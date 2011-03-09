« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 364 365 366 367 368 [369]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trump Spanked .... again  (Read 373543 times)

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14720 on: Yesterday at 10:46:18 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:52:08 PM
Someone who pleaded guilty...

Quite extraordinary

Totally corrupt.  But he remains a convicted criminal.

My understanding was that a pardon implies guilt?
As it is forgiveness for a crime, rather than a declaration of innocence.

But the press release claiming he was an innocent man who should never have been prosecuted  is a bit weird given, as you say, he pleaded guilty.
Massive amount of projection in going on about an administration in 2016 who failed to admit they had lost the election.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:57 PM by RJH »
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,007
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14721 on: Yesterday at 10:56:48 PM »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 10:46:18 PM
My understanding was that a pardon implies guilt?
As it is forgiveness for a crime, rather than a declaration of innocence.

But the press release claiming he was an innocent man who should never have been prosecuted  is a bit weird given, as you say, he pleaded guilty.
Massive amount of projection in going on about an administration in 2926 who failed to admit they had lost the election.

Flynn plead guilty.  Twice.  Then Sydney Powell (yeah, her) joined his legal team and told him to withdraw his plea.

Before the election, Flynn and Powell said they would refuse a pardon as Flynn wanted to clear his name.  Pretty obvious after Trump's defeat that the general shit the bed.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,104
  • JFT 96
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14722 on: Yesterday at 11:03:11 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:46:25 PM
He's going to try and pardon himself or resign a day before leaving office and have Pence pardon him.

What is in it for Pence though. Without the Trumps he would be one of the favourites for 2024. Pardoning Trump would mean committing political suicide.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,982
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14723 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:03:11 PM
What is in it for Pence though. Without the Trumps he would be one of the favourites for 2024. Pardoning Trump would mean committing political suicide.

Is he bright enough to have worked that out though? Or brave enough to (not) do it?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14724 on: Yesterday at 11:47:56 PM »
Quote
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!
9:08 PM · Nov 25, 2020

Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:37:47 PM
    ::)

House Judiciary GOP                      @JudiciaryGOP

Justice for General Flynn!







The party of law and order.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,104
  • JFT 96
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14725 on: Today at 12:46:28 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:47:47 PM
Is he bright enough to have worked that out though? Or brave enough to (not) do it?

Pence is a Lawyer who became a career politician, first latching on to the Tea Party and then Trump. I think the biggest question is whether Trump would trust Pence.

The moment Trump resigns his future is in the hands of Pence. Is Trump prepared to take that gamble. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,272
  • I live!
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14726 on: Today at 01:27:51 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:03:11 PM
What is in it for Pence though. Without the Trumps he would be one of the favourites for 2024. Pardoning Trump would mean committing political suicide.

What's in it for any of them? Giuliani? Barr? Pompeo? Sometimes I think we have to see things for just how they are: they are conservatives who support his bat-shit crazy ideas and think he's been a fantastic President.

Other than that, Pence has the charisma of a sock and doesn't stand much of a chance of leading the party in 2024. They'll want a younger and hungrier Republican. I'm sure he can always run for the US Senate or the governorship in Indiana and still stand a good chance of winning if he ever wanted to re-enter the political arena seeing as it's one of the most conservative states in the nation and he enjoys relatively high popularity there.
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14727 on: Today at 03:56:50 AM »
The donald trump library.

Whatever your reasons, the administrative staff at the Presidential Library will make it their lifes mission to make your visit educational and inspiring.
In fact, for some of the staff who served Trump directly, its a condition of their parole!

https://djtrumplibrary.com/
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,501
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14728 on: Today at 07:05:39 AM »
Trump nutters trying to claim Flynn is now innocent ...


Nope, hes a convicted criminal..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,007
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14729 on: Today at 07:21:18 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:27:51 AM

Other than that, Pence has the charisma of a sock and doesn't stand much of a chance of leading the party in 2024. They'll want a younger and hungrier Republican. I'm sure he can always run for the US Senate or the governorship in Indiana and still stand a good chance of winning if he ever wanted to re-enter the political arena seeing as it's one of the most conservative states in the nation and he enjoys relatively high popularity there.

This. Pence is no Trump.  He doesn't animate the base the way The Donald does.

If Trump resigns the day before the inauguration, I doubt Pence would be sworn in as #46; more likely he would become an acting president.  Would an acting president also have power of pardon?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
  • Klopptimist
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14730 on: Today at 07:48:12 AM »
Pence's most enduring impact on the last 4 years is having a fly land on his head. His job was to get the evangelical vote out for Trump and not overshadow the president or his family.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14731 on: Today at 08:04:06 AM »
Conservatives still winning. If there's one legacy that will take a long time to fix this is it.

