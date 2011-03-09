Appears to be it was signed after the Trump administration gave the formal OK to initiate the transition process.
Trump has apparently tweeted confirmation of the above. Transition is happening!
Biden and his team have played this really well. Dont get down in the shit with Trump. Let the process play out but be ready if necessary.
That fat woman from the GSA has finally kicked off the formal transition to Biden.
Ladies and Gentleman. We Got Him.
Giuliani continues to baffle me, he really doesWhen I lived in New York, I had a lot of friends who worked in construction. It was fairly common knowledge then that Trump and the Mafia were "partners" in construction racketeering. Something which I'm sure Giuliani was well aware of when he set out to take the Mafia down. I've long wondered why the Mafia never sought retribution in the years that followed. Watching Giuliani these days, I can't help but feel there's a lot more to his relationship with Trump than meets the eye.
Whoever the new AG is, they should graffiti DC with subpoenas for every single member of this crooked kleptocracy.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Emily Murphy's letter was as unprofessional as her behaviour. It was all about her and stressed that her decision was completely independent and not a result of pressure from the President. 15 minutes later Trump tweeted:In the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same...
That's it then. Trump is officially defeated in the election. now the shit stirring will really kick off, but we can all start to relax a little bit. No way Trump can usurp the EC now.
Lawrence O'Donnell less than impressed by Emily Blimp.
WSJ reporting that Trump is not only having the U.S. leave the Open Skies Treaty, but is liquidating the planes on his way out. Putin got one hell of a return on his investment
I really dont see how the US gets through the next twenty years. The next fascist wont be a bumbling idiot, theres a bunch of emboldened, violent and militarised white nationalist about to blow shit up and one party is basically the nazi party and the other party are too inept or apathetic to offer any resistance. Youve got 24/7 hate machines like Facebook and YouTube blitzkrieging peoples brains and a basically non-existent social safety net
The Republican Party has literally become the Bible thumping conspiracy theory pushing crazies of the US
??They've been 100% that since 2008-2010. Wonder what happened around that time.
