« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.  (Read 199634 times)

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3360 on: August 15, 2020, 06:42:08 pm »
Quote from: elbow on August 15, 2020, 06:50:59 am
I chuckled when I saw this bumped today.

We ruined them that night.

I doubt if last night's scoreline would have happened without their destruction at Anfield. The premise of their supremecy had been shaken by Roma but it was dispelled by us. They walked off against us knowing that they can be taken apart and that is what did for them last night. They knew that a hammering was possible and that they just didn't have the guts to prevent it. Suarez apart, all of them accepted it.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,965
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3361 on: August 15, 2020, 06:54:15 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 15, 2020, 05:54:15 pm
After the 1st leg and they missed that late chance, they feared the worst. That's how much they feared a trip to our place, even at  3-0 up they knew it was not over by a long shot.

That 3-0 scoreline was a travesty as we went to their place and dominated them for long stretches, just couldn't get the goal we deserved.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,409
  • Boss Tha
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3362 on: August 16, 2020, 01:05:11 am »
They should thank their lucky stars Roma beat them in 2018, otherwise wed have twatted them 2 years running.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......rejects own eyebrows, the vain banana-hammock-wearin' get
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,446
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3363 on: August 16, 2020, 04:18:13 pm »
Quote from: elbow on August 16, 2020, 01:05:11 am
They should thank their lucky stars Roma beat them in 2018, otherwise wed have twatted them 2 years running.
When you get beaten half to death in an alley four weeks in a row, you're not thinking "Gee thank god it wasn't the same guy as last week" ;D
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,025
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3364 on: August 16, 2020, 04:26:39 pm »
Teams should certainly no longer fear them.  As said above, Roma cracked them, we broke them and Bayern destroyed them.

Bayern was the culmination of a process that began three seasons ago, aided by Barcelona itself rotting from within. Roma made it possible - Liverpool made it inevitable. Bayern was simply the capstone.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,025
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3365 on: August 22, 2020, 10:52:12 pm »
Stumbled into this from last year.  Wasn't easy to find, but Joe Scarborough is a well known Liverpool fan.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uy9uYEfcacA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uy9uYEfcacA</a>
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3366 on: August 22, 2020, 11:25:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 22, 2020, 10:52:12 pm
Stumbled into this from last year.  Wasn't easy to find, but Joe Scarborough is a well known Liverpool fan.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uy9uYEfcacA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uy9uYEfcacA</a>

He compared Liverpool to Jim Harbaugh? Sometimes I look at Harbaugh and see Brendan Rodgers. He will praise you to the death, but once he no longer likes you the hubris wears thin, and people see him as a fraud.

On the flipside he's like Klopp, there's a video where he talks about blue collar values and Klopp has ingratiated himself to Liverpool similar values, and players run through walls for him.

Bit of a tricky one to compare for us.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,025
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3367 on: August 23, 2020, 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on August 22, 2020, 11:25:43 pm
He compared Liverpool to Jim Harbaugh? Sometimes I look at Harbaugh and see Brendan Rodgers. He will praise you to the death, but once he no longer likes you the hubris wears thin, and people see him as a fraud.

On the flipside he's like Klopp, there's a video where he talks about blue collar values and Klopp has ingratiated himself to Liverpool similar values, and players run through walls for him.

Bit of a tricky one to compare for us.

I know nothing about American sports lol.  I just liked how Joe talked about the overhaul of our backline and the difference it made to us.

He's as far away from a typical LFC fan as you can imagine, being an outright conservative, but you also get the impression that he has total respect for the club's values, and those of the city, even if he doesn't agree with them.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,291
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3368 on: August 23, 2020, 02:11:26 am »
I've been watching those Barcelona fan reactions videos of that night on YouTube recently, just delicious to see their cocky arrogance wiped off their faces.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3369 on: August 23, 2020, 05:46:20 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on August 22, 2020, 10:52:12 pm
Stumbled into this from last year.  Wasn't easy to find, but Joe Scarborough is a well known Liverpool fan.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uy9uYEfcacA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uy9uYEfcacA</a>

great explanation that. as a neutral at least we are the team to support. our tenacity and human spirit is something to behold.

it gives us a mystic aura as well. The comeback in istanbul,dortmund and barcelona. Teams would look at us and obviously have that thought playing in their minds even before stepping on the pitch or even a goal or two up.

but of course that does make us more unbearable. :P
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3370 on: August 23, 2020, 10:45:53 am »
Watching this game back just reinforces how vital it is to get the fans back in to stadiums (once safe, obviously!)

That night would never have happened in an empty Anfield. Absolute magic.
Logged

Offline dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3371 on: August 23, 2020, 11:01:47 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on August 23, 2020, 10:45:53 am
Watching this game back just reinforces how vital it is to get the fans back in to stadiums (once safe, obviously!)

That night would never have happened in an empty Anfield. Absolute magic.

One of those games that in 30 years if you add up everyone who was there attendance will show as 250,000 ;D

Never gets old listening to the radio 5 commentary
Logged

Offline Ginieus

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
  • Chilled out entertainer
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3372 on: August 23, 2020, 11:39:03 am »
Quote from: dudleyred on August 23, 2020, 11:01:47 am
One of those games that in 30 years if you add up everyone who was there attendance will show as 250,000 ;D

Never gets old listening to the radio 5 commentary

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p06qd4fy

5 Live commentary from the 2005 final. Gives me goosebumps every time and dare say a bit teary at times. Will always be best night of my life i'll never forget.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,316
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3373 on: August 24, 2020, 11:15:14 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on August 15, 2020, 05:54:15 pm
After the 1st leg and they missed that late chance, they feared the worst. That's how much they feared a trip to our place, even at  3-0 up they knew it was not over by a long shot.
You know, I hate when the media bring that Dembele chance as if that would've been game over at 4-0. Putting aside our performance on the night, Mo had missed an open goal just moments before to make it 3-1. I suppose had we gone out maybe people would've looked at Mo's miss as the 'turning point'.

