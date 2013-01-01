[spoiler] [/ spoiler]



It's a terrific interview though. Can't go wrong with a Jeffrey Goldberg piece on Obama.



Obama has touched an extremely fundamental point here. There is now the larger question of freedom of speech which some of the US networks are grappling with; namely do you continue to provide a platform for lies being shamelessly peddled by anyone in general and this administration in particular? I found it absolutely astonishing that having tolerated years of outright lies from this cabal, suddenly the US networks, EVEN Fox News, cut away from their lie riddled press briefings. Why only now?Right wing news outlets and social media platforms have turbocharged and grown this loony segment of the body politic. Do traditional news outlets and the same social media outlets now have the responsibility to try and reverse this trend? Can they start by removing their soapboxes? Can this trend even BE reversed?OR is it just as important to broadcast these lies so that they can be challenged and debunked? Does the public have the right or intelligence to discriminate between the two?