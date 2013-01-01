"I am writing on behalf of the Liverpool City Region to congratulate you on your victory in the US Presidential election.""You ran a campaign that embodied the values of humanity, solidarity and compassion, which was all the more admirable against the backdrop of a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and heightened partisanship.""Your victory has offered hope to progressives throughout the world that a brighter future is possible and that we can stem the tide of populism.""In 1790, the then-fledgling US established its first overseas consulate in Liverpool and in the two centuries that have followed, over 9 million people have emigrated from Europe to America through our world-famous port.""We understand its likely your great-great-grandparents will have travelled via Liverpool on their way to a new life in the United States.""The US and our city region have a longstanding military connection.""We have strong economic links. The Port of Liverpool, the UKs largest, busiest and most diverse western-facing port, handles 45% of trade from the US into the UK.""As an important transatlantic hub, we hope it will play an important role in any future trade deal between the US and UK.""Be that the Four Lads from Liverpool who led to the British Invasion in the 1960s or the enormous contribution Americans have made to our city regions sporting successes.""Liverpool Football Club  the current world and English football champions  are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which was founded in your home state of Delaware.""While USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Tim Howard have represented Everton Football Club with distinction in recent years.""With that in mind, please consider this a formal invitation to you and the First Lady of the United States Designate to visit our great city region while you are here.""From research I have conducted, I believe that if you accept the invitation, you will be the first sitting President ever to visit the Liverpool City Region.""It truly would be an honour to host you both and I can assure you that you will receive the most generous welcome from the people who proudly call this place home."