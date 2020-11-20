I suspect that there will disbarring hearing for Giuliani and the other three lawyers at that press meeting. They bring the profession into disrepute and are transparently lying. It also would not surprise me if there libel suits too.



I started to see it like this:Say a guy starts spreading a rumour that "Suzi is a slut". He tells anyone and everyone who will listen, and quite a few who aren't interested. But people are talking about it. "IS Suzi a slut??" they begin to ask.The guy claims he has evidence that proves Suzi is a slut - irrefutable evidence. He's got written statements, photographs, the works. But his "statements" are from lads aged 18-24 who claim they've banged Suzi; and his photographs are of graffiti on walls that says: "Suzi is a slut".Suzi sues the guy for libel, and when in front of the judge, the judge asks him: "Is Suzi a slut?" And the guy responds, "No your honour, I'm not alleging Suzi is a slut.""Do you have any evidence that Suzi is a slut?""No, your honour.""Case dismissed."On the steps of the courthouse, the guy then gives an interview: "Suzi is a slut. People have told me she is a slut. I've been told by other people, reliably, that Suzi is a Grade A slut, and if anything is a bigger slut now then three weeks ago."That's what Giuliani is doing. It's all theatre, it's all court of public opinion. And he needs to be stopped from pushing these outright lies and falsehoods in public when he's meekly acquiescing in a court of law.The states in question should be suing him for bringing their electoral processes into disrepute - especially when cases have already been brought and thrown out in court.Stop giving the fucker airtime if he's going to refuse to take questions as well. He can't be allowed to pushed this bullshit unchallenged from his bullypit.