Quote
Amy Coney Barrett casts deciding vote to block limit on religious gatherings

Washington: With new Justice Amy Coney Barrett's vote, the US Supreme Court has blocked coronavirus restrictions imposed on religious services in New York state, backing Christian and Jewish houses of worship in infection hot spots.

The court, on a 5-4 vote, granted requests made by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn and two Orthodox Jewish congregations.

The order marked one of the first consequential actions on the court of President Donald Trump's new conservative appointee, who cast a deciding vote in favour of the religious groups. Republican appointee Chief Justice John Roberts dissented along with the court's three Democrat appointees.

A decision by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on October 6 shut down non-essential businesses in targeted areas where infections have spiked, including some Brooklyn neighbourhoods. It limited gatherings at religious institutions to 10 people in some areas and 25 in others.

The houses of worship say that the limits violated religious freedoms protected by the US constitutions First Amendment, and that their facilities were singled out for more stringent restrictions than essential businesses, such as food stores. The Orthodox congregations were Agudath Israel of Kew Garden Hills and Agudath Israel of Madison, as well as nationwide Orthodox Jewish group Agudath Israel of America.

The Diocese of Brooklyn, which covers Brooklyn and Queens, argued it had previously operated safely by capping attendance at 25 per cent of a buildings capacity and taking other measures. Parts of Brooklyn and Queens are now in yellow zones where attendance at houses of worship is capped at 50 per cent of a buildings capacity.

A federal judge in Brooklyn rejected separate requests made by the religious groups on October 9. The New York-based 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals declined emergency requests filed by both sets of challengers a month later.

In two previous cases this year, the Supreme Court, on 5-4 votes, turned away similar requests by churches in Nevada and California.

Those votes occurred before the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She and her three liberal colleagues were joined by Roberts in the majority.

New York has reported at least 36,000 deaths and more than 618,000 cases of COVID-19. The state's daily average of COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the first two weeks of November as cases surged nationwide.

Reuters

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/amy-coney-barret-casts-deciding-vote-to-block-limit-on-religious-gatherings-20201126-p56ibv.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
  • Klopptimist
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14732 on: Today at 08:44:06 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:04:06 AM
Conservatives still winning. If there's one legacy that will take a long time to fix this is it.

The religious right's demands to hold social gathering confirms to me that these people view their faith as more of a social club they want to continue rather than a spiritual connection to a deity.

What caring god would have a problem with private worship, compassionately protecting other people in the community?

Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,221
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14733 on: Today at 08:57:55 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:44:06 AM
The religious right's demands to hold social gathering confirms to me that these people view their faith as more of a social club they want to continue rather than a spiritual connection to a deity.

What caring god would have a problem with private worship, compassionately protecting other people in the community?
Passing the plate round virtually aint as lucrative as in reality
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14734 on: Today at 09:10:19 AM »
Is there anything in the constitution preventing Biden from increasing the size of the Supreme Court?
Logged

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14735 on: Today at 09:15:19 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:10:19 AM
Is there anything in the constitution preventing Biden from increasing the size of the Supreme Court?

It's Congress, not the Constitution, that decides the size of the Supreme Court.
https://www.history.com/news/supreme-court-justices-number-constitution
Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,988
  • Truthiness
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14736 on: Today at 09:45:22 AM »
That lunatic Sidney 'Release the Kraken' Powell issued her lawsuit last night. It starts just splendidly:

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,420
  • Klopptimist
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14737 on: Today at 10:18:54 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:45:22 AM
That lunatic Sidney 'Release the Kraken' Powell issued her lawsuit last night. It starts just splendidly:

From the looks of it, it seems to be a hundred pages of "this random person claims this". Ballot papers too smooth to be ones that had been through the post a couple of times etc.

Shouldn't take too long to discount most of the witnesses as unreliable by pulling up their social media accounts and highligting the likes, shares and retweets of sentiments along the lines of "the election was stolen and we must do anything and everything to get Trump declared the winner" etc.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14738 on: Today at 10:54:24 AM »
Looks like his 2024 campaign is off to a flyer.

https://donaldjtrump2024.com
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,883
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14739 on: Today at 11:01:40 AM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:54:24 AM
Looks like his 2024 campaign is off to a flyer.

https://donaldjtrump2024.com
Not a chance he's living that long........
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14740 on: Today at 11:10:56 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:45:22 AM
That lunatic Sidney 'Release the Kraken' Powell issued her lawsuit last night. It starts just splendidly:



Certainly no Riiiiisssssahhhh!!!
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,157
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14741 on: Today at 12:01:28 PM »
Over a billion quid now matched on the Presidential Election 2020 market on Betfair; about £100 million just in the last day. Still no settlement. In fact, Trump is just 14.5 to win the market; was double those yesterday. Remarkable all-round. By far and away the biggest ever betting market for them.

