They've been 100% that since 2008-2010. Wonder what happened around that time.



If you read Audacity of Hope, Obama talks about a very polarised body politic as early as the 2000s. The hyper partisanship was already entrenched during the Clinton impeachment and basically got turbocharged by outlets like Fox in the late 90s. There was some really interesting analyses on the rise of Fox. People like Karl Rove felt there should be outlets dedicated to the right as he felt the media landscape was already too friendly to the left. After that, people on the right realised just how much money could be made by basically being as controversial as possible. Never underestimate the motivation of money behind grievance politics. Sean Hannity earns more than $20 million just from Fox. Alex Jones makes the same plus the money from snake oil mens supplements which he peddles to gullible mostly white men. This type of business model isnt going anywhere for the time being.