If I was the Barcelona manager I'd have benched Alba at half-time. 3-1 up on aggregate with 45 mins to go and he's bawling his eyes out? He wasn't up for the fight.







I have kind of a feeling that the mental side of the game is not Barcelona's strong side. As others have pointed out they went into the game with the totally wrong attitude (as far as we can tell from what is shown in that documentary). They seemed too focused on what happened against Roma with the best example being Messi's words before going out for the first half. Of course people talked about it, but it would have been the manager's and staff's job to focus on something else like how strong they are or how well they did in the first leg. Instead they seemed to try and use the memory of Roma to kind of spur them on. That was never going to happen.And I hope we never do anything like that. It doesn't really serve a purpose in my view...