Pelosi still there at 1,000 (999/1) for anyone that thinks there might be a bit of undecided madness!
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,007
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14742 on: Today at 12:13:27 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:01:40 AM
Not a chance he's living that long........

Not without seeing inside of a jail cell first
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline stara

  • ra-boom-de-ay
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14743 on: Today at 12:31:42 PM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:45:22 AM
That lunatic Sidney 'Release the Kraken' Powell issued her lawsuit last night. It starts just splendidly:



I raise you with Michigan "Kraken" filing  :D

Logged
"Some people believe football is a matter of life and death, I am very disappointed with that attitude. I can assure you it is, along golf, much, much more important than that."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,007
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14744 on: Today at 01:07:57 PM »
^^^ Michael Flynn's lawyer everyone. He's a General.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,529
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14745 on: Today at 02:53:21 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:01:40 AM
Not a chance he's living that long........

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:13:27 PM
Not without seeing inside of a jail cell first

Did you guys actually click the link :D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,312
  • Dutch Class
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14746 on: Today at 03:15:08 PM »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:04:06 AM
Conservatives still winning. If there's one legacy that will take a long time to fix this is it.


An embarrassing decision putting organized religion over the state and public safety. And this during a global public health ctisis
« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:26 PM by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,658
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14747 on: Today at 03:36:28 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:15:08 PM
An embarrassing decision putting organized religion over the state and public safety. And this during a global public health ctisis

Screw that if a bunch of happy clappy god will solve everything misfits wants to get together and contract COVID the more the merrier
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,404
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14748 on: Today at 04:57:55 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:36:28 PM
Screw that if a bunch of happy clappy god will solve everything misfits wants to get together and contract COVID the more the merrier

It's the poor bastards they give it to that I feel sorry for, and the hospital staff who have to deal with them when they get sick.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,312
  • Dutch Class
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14749 on: Today at 05:02:53 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:57:55 PM
It's the poor bastards they give it to that I feel sorry for, and the hospital staff who have to deal with them when they get sick.

This.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,862
  • YNWA
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14750 on: Today at 05:03:13 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:15:08 PM
An embarrassing decision putting organized religion over the state and public safety. And this during a global public health ctisis

That country is fucked, and its in no small part due to the huge influence religion has over there.

UK has twats running it, but thank fuck for the most part religion isnt being used as one of the main drivers for screwed up decision making.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,658
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14751 on: Today at 05:08:46 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:57:55 PM
It's the poor bastards they give it to that I feel sorry for, and the hospital staff who have to deal with them when they get sick.

Honestly my feeling is they should be refused medical treatment. They don't believe in the virus until they have it, which is funny since they believe in the sky fairy with no proof.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • BAGs
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14752 on: Today at 06:27:50 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:08:46 PM
Honestly my feeling is they should be refused medical treatment. They don't believe in the virus until they have it, which is funny since they believe in the sky fairy with no proof.

Even more bizarre is the reports from nursing staff in America saying that certain patients are saying they still believe it's a ''hoax virus'' even as they are in critical care and dying from it.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,604
  • BAGs
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14753 on: Today at 06:34:13 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 05:03:13 PM
That country is fucked, and its in no small part due to the huge influence religion has over there.

UK has twats running it, but thank fuck for the most part religion isnt being used as one of the main drivers for screwed up decision making.
I find it really scary the way they bring religion into it. These religious fanatics come over no better than the fanatics in ISIS. Talk about Horseshoe Theory.  ::)

I also remember the utter nutjobs walking around a few months ago with banners proclaiming that ''God Is My Vaccine.''  :butt

When politicians make decisions based in religion, things get very scary, very quickly.

You are right. America is monumentally screwed up. My partner used to live there, and she's always said the same.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,946
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14754 on: Today at 08:20:55 PM »
So long as they can enjoy a bowl of Lucky Charms, have a glass of orange juice, drink their shit coffee, and watch Fox News whilst doing it, listening to "them over there" or some other such foreign war that they are "kicking ass in" like it's part of their repertoire of daily entertainment, then you have a placid and docile American society. A nation blinded and kept in check by consumerism and capitalism. Infringe or restrict any of the creature comforts they are so used to, and they'll think they're being oppressed. The Republican party (and Trump) over there seem to understand that better than the rest.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14755 on: Today at 08:41:47 PM »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:36:28 PM
Screw that if a bunch of happy clappy god will solve everything misfits wants to get together and contract COVID the more the merrier
If I read it right it's Catholic and Jewish groups rather than evangelicals. I think they're also implying they can meet while complying with distancing measures.

