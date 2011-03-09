« previous next »
« Reply #14760 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:02:47 PM
The answer is that yes, you can.

I don't know all the details  The impression I got is that Pope Francis was elected because it was believed he was a hardliner. When he was elected he said, "Oh no, I was never really a hardliner - that's just the way you had to be to get anywhere within the church". 

I'm a Catholic, and I'm hard core, Liverpool raised Catholic. I will never claim to have all the answers on a bulletin board that is predominantly atheist. But I do believe that there are those working within the church to change the system, although it will take far too many years to do so.

but I'm confident enough that "regular" Christianity will call bullshit on whatever the American bible belt will try to pull because it's simply bad optics.

So, to answer your question, yes.  But it needs an open mind.  A mind that recognises that religion is NOT politics.  Personally, I'm not hopeful though...

*PS: I realise I'm leaving myself open to all kinds of anti Christianity bullshit.  Be advised I've no intention of responding or reading it.  I have enough shit going on in my life right now, so shoot away.

EDIT: Actually, I'm not convinced at all that what I've written addresses any issues at all. It sounds like a plea bargain after half a bottle of gin, but I'll leave it here so responders can do what they will.

I dont have a problem with anyone being religious as long as its a personal thing. What I cant stand is the religious right in America deciding that their world view has to be applied to others. If someone wants to believe that their god says a man loving another man is wrong thats up to them but they can fuck off if they want to impose their beliefs on anyone else. If your god says abortion is wrong thats up to you. If a woman doesnt believe in your god it is none of your business what she does with her body.

And then theres the absolute hypocrisy of the evangelicals whose Christianity has nothing to do with live or charity.
« Reply #14761 on: Yesterday at 11:33:19 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:21:52 PM
And then theres the absolute hypocrisy of the evangelicals whose Christianity has nothing to do with live or charity.

It's when you believe God and Jesus Christ are on your side yet you pay no attention to basic human decency and still believe they are nodding in approval.
« Reply #14762 on: Today at 12:55:12 AM »
The problem is that Jesus was a socialist, but most of modern Christian teachings are based on St Paul, who was a hardline Jew who became a hardline Christian.  If you look at the letters of Saint Peter (you know - that dude who was supposed to be the first Pope before St Paul upstaged him) he was pretty sedate in his teachings by comparison.
« Reply #14763 on: Today at 01:45:00 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:55:12 AM
The problem is that Jesus was a socialist didnt exist

There you go.
« Reply #14764 on: Today at 02:34:45 AM »
What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.
« Reply #14765 on: Today at 02:35:47 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:34:45 AM
What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.

A bunch of leftist liberal-elite propaganda. Everyone knows God created him white.
« Reply #14766 on: Today at 02:59:10 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:34:45 AM
What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.

Yeah. If he existed then yeah, he would have. But he didnt. So...
