The answer is that yes, you can.

I don't know all the details  The impression I got is that Pope Francis was elected because it was believed he was a hardliner. When he was elected he said, "Oh no, I was never really a hardliner - that's just the way you had to be to get anywhere within the church". 

I'm a Catholic, and I'm hard core, Liverpool raised Catholic. I will never claim to have all the answers on a bulletin board that is predominantly atheist. But I do believe that there are those working within the church to change the system, although it will take far too many years to do so.

but I'm confident enough that "regular" Christianity will call bullshit on whatever the American bible belt will try to pull because it's simply bad optics.

So, to answer your question, yes.  But it needs an open mind.  A mind that recognises that religion is NOT politics.  Personally, I'm not hopeful though...

*PS: I realise I'm leaving myself open to all kinds of anti Christianity bullshit.  Be advised I've no intention of responding or reading it.  I have enough shit going on in my life right now, so shoot away.

EDIT: Actually, I'm not convinced at all that what I've written addresses any issues at all. It sounds like a plea bargain after half a bottle of gin, but I'll leave it here so responders can do what they will.

I dont have a problem with anyone being religious as long as its a personal thing. What I cant stand is the religious right in America deciding that their world view has to be applied to others. If someone wants to believe that their god says a man loving another man is wrong thats up to them but they can fuck off if they want to impose their beliefs on anyone else. If your god says abortion is wrong thats up to you. If a woman doesnt believe in your god it is none of your business what she does with her body.

And then theres the absolute hypocrisy of the evangelicals whose Christianity has nothing to do with live or charity.
And then theres the absolute hypocrisy of the evangelicals whose Christianity has nothing to do with live or charity.

It's when you believe God and Jesus Christ are on your side yet you pay no attention to basic human decency and still believe they are nodding in approval.
The problem is that Jesus was a socialist, but most of modern Christian teachings are based on St Paul, who was a hardline Jew who became a hardline Christian.  If you look at the letters of Saint Peter (you know - that dude who was supposed to be the first Pope before St Paul upstaged him) he was pretty sedate in his teachings by comparison.
The problem is that Jesus was a socialist didnt exist

There you go.
What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.
What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.

A bunch of leftist liberal-elite propaganda. Everyone knows God created him white.
What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.

Yeah. If he existed then yeah, he would have. But he didnt. So...
Trump nutters trying to claim Flynn is now innocent ...


Nope, hes a convicted criminal..

He admitted guilt.
It is interesting that The Pope dropped an editorial in the New York Times basically supporting government actions and  contradicting the SC judgement by Catholic judges.
I watched a bit of that. Have you seen the side view?

Guess what? The ignorant pig man was arrogant & ignorant and used his time to promote his conspiracy theories & belittle the media dont talk to me like that Im the president of the United States . Going on about how Biden only outdid Obama in key battle states completely ignoring that that is how he go elected despite also losing the national vote by millions.
Found this bit of the article interesting:


THE CULTURAL PROBLEM: MANY OF AMERICAS LARGEST CITIES, ESPECIALLY ON THE COASTS, ARE MOVING LEFT AND PULLING AWAY FROM THE REST OF THE COUNTRY.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times published an analysis of California ballot measures that found that the states two major population centers have grown more and more different from the rest of the state. Residents of Los Angeles and the Bay Area were at least 30 percentage points more likely than other Californians to support various propositions, such as reinstating affirmative action and allowing parolees to vote. A 30-point gap is massiveakin to the difference between deep-blue Massachusetts and purple Pennsylvania. From a political perspective, Los Angeles and the Bay Area look like leftist havens in an otherwise moderate state.

This phenomenon is not specific to California; it is evident across the country. Americas richest and most progressive citiesfrom San Francisco to New York and Washington, D.C.have filled with young, unmarried, extremely online graduates of elite colleges, who have collectively birthed a novel philosophy you could call Instagram socialism. Instagram socialists are highly educated, but not necessarily high-earning, urbanites who shop like capitalists and post like Marxists and frequently do so in adjacent tabs. Many of their causes are virtuous, such as universal health care and higher pay for low-income service workers. But given the dynamics of online communication, which prizes extremity, Instagram socialism usually functions as a crowd-sourcing exercise to brand widely appealing ideas in their most emotional and viraland, therefore, most radicalfashion. Thus, major police reform (a popular idea) is branded Abolish the Police (an unpopular idea); a welcoming disposition toward immigrants (a popular idea) is blurred with calls for open borders (an unpopular idea); and universal health care (a popular idea) is folded into socialism (an unpopular idea).

Defund police, open borders, socialismits killing us, said Representative Vicente Gonzalez, a Democrat from South Texas who nearly lost a district this year hed previously won by 20 points. Beyond giving Republicans and Fox News easy ways to tarnish otherwise appealing reforms, Instagram socialisms sloganeering is a turnoff for moderates who spend time online but are not, in the modern capital-O sense, Online. The average voter in a general election is something like a moderate 50-year-old woman without a four-year college degree who stays away from partisan media and follows politics only occasionally. She might hate Trump, but her dispositional conservatism makes her less likely to embrace policies tweaked in a social-media lab for viral emotionality.

The urban-online core of the Democratic Party is arguably its most fecund source of new ideas, but it has evolved to become a kind of third party whose ideology and tone are not a good fit for the typical swing voter toggling between the two major parties. The culture problem of liberals urban dominance also has important implications for the media. As national politics has polarized according to youth, education, and density, the news industry has become particularly young, educated, and densely packed into a handful of cities. Thus people who work in national journalism (like me, a resident of Washington, D.C.) tend to have a set of strongly held views about the world that are artifacts of their zip code. Americas most progressive metros are becoming politically unusual at the same time that national journalists are less capable of seeing how unusual they have become.

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/11/why-big-city-dominance-problem-democrats/617161/