Seems daft to me to meet in large groups until it's safe to do so. Yes, people will be missing their regular communities, but we've all been in that boat.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,007
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14756 on: Today at 08:49:49 PM »
I think, as a religious person, the thing I find most infuriating is that the church in the UK pretty much accepted whatever rules and restrictions were applied, even if they felt they were unnecessary at the time.

What's happening in America, "religion" becomes just another front for political ideology.  I seem to remember Fox kicking off against Pope Francis over climate change, when it was later pointed out that he had a science degree (or some such).

Annoys the fuck out of me because it just distracts from the real issues.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,946
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14757 on: Today at 09:06:09 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:49:49 PM
I think, as a religious person, the thing I find most infuriating is that the church in the UK pretty much accepted whatever rules and restrictions were applied, even if they felt they were unnecessary at the time.

What's happening in America, "religion" becomes just another front for political ideology.  I seem to remember Fox kicking off against Pope Francis over climate change, when it was later pointed out that he had a science degree (or some such).

Annoys the fuck out of me because it just distracts from the real issues.
True. But thinking about my previous post, I was maybe a bit myopic with, as you could apply what I said, and what you said, to basically anywhere in so called developed countries. Populism and nationalism is responsible for a lot of the world's current problems, at least politically. Politics and religion: can you really separate one from the other?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,007
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14758 on: Today at 10:02:47 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:06:09 PM
True. But thinking about my previous post, I was maybe a bit myopic with, as you could apply what I said, and what you said, to basically anywhere in so called developed countries. Populism and nationalism is responsible for a lot of the world's current problems, at least politically. Politics and religion: can you really separate one from the other?

The answer is that yes, you can.

I don't know all the details  The impression I got is that Pope Francis was elected because it was believed he was a hardliner. When he was elected he said, "Oh no, I was never really a hardliner - that's just the way you had to be to get anywhere within the church". 

I'm a Catholic, and I'm hard core, Liverpool raised Catholic. I will never claim to have all the answers on a bulletin board that is predominantly atheist. But I do believe that there are those working within the church to change the system, although it will take far too many years to do so.

but I'm confident enough that "regular" Christianity will call bullshit on whatever the American bible belt will try to pull because it's simply bad optics.

So, to answer your question, yes.  But it needs an open mind.  A mind that recognises that religion is NOT politics.  Personally, I'm not hopeful though...

*PS: I realise I'm leaving myself open to all kinds of anti Christianity bullshit.  Be advised I've no intention of responding or reading it.  I have enough shit going on in my life right now, so shoot away.

EDIT: Actually, I'm not convinced at all that what I've written addresses any issues at all. It sounds like a plea bargain after half a bottle of gin, but I'll leave it here so responders can do what they will.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:44 PM by Red Berry »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,946
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
« Reply #14759 on: Today at 10:57:56 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:02:47 PM
The answer is that yes, you can.

I don't know all the details  The impression I got is that Pope Francis was elected because it was believed he was a hardliner. When he was elected he said, "Oh no, I was never really a hardliner - that's just the way you had to be to get anywhere within the church". 

I'm a Catholic, and I'm hard core, Liverpool raised Catholic. I will never claim to have all the answers on a bulletin board that is predominantly atheist. But I do believe that there are those working within the church to change the system, although it will take far too many years to do so.

but I'm confident enough that "regular" Christianity will call bullshit on whatever the American bible belt will try to pull because it's simply bad optics.

So, to answer your question, yes.  But it needs an open mind.  A mind that recognises that religion is NOT politics.  Personally, I'm not hopeful though...

*PS: I realise I'm leaving myself open to all kinds of anti Christianity bullshit.  Be advised I've no intention of responding or reading it.  I have enough shit going on in my life right now, so shoot away.

EDIT: Actually, I'm not convinced at all that what I've written addresses any issues at all. It sounds like a plea bargain after half a bottle of gin, but I'll leave it here so responders can do what they will.
Yeah, I agree. I'm Catholic myself, but I don't adhere my entire world view or politics around that fact. I wouldn't classify myself as a "strict" Catholic either, and have a fairly open-mind regarding it. If anyone wants to take shots at you for you espousing your personal religious beliefs, then that's their problem, not yours, mate. You'd think that wouldn't happen on here given the site you're on and what the club stands for in general. I'd hope not at any rate.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 364 365 366 367 368 [369]   Go Up
« previous next »
 