #3443 on: May 5, 2024, 12:08:29 pm »
I was living in Spain at the time.me and two mates were in a small town called Pilar de la horidada. Went the beach during the day had a couple of beers and chilled . Then decided to go watch it up in town.wed heard about a real Madrid supporters bar so went and watched it there. We had beers bought for us all night after that.i twas a brilliant night. Real Madrid fans were obviously delighted.
Reply #3444 on: Today at 07:53:20 am
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 07:53:20 am »
Happy fucking anniversary!

One the best nights I have ever had at Anfield.

If I never see another game live at Anfield again, I can always go on knowing I was at 'that' game.

