It has been a real rollercoaster since the election. Two weeks ago we thought Biden had won. Then by the end of the week we thought Biden had won. And then the following week we knew Biden had won. And then at the end of that week we knew Biden had won. And that weekend we knew Biden had won. And then the beginning of the following week we knew Biden had won. And then on Thanksgiving we knew Biden had won. And then on Black Friday we knew Biden had won.



So many twists and turns.