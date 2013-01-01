« Reply #3040 on: Today at 11:35:53 AM »
The Anfield game in particular feels like a moment of shared hysteria, the kind of game you watch through the prism of the crowd, the whole spectacle framed by their reactions.https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/25/liverpool-barcelona-tottenham-ajax-champions-league
Its no secret Anfield does this to people. Pep Guardiola calls it that place, and seems more spooked every time he goes back, a man who has talked himself into seeing ghosts. For all the myth-making, you have to admit hes got a point.
Perhaps theres a science to it, the way the Anfield noise reverberates back across those tight single-tier stands. Perhaps its geography. Travel to Liverpool across the country and there is a feeling of the land falling away as you get closer, arriving at a kind of end point in that low grid of streets.
Science, geography, whatever. The end result is the same Anfield does weird things to people.
The night before the Barcelona game had brought another note of drama, Vincent Kompany punting the ball past Kasper Schmeichel at the Etihad Stadium to give Manchester City a narrow but decisive-looking Premier League win.
It didnt seem to have affected the vibe around the ground. Quite the opposite. It still felt like the witching hour. Anfield was a beautiful tableau before kick-off: the red shirts, the deep green of the stage, the powder blue as the light faded above the lip of the stands.
It is easy to forget Liverpool had a significantly weakened team, with no Mo Salah and no Roberto Firmino. The opening goal after seven minutes came at the end of a move involving Joël Matip, Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi who, for all their many qualities, are not players Spains elite clubs will have spent their pre-season anxiously studying. But how will we stop Matip? But they did for Barcelona all the same.
A 1-0 half-time lead felt like a foothold. The game changed completely between 54 and 56 minutes, as Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice. The first was made by Trent Alexander-Arnold, and involved giving the ball away in midfield then simply smashing through Jordi Alba to get it back, before pinging a cross into the six-yard box. The second one was a power-header into the corner.
At which point the night fell apart. People leapt and span around and tried to stand on things. The moon seemed to scroll backward through the sky. In the row of seats in front of me Jamie Carragher jumped around beating on the desks, combination-punching the air, hopping about like a seal chasing a beach ball. Which seemed like a fair point well made in the circumstances.
The fourth goal, the clincher, contained acting. Liverpool had a corner kick down below where we were sitting. Alexander-Arnold walked away nonchalantly, shoulders drooped hmmm, where am I going? then ran back suddenly and smacked the ball into the path of Origi, the acting, really quite good acting, all part of the pass.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."