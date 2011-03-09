« previous next »
Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 333392 times)

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13960 on: Today at 04:41:01 PM »
Haha 'FUCK YOUR FENCE'.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13961 on: Today at 05:00:40 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:11:16 PM
And the GOP have gone for the expensive hand recount apparently, when the machine one could have been just as good given the margin needed to overturn the vote.

No - they committed in a law back before the election that 1 of the votes they had to hand count to act as an audit of the machines - it makes sense therefore to do it on the Presidential one so that it acts as a 100% proof of Bidens win (as well as stopping the closer fight in the Senate from being counted and maybe hitting the 50%)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13962 on: Today at 05:04:19 PM »
If only they could march Trump down Pennsylvania Avenue naked with people shouting "Shame! Shame!" a la Game of Thrones. ;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13963 on: Today at 05:16:35 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 05:04:19 PM
If only they could march Trump down Pennsylvania Avenue naked with people shouting "Shame! Shame!" a la Game of Thrones. ;D

That's more of a punishment for the crowd isn't it?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13964 on: Today at 05:28:48 PM »
When he next faces the press, assuming he ever does, I would like to see the White House press corps turn the surreal knob up to eleven. Long gone is the day when Trump deserves to be treated with dignity or respect.

The first question should be 'Can you still remember the correct order of the words on the cognitive test you did?' (Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV). There's an element of risk in asking this, I know, since he might dredge up the right reply. But it would be fun to see him struggling.

The second question should be "How substantial is the bald patch that your weird hair is trying to cover up....sir'?

The third should be, 'What kind of farm animal do you prefer when it comes to sexual intercourse? (I don't think a 'sir' is appropriate on that one)

Over to you....
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13965 on: Today at 05:38:33 PM »
So Trump's newest Tweet is him on one hand Praising the integrity of the election, saying what a good job they have done, and how it is the MOST SECURE EVER, and then immediately saying "except what the Dems did, RIGGED ELECTION"

What?  Does he legit have no sense of, like, words?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13966 on: Today at 05:44:29 PM »
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 05:16:35 PM
That's more of a punishment for the crowd isn't it?

Well he's no Cersei Lannister, but at least everyone would get to laugh at his Tyrion.



Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:38:33 PM
So Trump's newest Tweet is him on one hand Praising the integrity of the election, saying what a good job they have done, and how it is the MOST SECURE EVER, and then immediately saying "except what the Dems did, RIGGED ELECTION"

<a href="http://What?&nbsp; Does he legit have no sense of, like, words?" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://What?&nbsp; Does he legit have no sense of, like, words?</a>

No.

Like, legit, no.

He has the best words, but no sense of them.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13967 on: Today at 05:58:55 PM »
Also, one of the newest R Reps, one from GA even, tweeted this:  https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1327299859804729345


Do you think the "my body, my choice" applies to abortion rights and Roe vs Wade?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13968 on: Today at 06:17:35 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 05:58:55 PM
Also, one of the newest R Reps, one from GA even, tweeted this:  https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1327299859804729345


Do you think the "my body, my choice" applies to abortion rights and Roe vs Wade?

She's the QAnon idiot isn't she?
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13969 on: Today at 06:21:39 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:17:35 PM
She's the QAnon idiot isn't she?

YEP
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13970 on: Today at 06:35:08 PM »
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/13/politics/arizona-trump-lawsuit/index.html

Trump campaign drops Arizona lawsuit requesting review of ballots

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped a lawsuit seeking a review of all ballots cast on Election Day after finding that the margin of victory for the presidential contest in Arizona could not be overcome.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13971 on: Today at 06:51:53 PM »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:35:08 PM
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/11/13/politics/arizona-trump-lawsuit/index.html

Trump campaign drops Arizona lawsuit requesting review of ballots

Lawyers for the Trump campaign have dropped a lawsuit seeking a review of all ballots cast on Election Day after finding that the margin of victory for the presidential contest in Arizona could not be overcome.
Yeah, Biden can't be caught now with a lead of nearly 11k with less than 8k to count. Looks like N.Carolina is confirmed for Trump though......but, in Nevada, Biden only needs about 10k of the remaining 56k to count to be confirmed there......

https://alex.github.io/nyt-2020-election-scraper/battleground-state-changes.html#
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13972 on: Today at 06:52:18 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:28:48 PM
When he next faces the press, assuming he ever does, I would like to see the White House press corps turn the surreal knob up to eleven. Long gone is the day when Trump deserves to be treated with dignity or respect.

The first question should be 'Can you still remember the correct order of the words on the cognitive test you did?' (Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV). There's an element of risk in asking this, I know, since he might dredge up the right reply. But it would be fun to see him struggling.

The second question should be "How substantial is the bald patch that your weird hair is trying to cover up....sir'?

The third should be, 'What kind of farm animal do you prefer when it comes to sexual intercourse? (I don't think a 'sir' is appropriate on that one)

Over to you....

Quote
NEW:  After the longest stretch of no appearances by the president during his time in office, the WH announces he will deliver an update on vaccines at 4pm in the Rose Garden.

https://twitter.com/KellyO/status/1327315522162200576
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13973 on: Today at 06:55:26 PM »
I can guarantee you Trump will pile drive a Biden lookalike at a future wrestling event. He will do anything for a minute of TV time / money once he leaves the White House
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13974 on: Today at 06:56:25 PM »
Ah, a triumphant touting of a vaccine he had nothing to do with

By the time it's available he'll be on twitter retweeting conspiracy theorists calling it the Biden vaccine and saying that it causes autism, transgenderism and communist thoughts
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13975 on: Today at 07:07:04 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:56:25 PM
Ah, a triumphant touting of a vaccine he had nothing to do with


Not just that, BioNtech was founded by the kind of people Trumps disdains, migrants. Absolutely sickening that he is trying to take credit for their hard work and foresight.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/10/business/biontech-covid-vaccine.html
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13976 on: Today at 07:09:03 PM »
The Georgia recount aside, it looks as though the outstanding states' results will be locked in by the end of the weekend.  The recount wont make a difference, but it will be a useful means to audit an electoral example and prove - at least to those who have working brains - that no substantial fraud has taken place.

It's something of a relief.  There's been concerns about voting security in the US for several years, from potential hacking of the count, to old, defective machines.  When you consider how attempts to put in place electoral security legislation have been flushed by Republicans, those concerns for me intensified.

Fortunately, Russia never seemed to look to directly tamper with ballots; preferring instead to use their bot farms to influence public opinion.  And of course Republicans have rarely* had to bother themselves with something so crude and traceable as outright voter fraud, preferring instead to simply find ways to stop people from registering, scrubbing a vote, or voting in the first place.

*all examples of actual voter fraud that I've seen have been done by Republicans.

