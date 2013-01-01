« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 332072 times)

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13920 on: Today at 11:49:10 AM »
China congratulates Biden and Harris
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,734
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13921 on: Today at 11:55:50 AM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 11:49:10 AM
China congratulates Biden and Harris

That'll sting. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13922 on: Today at 12:02:36 PM »

 :scarf                :wave



"I am writing on behalf of the Liverpool City Region to congratulate you on your victory in the US Presidential election."

"You ran a campaign that embodied the values of humanity, solidarity and compassion, which was all the more admirable against the backdrop of a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and heightened partisanship."

"Your victory has offered hope to progressives throughout the world that a brighter future is possible and that we can stem the tide of populism."

"The United States and the Liverpool City Region share a unique history."

"In 1790, the then-fledgling US established its first overseas consulate in Liverpool and in the two centuries that have followed, over 9 million people have emigrated from Europe to America through our world-famous port."

"We understand its likely your great-great-grandparents will have travelled via Liverpool on their way to a new life in the United States."

"The US and our city region have a longstanding military connection."

"Just two months after America entered the First World War, the American Expeditionary Force embarked for France via Liverpool and subsequently, more than one million US troops arrived at our docks on their way to help liberate Europe from fascism during the Second World War."

"We have strong economic links. The Port of Liverpool, the UKs largest, busiest and most diverse western-facing port, handles 45% of trade from the US into the UK."

"As an important transatlantic hub, we hope it will play an important role in any future trade deal between the US and UK."

"Be that the Four Lads from Liverpool who led to the British Invasion in the 1960s or the enormous contribution Americans have made to our city regions sporting successes."

"Liverpool Football Club  the current world and English football champions  are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which was founded in your home state of Delaware."

"While USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Tim Howard have represented Everton Football Club with distinction in recent years."

"With that in mind, please consider this a formal invitation to you and the First Lady of the United States Designate to visit our great city region while you are here."

"From research I have conducted, I believe that if you accept the invitation, you will be the first sitting President ever to visit the Liverpool City Region."

"It truly would be an honour to host you both and I can assure you that you will receive the most generous welcome from the people who proudly call this place home."


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/president-elect-joe-biden-officially-19274064
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13923 on: Today at 12:03:00 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:11:36 AM
Fair enough. I still think it's less and less likely. The one saving grace with Trump is that he's a fucking clown and likes having clowns around him.
The point to remember about potential Faithless Electors is that they are picked by Democrats. So, it is highly unlikely that any one of them will vote faithlessly. In addition to this, many states have laws about this, where the faithless elector is recalled and replaced. Trump will be lucky to get any faithless electors and cannot possibly get more than a handful. Further, what's to stop electors from being faithless in the other direction?

State legislatures switching out the Biden Electors for Trump Electors is the far more serious threat (because of the numbers involved and because it is probably legal/constitutional). But any individual state going through with this must be unlikely, but entirely possible in the present climate.

Edit: actually, maybe faithless electors are not recalled. I think they are fined (or fined in some cases). Still, few would vote faithlessly.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:16:22 PM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,734
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13924 on: Today at 12:55:18 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 12:02:36 PM
:scarf                :wave



"I am writing on behalf of the Liverpool City Region to congratulate you on your victory in the US Presidential election."

"You ran a campaign that embodied the values of humanity, solidarity and compassion, which was all the more admirable against the backdrop of a global pandemic, economic uncertainty and heightened partisanship."

"Your victory has offered hope to progressives throughout the world that a brighter future is possible and that we can stem the tide of populism."

"The United States and the Liverpool City Region share a unique history."

"In 1790, the then-fledgling US established its first overseas consulate in Liverpool and in the two centuries that have followed, over 9 million people have emigrated from Europe to America through our world-famous port."

"We understand its likely your great-great-grandparents will have travelled via Liverpool on their way to a new life in the United States."

"The US and our city region have a longstanding military connection."

