Congressmen Bill Pascrell has filed complaints, in New York, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, & Arizona alleging filing frivolous lawsuits, against Giuliani and 22 lawyers.We live together in extraordinary and increasingly dangerous national circumstances. At present, our sitting President has refused to accept the outcome of our national election and is attacking the integrity of our electoral system to keep himself in power. The pattern of behavior by these individuals to effectuate Mr. Trumps sinister arson is a danger not just to our legal system but is also unprecedented in our national life.These states administration of their elections were strong, and there is no evidence of systemic malfeasance or fraud in any of them. Nevertheless, Mr. Giuliani has participated in the filing a series of absurd lawsuits seeking to overturn the will of the voters in these states and has caused irreversible damage to the public trust in the fair administration of our elections.In carrying out that perversion, they have clearly violated the Rules of Professional Conduct they swore to uphold and should face the severest sanction your body can mete out: revocation of their law licensures.