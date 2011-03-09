« previous next »
Trump Spanked .... again

Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Today at 03:37:25 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:00:27 PM
They're attempting mass disenfranchisement. They're trying to claim minor discrepancies in a handful of votes in certain districts should mean all the votes in that district are suspect and should be binned off. And yeah, I'm pretty sure that's illegal.

Republicans disenfranchise voters by making it difficult to register to vote, or making it difficult to actually vote; trying to convince people not to vote because it wont make a difference; or gerrymander so that the vote becomes irrelevant.

They rarely go after votes that have been actually cast because it means court cases and it has to be sufficient numbers of votes to affect the outcome. That's viable if the difference is, say, anything below three thousand; less so when it's over ten thousand.
I think that's the example the lawyers were talking about.
Did  Rudy Giuliani phone the Governor of Georgia up after the election and ask him if he could find a way to throw out votes for Biden. obviously a matter of being able to prove he said it as well but he may have committed a criminal offense, think they said something about Trump talking of doing it could also be a criminal offense.
Re: Trump Spanked .... again
Today at 03:45:12 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 04:53:54 AM
What a way to rally the troops.

"Hey, you're one of our worst supporters. We need you more"

Are these the sub-deplorable?

:lmao
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 03:39:10 AM
If Rudy Giuliani is the other lawyer on your team then you're definitely practicing law alone.

Just take a look at Trump's campaign e-mails to donors:



Bottom 1%  :lmao

What does Trump have on Rudy, you have to wonder?

Prostitute accounts on an USP stick, family member bound up in Mar Largo somewhere?

Or maybe he bankrolls the Cuprinol for his hair.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:03:00 PM
What does Trump have on Rudy, you have to wonder?

Prostitute accounts on an USP stick, family member bound up in a Mar Largo somewhere?

Or maybe he bankrolls the Cuprinol for his hair.

He's got nothing. Before trump Rudy was irrelevant other than 9/11.

Now he's front and center.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:19:44 PM
Emily Murphy to be questioned today. I'd expect tears.

It's the Televangelist approach to dupe plenty of gullible people to give more as a way of bringing themselves 'closer' to Dear Leader

You can bet your life that everybody they are trying to scam is also "in the bottom one per cent".
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:04:01 PM
He's got nothing. Before trump Rudy was irrelevant other than 9/11.

Now he's front and center.

This.

I think he revels in his new found lunatic status because people are forced to listen to him.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:37:25 PM
I think that's the example the lawyers were talking about.
Did  Rudy Giuliani phone the Governor of Georgia up after the election and ask him if he could find a way to throw out votes for Biden. obviously a matter of being able to prove he said it as well but he may have committed a criminal offense, think they said something about Trump talking of doing it could also be a criminal offense.

I know Trump has floated lots of ideas for how he might "steal" the election.  No idea if that in itself constitutes a crime, but leaning on the officials to not certify results, or only certify certain results, might do.

It's the fine lines between thoughts, planning and actions.  I think he's been talked out of some of his more outrageous ideas, but there's still no shortage of potential crimes to pick from.
In a few weeks the utterly wretched Mike Pompeo will no longer be Secretary of State, and this guy, Tony Blinken will be

https://twitter.com/DavidCornDC/status/1330726917797011456?s=20

(He's the non-blue guy in the clip).
Watching the live feed of the Michigan Board of State Canvasers.

The vice-chair explained to one Republican barrack-room lawyer that their job is simple - to certify the election based on the certified returns from the counties.

The Republican representative (Schinkel) on the board is obviously sitting there without a fuckig mask. Desperately trying to find a reason not to certify.
Monica Palmer now up. She's the one who refused to certify Wayne County and then recanted.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:08:34 PM
Monica Palmer now up. She's the one who refused to certify Wayne County and then recanted.

She's the one who keeps having telephone calls with the Trump Admin too.
Head of the Michigan Democrats ripping Palmer a new one. Pointing out the 'unbalanced' shite is a cover for blatant racism. Palmer said she wouldn't pass Detroit because it was 'out of balance' but was happy to pass Dearborn County and other largely white counties despite them also being 'out of balance.
Fuck me - another one. The Republicans are fucking desperate.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 08:22:14 PM
Head of the Michigan Democrats ripping Palmer a new one. Pointing out the 'unbalanced' shite is a cover for blatant racism. Palmer said she wouldn't pass Detroit because it was 'out of balance' but was happy to pass Dearborn County and other largely white counties despite them also being 'out of balance.