"Just two months after America entered the First World War, the American Expeditionary Force embarked for France via Liverpool and subsequently, more than one million US troops arrived at our docks on their way to help liberate Europe from fascism during the Second World War."

"We have strong economic links. The Port of Liverpool, the UKs largest, busiest and most diverse western-facing port, handles 45% of trade from the US into the UK."

"As an important transatlantic hub, we hope it will play an important role in any future trade deal between the US and UK."

"Be that the Four Lads from Liverpool who led to the British Invasion in the 1960s or the enormous contribution Americans have made to our city regions sporting successes."

"Liverpool Football Club  the current world and English football champions  are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which was founded in your home state of Delaware."

"While USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Tim Howard have represented Everton Football Club with distinction in recent years."

"With that in mind, please consider this a formal invitation to you and the First Lady of the United States Designate to visit our great city region while you are here."

"From research I have conducted, I believe that if you accept the invitation, you will be the first sitting President ever to visit the Liverpool City Region."

"It truly would be an honour to host you both and I can assure you that you will receive the most generous welcome from the people who proudly call this place home."


https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/president-elect-joe-biden-officially-19274064

No mention that Liverpool sided with the Confederates during the American Civil War mind. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,675
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13925 on: Today at 01:42:08 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 05:03:22 AM
Beto on a skateboard:






Beto's specific comments about Texas apply broadly to Democratic Party campaigning across the country.

Wise analysis, I think...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Farman

  • Heading off for a fruit based orgy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,156
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13926 on: Today at 01:49:27 PM »
The Liverpool/Everton bit in the Metro Mayor statement reminds me of the BBC intros on the NFL show..."joining us today we have two-time Superbowl winner Osi Umenyiora, and...err...former cornerback Jason Bell" :)
Logged
The eternal silence of these infinite spaces frightens me

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13927 on: Today at 01:56:55 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:55:18 PM
No mention that Liverpool sided with the Confederates during the American Civil War mind. ;)
:) Washington threatened war with the UK if Birkenhead ship yard continued to build ships for the confederates.
Confederate Embassy in Liverpool.
 It's claimed the last act in the American Civil war was a Confederate ship surrendering to Liverpools Mayor at the Town hall.
A few Confederates settled in Liverpool area after they lost the war.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,734
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13928 on: Today at 02:11:28 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:56:55 PM
:) Washington threatened war with the UK if Birkenhead ship yard continued to build ships for the confederates.
Confederate Embassy in Liverpool.
 It's claimed the last act in the American Civil war was a Confederate ship surrendering to Liverpools Mayor at the Town hall.
A few Confederates settled in Liverpool area after they lost the war.

Strange how the Liverpool Mayor seemed to miss these close ties when doing his research. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13929 on: Today at 02:20:04 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:11:28 PM
Strange how the Liverpool Mayor seemed to miss these close ties when doing his research. ;D
:) Maybe we should keep quiet about this. last thing we want is for Trump to flee US and settle in Scotland Road.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,734
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13930 on: Today at 02:30:55 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:20:04 PM
:) Maybe we should keep quiet about this. last thing we want is for Trump to flee US and settle in Scotland Road.

Oh, I don't know.  Sounds kinda fun.  For us. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13931 on: Today at 02:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:30:55 PM
Oh, I don't know.  Sounds kinda fun.  For us. ;)
He would cause murder watching the match in the pub.
Loosers. I knew Everton would get beat, in fact I was the first one to know they would get beat. Loos.............SMACK.
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.

Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13932 on: Today at 02:37:12 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:34:12 PM
He would cause murder watching the match in the pub.
Loosers. I knew Everton would get beat, in fact I was the first one to know they would get beat. Loos.............SMACK.

It could be the one thing to unite Red and Blue in the city. A bit like when Thatcher was booed by both ends at the Old Firm derby in the 80s.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 344 345 346 347 348 [349]   Go Up
« previous next »
 