Glenn Kirschner argues the case for Trump being prosecuted for mass homicide. I am not entirely convinced, but he's the career prosecutor, so what do I know.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIxNXVQMvgA
I'll watch that in a bit, but I'm curious, when does neglectful or culpable homicide become actual homicide? Whilst it's arguable that Trump's own idiocy during the early stages of the pandemic has resulted in deaths, it must be clear by now that Trump is deliberately letting people die out of sheer bloody mindedness?
Where is the line drawn? Trump knew in his conversation with Woodward how contagious this thing was; yet he continued to be anti science, anti mask, and encouraged Republican politicians to follow suit. There is pre-meditation there, even though there may be a lack of awareness of just how much damage inaction would cause.
And now Trump's refusing to engage with the transition team to put together a Covid plan, because he knows Biden's response will make him look bad.