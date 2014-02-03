« previous next »
Author Topic: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.  (Read 137046 times)

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3080 on: January 1, 2020, 10:40:58 AM »
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3081 on: January 1, 2020, 11:09:56 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 31, 2019, 07:49:12 PM
Just start downloading, press stop and it then gives you an option toplay... it did for me anyway..

Thanks for your help everyone but I think the link might be dead - when I clicked I just got a 43KB document
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3082 on: January 1, 2020, 11:28:33 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on January  1, 2020, 10:40:58 AM
Wasn't a bad game was it? Considering the amount of quilts we have in our support though I expect most waited until the final whistle before celebrating. Just to be sure.
You can't celebrate anything these days.

Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.  :P
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3083 on: January 2, 2020, 12:06:34 AM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  1, 2020, 11:28:33 PM
You can't celebrate anything these days.

Incase VAR steps in and pisses on your chips.  :P

Varination?
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3084 on: January 2, 2020, 12:23:33 AM »
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3085 on: January 2, 2020, 03:57:22 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on December 29, 2019, 12:51:19 PM
I'll watch this in full later in the week but the opening shots of the clerics in the monastery is like the intro of a horror film where the Catholic Church is preparing to fight the Devil Incaranate, in all his pomp and glory.

Welcome to Anfield.

Plus the soundtrack when the buses arrive is a mish-mash of the Night King music from GoT and something out of JAWS.

They are really selling this great terror  :lmao.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3086 on: January 2, 2020, 05:37:41 AM »
I still can't get over how good Wijnaldum was in this game. The Gini we bought from Newcastle and won an Erdevise with PSV was an attacking midfield force and he was supposed to be that for us. But when he arrived the attacking midfield position at the club were being excellently filled by Lallana and Phil. Then we bought Mo to create our Holy Trinity upfront and Trent and Robbo emerged and all of a sudden the need for an attacking midfield became a moot point. 

Gini to his credit found his role as a box to box shuffler, smartly winning, retaining possession and popping up for the odd clever goal. But he never really was the attacking midfield force we thought we purchased back in 2016... until this game. Until the exact moment we needed him the most, when there was none one else, he remembered the player he was for Newcastle and PSV when everybody else had forgotten. For 45 minutes he became a world class attacking midfield once more and the rest is history.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3087 on: January 2, 2020, 06:24:08 AM »
If I was the Barcelona manager I'd have benched Alba at half-time. 3-1 up on aggregate with 45 mins to go and he's bawling his eyes out? He wasn't up for the fight.

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3088 on: January 2, 2020, 06:28:09 AM »
Quote from: trimore on January  2, 2020, 05:37:41 AM
I still can't get over how good Wijnaldum was in this game. The Gini we bought from Newcastle and won an Erdevise with PSV was an attacking midfield force and he was supposed to be that for us. But when he arrived the attacking midfield position at the club were being excellently filled by Lallana and Phil. Then we bought Mo to create our Holy Trinity upfront and Trent and Robbo emerged and all of a sudden the need for an attacking midfield became a moot point. 

Gini to his credit found his role as a box to box shuffler, smartly winning, retaining possession and popping up for the odd clever goal. But he never really was the attacking midfield force we thought we purchased back in 2016... until this game. Until the exact moment we needed him the most, when there was none one else, he remembered the player he was for Newcastle and PSV when everybody else had forgotten. For 45 minutes he became a world class attacking midfield once more and the rest is history.

He's still an attacking force for his national team. He seems to be banging in the goals whenever I check their scores or watch them play.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3089 on: January 2, 2020, 07:51:26 AM »
Quote from: mc_red22 on January  2, 2020, 06:24:08 AM
If I was the Barcelona manager I'd have benched Alba at half-time. 3-1 up on aggregate with 45 mins to go and he's bawling his eyes out? He wasn't up for the fight.



He's a little shithouse. Always despised the runt. That scene only served to compound my views of him.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3090 on: January 2, 2020, 08:55:52 AM »
Quote from: trimore on January  2, 2020, 05:37:41 AM
I still can't get over how good Wijnaldum was in this game. The Gini we bought from Newcastle and won an Erdevise with PSV was an attacking midfield force and he was supposed to be that for us. But when he arrived the attacking midfield position at the club were being excellently filled by Lallana and Phil. Then we bought Mo to create our Holy Trinity upfront and Trent and Robbo emerged and all of a sudden the need for an attacking midfield became a moot point. 

Gini to his credit found his role as a box to box shuffler, smartly winning, retaining possession and popping up for the odd clever goal. But he never really was the attacking midfield force we thought we purchased back in 2016... until this game. Until the exact moment we needed him the most, when there was none one else, he remembered the player he was for Newcastle and PSV when everybody else had forgotten. For 45 minutes he became a world class attacking midfield once more and the rest is history.