Regardless, all a 4th goal would've given Barca is the opportunity to take us to extra time but more likely the probability of us scoring a 5th ;D
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3374 on: August 24, 2020, 11:58:20 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on August 24, 2020, 11:15:14 am
You know, I hate when the media bring that Dembele chance as if that would've been game over at 4-0. Putting aside our performance on the night, Mo had missed an open goal just moments before to make it 3-1. I suppose had we gone out maybe people would've looked at Mo's miss as the 'turning point'.

Regardless, all a 4th goal would've given Barca is the opportunity to take us to extra time but more likely the probability of us scoring a 5th ;D

Does Trent quickly take that corner if we are still behind on aggregate though? Not so sure. We still would of needed a goal at that point. It's okay to take that risk when you are level on aggregate.

When he took that risk, it was the equivalent of 0-0 on aggregate scoreline wise.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,316
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3375 on: August 25, 2020, 12:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on August 24, 2020, 11:58:20 am
Does Trent quickly take that corner if we are still behind on aggregate though? Not so sure. We still would of needed a goal at that point. It's okay to take that risk when you are level on aggregate.

When he took that risk, it was the equivalent of 0-0 on aggregate scoreline wise.
It was purely opportunistic by Trent, so I think he would've tried it whether we were behind or level, he went on instinct rather than thinking it all through.

The only way he does pause and think is if we were already ahead and looking to save legs.

The main premise is that looking at individual misses as turning points can be a little pointless unless you look at all misses!
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3376 on: August 25, 2020, 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on August 25, 2020, 12:09:41 pm
It was purely opportunistic by Trent, so I think he would've tried it whether we were behind or level, he went on instinct rather than thinking it all through.

The only way he does pause and think is if we were already ahead and looking to save legs.

The main premise is that looking at individual misses as turning points can be a little pointless unless you look at all misses!

That's actually true. Because I remember when Aurelio did it against Chelsea, we were behind. He just saw an opening and went for it like Trent.
Logged

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3377 on: December 22, 2020, 09:39:21 am »
https://twitter.com/Moving_Unit/status/1341311966422458368?s=19

Just saw this and it brought back wonderful memories
Logged

Offline fredfrop

  • 19*
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,413
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3378 on: December 22, 2020, 10:11:33 am »
I listened to the 5L coverage in bed this morning as I was waking up.

He'll never be forgotten.
Logged
* * * * *

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3379 on: April 10, 2021, 01:11:25 pm »
Good god above what a game of football. Will never ever tire of watching clips of that night back. Let's hope something like those days can return again soon.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,238
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3380 on: Today at 08:37:40 am »
Happy anniversary. 2 years ago today
Logged

Offline RedMichelFerri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,123
  • You'll Never Walk Alone - Liverpool till I die
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3381 on: Today at 08:59:24 am »
What a night it was....and the scenes at the end with players will always remain in our memories.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.

- Rafa Benitez : RIP Ray.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3382 on: Today at 09:05:37 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:37:40 am
Happy anniversary. 2 years ago today

Stupid question but where does the time go? Two years, wow.

Such an unbelievable night and thanks to the fact we went on to win the trophy, one we can always look back on fondly without any bittersweet feelings.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,273
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3383 on: Today at 09:22:47 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:05:37 am
Stupid question but where does the time go? Two years, wow.

Such an unbelievable night and thanks to the fact we went on to win the trophy, one we can always look back on fondly without any bittersweet feelings.

Yeah, it always seems such a shame that the Dortmund comeback is marred by not winning the trophy, it's still one of the best games I've ever been too - possibly second after Barca in fact.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,292
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3384 on: Today at 09:41:06 am »
What a time to be alive this was. I ended up watching this in a bar in Florida, take me back!
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,566
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3385 on: Today at 09:46:29 am »
Ah what a fucking game.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,841
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3386 on: Today at 09:51:34 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 09:46:29 am
Ah what a fucking game.

What a week!

Newcastle in the Saturday night which was one of the most fraught games Ive ever watched. The frustration of not winning a game we should be winning, the Salah injury, the feeling that the season was going to end in a way that didnt do the manager or players justice then the elation of a late winner that kept hopes alive.

Monday night - I couldnt watch it so only found out the score at full time, but the growing hope we might just have it back in our hands, and then City score a once in 5 seasons kind of goal and the fear that everything is lost again.

Tuesday - say no more

Wednesday - the madness of Ajax v Spurs and the slight mixed feelings about facing another English club in the final, tempered by the fact we knew we were better and must be strong favourites.

Sunday - final day. We take the lead, Brighton score, that glorious minute when it looked things might go our way. That soon ended but we were left with such a feeling of pride in these wonderful players.

What a week! Not great for the health with the severe highs and lows but compare that now to the numb and empty feeling of seeing us toil in empty grounds.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 80 81 82 83 84 [85]   Go Up
« previous next »
 