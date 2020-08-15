Ah what a fucking game.



What a week!Newcastle in the Saturday night which was one of the most fraught games Ive ever watched. The frustration of not winning a game we should be winning, the Salah injury, the feeling that the season was going to end in a way that didnt do the manager or players justice then the elation of a late winner that kept hopes alive.Monday night - I couldnt watch it so only found out the score at full time, but the growing hope we might just have it back in our hands, and then City score a once in 5 seasons kind of goal and the fear that everything is lost again.Tuesday - say no moreWednesday - the madness of Ajax v Spurs and the slight mixed feelings about facing another English club in the final, tempered by the fact we knew we were better and must be strong favourites.Sunday - final day. We take the lead, Brighton score, that glorious minute when it looked things might go our way. That soon ended but we were left with such a feeling of pride in these wonderful players.What a week! Not great for the health with the severe highs and lows but compare that now to the numb and empty feeling of seeing us toil in empty grounds.