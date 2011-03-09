What I find hilarious about the bible bashers in America, especially in the southern states, is that they all have their pictures of Jesus. You know, the stereotypical, white man's version of what they believe as fact that he looked like. In reality, historians and scientists will tell you that he was most likely either very dark skinned, or black. He didn't look like Fabio crossed with Brad Pitt, all blonde and blue eyed. He more than likely looked like our Mo: bearded, dark curly hair, brown eyes. Try telling them that, though. Their reaction would be priceless.