Ah, Dearborn County, home of Henry Fords foray into Republican-leaning journalism.
Another Republican bellend talking blathering about internet connectivity and Dominion. The Chair asked him if he was claiming fraud. He obfuscated and she just asked if he claimed there was a fraud whether he had reported it to teh Atoorney General because the Board of Canvasers didn't investigate fraud...
Congressmen Bill Pascrell has filed complaints, in New York, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, & Arizona alleging filing frivolous lawsuits, against Giuliani and 22 lawyers.


We live together in extraordinary and increasingly dangerous national circumstances. At present, our sitting President has refused to accept the outcome of our national election and is attacking the integrity of our electoral system to keep himself in power. The pattern of behavior by these individuals to effectuate Mr. Trumps sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life.

These states administration of their elections were strong, and there is no evidence of systemic malfeasance or fraud in any of them. Nevertheless, Mr. Giuliani has participated in the filing a series of absurd lawsuits seeking to overturn the will of the voters in these states and has caused irreversible damage to the public trust in the fair administration of our elections.

In carrying out that perversion, they have clearly violated the Rules of Professional Conduct they swore to uphold and should face the severest sanction your body can mete out: revocation of their law licensures.

https://newjerseyglobe.com/congress/pascrell-legal-complaints-seek-to-disbar-giuliani-22-trump-attorneys/
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 08:37:55 PM
Congressmen Bill Pascrell has filed complaints, in New York, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, & Arizona alleging filing frivolous lawsuits, against Giuliani and 22 lawyers.


We live together in extraordinary and increasingly dangerous national circumstances. At present, our sitting President has refused to accept the outcome of our national election and is attacking the integrity of our electoral system to keep himself in power. The pattern of behavior by these individuals to effectuate Mr. Trumps sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life.

These states administration of their elections were strong, and there is no evidence of systemic malfeasance or fraud in any of them. Nevertheless, Mr. Giuliani has participated in the filing a series of absurd lawsuits seeking to overturn the will of the voters in these states and has caused irreversible damage to the public trust in the fair administration of our elections.

In carrying out that perversion, they have clearly violated the Rules of Professional Conduct they swore to uphold and should face the severest sanction your body can mete out: revocation of their law licensures.

https://newjerseyglobe.com/congress/pascrell-legal-complaints-seek-to-disbar-giuliani-22-trump-attorneys/

About fucking time.  Actions should have consequences.  Hope they threaten to pull Giuliani's pension.
Fucking hell. They are hearing every single comment - 500 still to go.

A couple of the last ones makiing the point that Trump poll observers were obstructive, rude and tried to disrupt the process.
Another person testifying to the GOP being disruptive throughout the count.

Someone moving to have the public testimony after certification. I think it was the Republican Shinkel who wanted all of the public testimony before certfication - an obvious delaying tactic.
I'm swinging between admiration for the people trying to do their duty and outrage at c*nts like Shinkle who are clearly partaking in an attempted coup against the result of the election.

These arseholes will all feature in documentaries in the future examining this shameful attempt to sieze power.
Giuliani continues to baffle me, he really does

When I lived in New York, I had a lot of friends who worked in construction. It was fairly common knowledge then that Trump and the Mafia were "partners" in construction racketeering. Something which I'm sure Giuliani was well aware of when he set out to take the Mafia down.

I've long wondered why the Mafia never sought retribution in the years that followed. Watching Giuliani these days, I can't help but feel there's a lot more to his relationship with Trump than meets the eye.
Michigan certifies the vote.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:36:09 PM
Michigan certifies the vote.

Nice.
Michigan certifies Biden's victory.

Interesting to watch it happen. Despite all of the GOP shite, people just doing their jobs.
Tony Blinken as Secretary of State
Alejandro Mayorkas as DHS Secretary
Linda Thomas-Greenfield as UN Ambassador
John Kerry as climate envoy with NSC seat
Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence
Jake Sullivan as National Security Adviser
Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:36:09 PM
Michigan certifies the vote.

One of the republicans abstained so a 3-0 outcome
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:14:46 PM
Fucking hell. They are hearing every single comment - 500 still to go.

A couple of the last ones makiing the point that Trump poll observers were obstructive, rude and tried to disrupt the process.

Are those just regular people and everyone in Michigan can have their say?
