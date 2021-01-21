Better source:



https://twitter.com/ReportsDaNews/status/1330231162485305346



I hope it's true.



Interesting development. Not the indictments themselves (which we all expected) but allowing it to be "leaked".Most of Trump's actions post election in terms of recounts and court challenges have been legal if arguably immoral; this has pretty much allowed the GOP to continue to back his strop. This might be an attempt from some Democrat quarters to try and panic Trump into some kind of precipitous response that forces the GOP to break ranks.I don't know how effective that might be, as I think the Republicans' first response will be to criticise the intention to go after a president who is still in office. And it might embolden his base to redouble their efforts. That, said, I think something has to be done to try and break the deadlock before December 14th. I see this as a calculated risk, but one worth taking. My only concern is how nuclear Trump's response is.