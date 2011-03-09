I think that's the example the lawyers were talking about.
Did Rudy Giuliani phone the Governor of Georgia up after the election and ask him if he could find a way to throw out votes for Biden. obviously a matter of being able to prove he said it as well but he may have committed a criminal offense, think they said something about Trump talking of doing it could also be a criminal offense.
I know Trump has floated lots of ideas for how he might "steal" the election. No idea if that in itself constitutes a crime, but leaning on the officials to not certify results, or only certify certain results, might do.
It's the fine lines between thoughts, planning and actions. I think he's been talked out of some of his more outrageous ideas, but there's still no shortage of potential crimes to pick from.