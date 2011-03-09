True. But thinking about my previous post, I was maybe a bit myopic with, as you could apply what I said, and what you said, to basically anywhere in so called developed countries. Populism and nationalism is responsible for a lot of the world's current problems, at least politically. Politics and religion: can you really separate one from the other?



The answer is that yes, you can.I don't know all the details The impression I got is that Pope Francis was elected because it was believed he was a hardliner. When he was elected he said, "Oh no, I was never really a hardliner - that's just the way you had to be to get anywhere within the church".I'm a Catholic, and I'm hard core, Liverpool raised Catholic. I will never claim to have all the answers on a bulletin board that is predominantly atheist. But I do believe that there are those working within the church to change the system, although it will take far too many years to do so.but I'm confident enough that "regular" Christianity will call bullshit on whatever the American bible belt will try to pull because it's simply bad optics.So, to answer your question, yes. But it needs an open mind. A mind that recognises that religion is NOT politics. Personally, I'm not hopeful though...*PS: I realise I'm leaving myself open to all kinds of anti Christianity bullshit. Be advised I've no intention of responding or reading it. I have enough shit going on in my life right now, so shoot away.EDIT: Actually, I'm not convinced at all that what I've written addresses any issues at all. It sounds like a plea bargain after half a bottle of gin, but I'll leave it here so responders can do what they will.