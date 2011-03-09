The answer is that yes, you can.



I don't know all the details The impression I got is that Pope Francis was elected because it was believed he was a hardliner. When he was elected he said, "Oh no, I was never really a hardliner - that's just the way you had to be to get anywhere within the church".



I'm a Catholic, and I'm hard core, Liverpool raised Catholic. I will never claim to have all the answers on a bulletin board that is predominantly atheist. But I do believe that there are those working within the church to change the system, although it will take far too many years to do so.



but I'm confident enough that "regular" Christianity will call bullshit on whatever the American bible belt will try to pull because it's simply bad optics.



So, to answer your question, yes. But it needs an open mind. A mind that recognises that religion is NOT politics. Personally, I'm not hopeful though...



*PS: I realise I'm leaving myself open to all kinds of anti Christianity bullshit. Be advised I've no intention of responding or reading it. I have enough shit going on in my life right now, so shoot away.



EDIT: Actually, I'm not convinced at all that what I've written addresses any issues at all. It sounds like a plea bargain after half a bottle of gin, but I'll leave it here so responders can do what they will.



I dont have a problem with anyone being religious as long as its a personal thing. What I cant stand is the religious right in America deciding that their world view has to be applied to others. If someone wants to believe that their god says a man loving another man is wrong thats up to them but they can fuck off if they want to impose their beliefs on anyone else. If your god says abortion is wrong thats up to you. If a woman doesnt believe in your god it is none of your business what she does with her body.And then theres the absolute hypocrisy of the evangelicals whose Christianity has nothing to do with live or charity.