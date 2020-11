Covid prevented the Dems from going door to door, holding big rallies and small local events, or most importantly having voter registration drives six months out from the election. The Republicans had no qualms about doing all this during a pandemic. That was a huge advantage, especially down-ballot races like for the Senate and Congress or the statehouse seats. Without Covid this could have been a bigger blow-out victory for the Dems.



Not so sure that would be the case, without covid the dems would have gained some votes from those activities, but in states where they were restrictive about postal ballots then you would have lost some people who simply didn't have the time queuing for in-person voting and as far as trump and the gop, without covid you would have had an incumbent president with a decent economic record that would carry a fair bit of weight with that 5% or so in the middle that isn't locked in for their side already.With the gains they made in the previous midterms and no covid, I think you would have probably ended up with a narrow win for trump with the dems controlling both houses.