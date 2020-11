What is in it for Pence though. Without the Trumps he would be one of the favourites for 2024. Pardoning Trump would mean committing political suicide.



What's in it for any of them? Giuliani? Barr? Pompeo? Sometimes I think we have to see things for just how they are: they are conservatives who support his bat-shit crazy ideas and think he's been a fantastic President.Other than that, Pence has the charisma of a sock and doesn't stand much of a chance of leading the party in 2024. They'll want a younger and hungrier Republican. I'm sure he can always run for the US Senate or the governorship in Indiana and still stand a good chance of winning if he ever wanted to re-enter the political arena seeing as it's one of the most conservative states in the nation and he enjoys relatively high popularity there.