To be fair to Wijnaldum, Klopp bought him to do exactly what he does. He was never going to be an AM for us, it was always our intention to use him deeper. Just fantastic recruitment really to know that his skills would translate.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3091 on: January 2, 2020, 11:06:00 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on January  2, 2020, 03:57:22 AM
Plus the soundtrack when the buses arrive is a mish-mash of the Night King music from GoT and something out of JAWS.

They are really selling this great terror  :lmao.

I'll probably watch it tonight but it sounds so scary I may give it a miss.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3092 on: January 2, 2020, 11:07:45 AM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
This still works for me by the way.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3093 on: January 2, 2020, 12:11:19 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on January  2, 2020, 11:07:45 AM
This still works for me by the way.

And it's still fun to watch.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3094 on: January 2, 2020, 02:53:39 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on December 29, 2019, 12:18:40 PM
Malkovich sounded like a guy doing a Malkovich impression. I loved the little slo mos to emphasise that we somehow were really dirty.

Incredible to see how much we broke them and how important the fans are on those big nights. They were 3-0 down mentally at half time.

Also, despite being the GOAT, Messis team talks are pretty uninspiring.

He's captain because he's Messi, he never comes across as a 'personality' if you know what I mean. He is what he is. End of the game he just trudged off without the good grace to shake anyones hand as well. Greatest player in the world, but he's never come across as anything but a bit of a characterless, petulant dick.

Problem is though, because he's Messi, do Barca have other players who will stand above him and be the leader a team needs at a moment like this? 

Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3095 on: January 2, 2020, 03:01:05 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on January  2, 2020, 02:53:39 PM
He's captain because he's Messi, he never comes across as a 'personality' if you know what I mean. He is what he is. End of the game he just trudged off without the good grace to shake anyones hand as well. Greatest player in the world, but he's never come across as anything but a bit of a characterless, petulant dick.

Problem is though, because he's Messi, do Barca have other players who will stand above him and be the leader a team needs at a moment like this? 



Cant imagine any of their players wanted to exchange handshakes at the end of that game. :D
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3096 on: January 2, 2020, 03:06:43 PM »
Quote from: newterp on January  2, 2020, 03:01:05 PM
Cant imagine any of their players wanted to exchange handshakes at the end of that game. :D

So none of them did? I know that isn't true, as I saw some of them, so you don't have to back up that comment  :P

Not sure I've ever seen a whole team walk off at a final whistle and not one of them shake hands. And one player who should show even a tiny bit of class in that situation is the captain.  But Messi has never been one to show class. Greatest talent the world has know, but hard to like cos he's just a wanker with the personality of a pebble, that's always been my view on him though  ;D 
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3097 on: January 2, 2020, 03:12:07 PM »
Im sure several did but I was saying that Im sure no one really wanted to. Thats such a devastating loss.

And yes I agree - Messi - because he rarely is on the losing side in club competitions - is definitely a poor loser when things go the other way 
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3098 on: January 2, 2020, 03:21:15 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
What a find!
Thanks mate!

I've only been able to watch the first 12 mins but so so gripping - I have to do somat else is the only reason i can't continue watching right now.
Very, very watchable - testament to how well it was put together, regardless of the final game result.

Feel sorry for Phil Coutinho in that opening shot. He looks like he's aged 15 years and is wearing a light brown toupee. And that's before the match! (I think) Although based on his ageing I wouldn't be surprised if that was taken after the game hahaha

So proud to be a Red! YNWA.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3099 on: January 2, 2020, 03:21:57 PM »
Meh not personally arsed that he didn't shake hands, hell I don't shake hands when I lose a five a five side , let a lone losing a game of that magnitude by such a margin.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3100 on: January 2, 2020, 03:23:41 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on January  2, 2020, 02:53:39 PM
He's captain because he's Messi, he never comes across as a 'personality' if you know what I mean. He is what he is. End of the game he just trudged off without the good grace to shake anyones hand as well. Greatest player in the world, but he's never come across as anything but a bit of a characterless, petulant dick.
Think that's a bit harsh.
He probably just is a bit introverted.
Not all football genius' can be life n soul of the party too.
The opposite would be Balotelli..
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3101 on: January 2, 2020, 04:12:51 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D

"Son of a mother"  Shakira made me smile.

Thanks for posting that mate.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3102 on: January 2, 2020, 06:13:19 PM »
Quote from: mc_red22 on January  2, 2020, 06:24:08 AM
If I was the Barcelona manager I'd have benched Alba at half-time. 3-1 up on aggregate with 45 mins to go and he's bawling his eyes out? He wasn't up for the fight.
We really did break them didnt we. It just took less time for Alba than the rest.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 12:12:29 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on January  2, 2020, 11:07:45 AM
This still works for me by the way.

I've been looking forward to this but it seems disabled now.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 12:18:12 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 12:12:29 PM
I've been looking forward to this but it seems disabled now.

