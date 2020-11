When he next faces the press, assuming he ever does, I would like to see the White House press corps turn the surreal knob up to eleven. Long gone is the day when Trump deserves to be treated with dignity or respect.



The first question should be 'Can you still remember the correct order of the words on the cognitive test you did?' (Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV). There's an element of risk in asking this, I know, since he might dredge up the right reply. But it would be fun to see him struggling.



The second question should be "How substantial is the bald patch that your weird hair is trying to cover up....sir'?



The third should be, 'What kind of farm animal do you prefer when it comes to sexual intercourse? (I don't think a 'sir' is appropriate on that one)



Over to you....