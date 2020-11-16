« previous next »
Author Topic: BIDEN laced the loser  (Read 347386 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14240 on: Yesterday at 11:21:09 PM »
Trouble with stubborn shitstains? - Vote Biden!
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14241 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 PM »
Seeking comfort with Ivanka - I SAID IVANKA!!
Offline Ray K

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14242 on: Today at 12:10:33 AM »
Sounds like the Rudy Giuliani hearing before the Penn Supreme Court went extremely well, and definitely worth the $20,000 per day that Trump has promised him but will stiff him in the end for.

Quote
@RMFifthCircuit
What standard of review should I apply?

Rudy: The normal one.

I can hear the judges befuddlement from here. The normal one is not the answer. He wanted strict scrutiny or intermediate scrutiny.

Which prompted this reply
The "normal one" is the answer you give if you are a child and you get Freaky Friday'd into your lawyer parent's body and you have to pretend you're a lawyer for a day
.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14243 on: Today at 01:08:27 AM »
NBC Politics@NBCPolitics
BREAKING: President Trump has fired Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, over Krebs' statements debunking various myths about 2020 election voter fraud that were advanced by President Trump and his allies.
Offline newterp

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14244 on: Today at 01:59:30 AM »
Im shocked.
Offline Garrus

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14245 on: Today at 04:38:49 AM »
So, initially the county board of canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan refused to certify the election results (voted 2-2) with one Republican on the board willing to certify as long as Detroit wasn't included!

Thankfully they overturned the decision on the condition that the results would be audited.

They're not even trying to hide their intentions now.  :o
Online leroy

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14246 on: Today at 04:58:44 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on November 16, 2020, 09:58:51 PM
There's always a big picture

Doesn't mean that they're considering it though ;)
Online kcbworth

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14247 on: Today at 04:58:54 AM »
Thread title: The kuckoo-coup adventures of agent orange and his merry cult
Online leroy

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14248 on: Today at 05:06:33 AM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 09:07:19 PM
Wurstserver!
Jaysus they are a bunch of pathetic pricks.

Stupid too.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
« Reply #14249 on: Today at 05:16:41 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:08:27 AM
NBC Politics@NBCPolitics
BREAKING: President Trump has fired Chris Krebs, the director of CISA, over Krebs' statements debunking various myths about 2020 election voter fraud that were advanced by President Trump and his allies.

Surely, he could put a claim in for unfair dismissal.
