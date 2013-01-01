« previous next »
BIDEN laced the loser

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14200 on: Today at 01:20:45 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:19:50 PM
The Rachel Maddow show last night had a lawyer on suggesting that Graham should be referred to Bill Barr who is (supposedly) looking for cases of election interference.

Yeah that's like referring Bill Barr to Donald trump for possibly lying.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14201 on: Today at 01:22:51 PM
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:19:50 PM
The Rachel Maddow show last night had a lawyer on suggesting that Graham should be referred to Bill Barr who is (supposedly) looking for cases of election interference.

Well,  no case to argue then. Although the Georgia SecState is clearly guilty of obstruction of justice.  ::)
exiledintheUSA

  Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14202 on: Today at 01:55:43 PM
Under the Biden Administration, his AG should fuck the eyeballs at of the likes of Lindsay Graham.
John C

  "...It matters a bit...."
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14203 on: Today at 01:57:40 PM
RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14204 on: Today at 02:05:22 PM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:40:57 AM
Not all minorities tend Democratic. Cubans tend Republican (by a massive margin).

A Financial Times reporter on twitter looked at voting and swings among different minorities.
Thread here:
https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1328360387935350784

Interesting that there seem to be a lot of places where minorities swung towards Trump in proportional terms, but the increased turnout meant it was still a net gain for Biden.
The_Nomad

  Anny Roader
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14205 on: Today at 02:14:41 PM
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 01:47:12 AM
[spoiler] [/ spoiler]

It's a terrific interview though. Can't go wrong with a Jeffrey Goldberg piece on Obama.

Obama has touched an extremely fundamental point here. There is now the larger question of freedom of speech which some of the US networks are grappling with; namely do you continue to provide a platform for lies being shamelessly peddled by anyone in general and this administration in particular? I found it absolutely astonishing that having tolerated years of outright lies from this cabal, suddenly the US networks, EVEN Fox News, cut away from their lie riddled press briefings. Why only now?

Right wing news outlets and social media platforms have turbocharged and grown this loony segment of the body politic. Do traditional news outlets and the same social media outlets now have the responsibility to try and reverse this trend? Can they start by removing their soapboxes? Can this trend even BE reversed?

OR is it just as important to broadcast these lies so that they can be challenged and debunked? Does the public have the right or intelligence to discriminate between the two?
kcbworth

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14206 on: Today at 02:42:23 PM
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 02:14:41 PM
I found it absolutely astonishing that having tolerated years of outright lies from this cabal, suddenly the US networks, EVEN Fox News, cut away from their lie riddled press briefings. Why only now?

This was against the backdrop of anticipated civil unrest across the country due to the anticipated tinderbox of the election, especially with many armed militia groups claiming they would take action in some circumstances.

I think there was a genuine duty of care and concern from networks that they didn't want to flame a civil war based on misinformation they would have been carrying
The_Nomad

Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14207 on: Today at 02:51:03 PM
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:42:23 PM
This was against the backdrop of anticipated civil unrest across the country due to the anticipated tinderbox of the election, especially with many armed militia groups claiming they would take action in some circumstances.

I think there was a genuine duty of care and concern from networks that they didn't want to flame a civil war based on misinformation they would have been carrying

That's probably true but does the media have to share the blame for the state of politics in the country in the first place? By giving the orange turd and his enablers the oxygen of publicity, millions of americans and even people outside the country can no longer distinguish truth from conspiracy. I know there's a responsibility to report on what they're saying so that the public knows about their stream of unabashed lies. However that's assuming that people have the wit and wisdom to distinguish the difference.
Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot.
Re: BIDEN laced the loser
Reply #14208 on: Today at 03:58:13 PM
We can all guess that Trump was probably itching to have protesters shot in front of the Whitehouse on election night. He was desperate to antagonize a riot.
