For those worrying about which way the military might go if Trump tries a coup:



"(CNN)The top US general is standing firm amid sweeping changes at the Pentagon which have seen senior officials replaced by Trump idealogues and alarmed senior defense officials.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley made clear his dedication to the constitution at an event Wednesday while standing beside the newly installed acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

"We are unique among militaries. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. No, we do not take an oath to a country, a tribe or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution. And every soldier that is represented in this museum, every sailor, airman, Marine, Coast Guardsman, each of us will protect and defend that document, regardless of personal price," Milley said during remarks at the opening of the US Army's museum."



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nMaI1Hg8dl8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nMaI1Hg8dl8</a>



Mark Milley apologised for being involved in Trump's bible shitshow and is making clear where the US Military stands. About 1:10 in.