Still working for me. Try another browser maybe?
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 12:52:18 PM »
incredible documentary, thanks for sharing...

you could feel the fear...

goosebumps again and again!
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3106 on: Yesterday at 12:59:19 PM »
Quote from: Marty 85 on Yesterday at 12:18:12 PM
Still working for me. Try another browser maybe?

I'm just going out whilst the sun is sorta shining and will give it a try when I'm back.

Thanks.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3107 on: Yesterday at 01:08:49 PM »
Its clear from that documentary that it wasnt us that broke them, it was Roma. They convinced themselves they were going to lose before they even got to Anfield.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3108 on: Yesterday at 01:19:39 PM »
Inside Barca is a good watch. It looks like the slow walk to the gallows when they leave the dressing room after 1/2 time. Never underestimate what Anfield does to the opposition on nights like that.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3109 on: Yesterday at 01:50:44 PM »
In that programme they talk about the dangers of not being alert.  Yet they managed to switch off completely for the fourth goal. ;D
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3110 on: Yesterday at 01:52:54 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:08:49 PM
Its clear from that documentary that it wasnt us that broke them, it was Roma. They convinced themselves they were going to lose before they even got to Anfield.

Nah we broke them. They thought Roma was a one off.  ;D
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3111 on: Yesterday at 02:21:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:52:54 PM
Nah we broke them. They thought Roma was a one off.  ;D

Cumulative effect.  You can see from the documentary that Roma was preying on their minds; it's why Messi was gutted they never got a fourth at the Camp Nou. 

They might have actually done better against us with just a 2 goal lead.  I think that number three really lodged in the brain and made them paranoid.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3112 on: Yesterday at 03:11:58 PM »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 01:19:39 PM
Inside Barca is a good watch. It looks like the slow walk to the gallows when they leave the dressing room after 1/2 time. Never underestimate what Anfield does to the opposition on nights like that.

im shaking only watching it on my laptop,....

there is something about Anfield... the aura... magical
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3113 on: Yesterday at 05:01:59 PM »
It was noticeable that they were hoping we'd run out of energy in the second half. They really had problems with our fitness and intensity. I think when the second went in, it wasn't just Rome haunting them; it was the realisation that they had nothing left to give and therefore couldn't turn it around.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3114 on: Yesterday at 06:03:11 PM »
Quote from: istvan kozma on December 26, 2019, 02:34:54 PM
MATCHDAY: Inside FC Barcelona, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bgk2-Vlx6Fb3sM4V-oDC2rnyoaOtnHF9/view

The first 30mins of this episode is heaven for any LFC supporter, enjoy. ;D
Thanks for that, excellent watch.

Amazing how everybody outside of Barca think its all a formality for them, yet their players and fans were terrified of coming to Anfield.
Alba crying at half time WTF
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3115 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 01:08:49 PM
Its clear from that documentary that it wasnt us that broke them, it was Roma. They convinced themselves they were going to lose before they even got to Anfield.

No, it wasn't Roma because they would have had flashbacks and crumbled when we scored early doors, they didnt. They actually played well for the rest of the first half and due to some great defending and Alisson in goal we did well to get to half time at 1-0. We then upped our tempo and intensity in the second half and they couldnt cope it was only when we got to 3-0 that the scars of Roma kicked in and they knew they were done. It was just a matter of time for the Liverpool players and Barca that we were going to get the 4th.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3116 on: Today at 12:48:15 AM »
The only thing this game was missing was Origi trotting over to Messi and asking if he minded asking Coutinho if he wanted to swap shirts.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 02:44:06 AM »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 05:01:59 PM
It was noticeable that they were hoping we'd run out of energy in the second half. They really had problems with our fitness and intensity. I think when the second went in, it wasn't just Rome haunting them; it was the realisation that they had nothing left to give and therefore couldn't turn it around.

Trent's quick thinking corner crushed them.
Re: CL SF: Liverpool 4 vs Barçelona 0 (4-3) Origi 6', 79, Gini 53', 56 Bloody hell.
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 03:01:04 AM »
Quote from: mc_red22 on January  2, 2020, 06:24:08 AM
If I was the Barcelona manager I'd have benched Alba at half-time. 3-1 up on aggregate with 45 mins to go and he's bawling his eyes out? He wasn't up for the fight.



I have kind of a feeling that the mental side of the game is not Barcelona's strong side. As others have pointed out they went into the game with the totally wrong attitude (as far as we can tell from what is shown in that documentary). They seemed too focused on what happened against Roma with the best example being Messi's words before going out for the first half. Of course people talked about it, but it would have been the manager's and staff's job to focus on something else like how strong they are or how well they did in the first leg. Instead they seemed to try and use the memory of Roma to kind of spur them on. That was never going to happen.

And I hope we never do anything like that. It doesn't really serve a purpose in my view...
