Author Topic: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS  (Read 331143 times)

Offline newterp

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 02:47:30 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
She's a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.



Didnt Alan post a very good video about the faithless electors and how that is exceptionally unlikely?
Offline Caligula?

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 02:50:43 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:47:30 AM
Didnt Alan post a very good video about the faithless electors and how that is exceptionally unlikely?

I'm not sure, he might have. The point is that we don't have to speculate if that's what they're moving onto now. We know.
Offline kcbworth

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13882 on: Today at 02:54:23 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
She's a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.



Ok so he's going to try to stage a coup via "illegal votes"
Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13883 on: Today at 02:57:56 AM »

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
Laurie Garrett.

More from her:

"Well, obviously, that would be dreadful, horrible, awful. And none of those people would have the financial wherewithal to turn to another source to get healthcare. This has implications not just for them, the individuals and their families, but for everybody they have contact with. And so, in a way, were committing mass suicide. This is an incredibly self-destructive thing for American people to do, to deny healthcare to millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic and leave them on their own to potentially carry disease forward into the community, into their workplaces, and so on, without any treatment, any help, any assistance. Thats just insane."
Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 03:06:20 AM »
Laurie Garrett isn't alone in reporting that Trump's campaign was hoping to get states to award him the electoral college votes anyway. Probably cos his campaign were discussing it before the election was held.

eg
Quote
In Pennsylvania, three Republican leaders told me they had already discussed the direct appointment of electors among themselves, and one said he had discussed it with Trumps national campaign.

Ive mentioned it to them, and I hope theyre thinking about it too, Lawrence Tabas, the Pennsylvania Republican Partys chairman, told me. I just dont think this is the right time for me to be discussing those strategies and approaches, but [direct appointment of electors] is one of the options. It is one of the available legal options set forth in the Constitution. He added that everyones preference is to get a swift and accurate count. If the process, though, is flawed, and has significant flaws, our public may lose faith and confidence in the elections integrity.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/11/what-if-trump-refuses-concede/616424/
Offline Zeb

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 03:15:13 AM »
For all the noise, this seems more likely for a campaign which didn't bother to sort out lawyers to contest results of an election they were expecting to lose.

NYT. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/12/us/politics/trump-future.html

Offline Giono

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 04:17:19 AM »
Biden finally wins Arizona. It was just called with 11,000 votes left.


McCain factor. Karma's a bitch. :)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 05:03:22 AM »

Beto on a skateboard:




Offline Kashinoda

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13888 on: Today at 06:28:01 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:35:02 AM
She's a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist.



Faithless Electors?

Basically guaranteed large scale civil unrest if that came to fruition.

China must be loving this.
Online Alan_X

Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13889 on: Today at 07:34:09 AM »
For those worrying about which way the military might go if Trump tries a coup:

"(CNN)The top US general is standing firm amid sweeping changes at the Pentagon which have seen senior officials replaced by Trump idealogues and alarmed senior defense officials.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley made clear his dedication to the constitution at an event Wednesday while standing beside the newly installed acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.
"We are unique among militaries. We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or a dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. No, we do not take an oath to a country, a tribe or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution. And every soldier that is represented in this museum, every sailor, airman, Marine, Coast Guardsman, each of us will protect and defend that document, regardless of personal price," Milley said during remarks at the opening of the US Army's museum."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nMaI1Hg8dl8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nMaI1Hg8dl8</a>

Mark Milley apologised for being involved in Trump's bible shitshow and is making clear where the US Military stands. About 1:10 in.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13890 on: Today at 07:38:57 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:47:30 AM
Didnt Alan post a very good video about the faithless electors and how that is exceptionally unlikely?

Not me but I think the faithless elector scenario is receding with every court case that gets thrown out and the votes keep mounting in Biden's favour.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13891 on: Today at 07:48:22 AM »
Trump is all talk. He will be gone by January. He's never accomplished anything complicated in his life, and that ain't changing now. His presidency was one of inaction, failure to understand his brief and carry out anything with basic detail.

There will be no coup, just a sinking GOP Trump party.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 07:56:11 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:38:57 AM
Not me but I think the faithless elector scenario is receding with every court case that gets thrown out and the votes keep mounting in Biden's favour.

FYI it's important to distinguish 'Faithless Electors' (when the electors sent to Washington break with the directive from their home state on whom to vote for) from what a lot of people are talking about, which is Republican legislatures overriding the election result to send electors for Trump anyway citing too many irregularites over the counts.

That wouldn't be considered 'Faithless' and is entirely legal and constitutional.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13893 on: Today at 08:57:46 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 03:15:13 AM
For all the noise, this seems more likely for a campaign which didn't bother to sort out lawyers to contest results of an election they were expecting to lose.

NYT. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/12/us/politics/trump-future.html


"... the fraud Mr. Giuliani... "  I suspect it's not an accident the way that sentence was constructed.  ;D

I'm reminded of the scene in Downfall (no, not THAT one), where Hitler is issuing all these orders about armies regrouping to push the Soviet formations back - whilst his generals desperately try to hint that these armies don't exist anymore. By this point they're just an rabble of exhausted men and worn out equipment who can barely stand their ground, much less launch an attack.

That's the vibe this is giving off to me: Trump demanding his aides and advisers change what cannot be changed, as he throws ever more desperate solutions into the air.

He's just so used to taking what he wants and never being denied. He really is a dictator.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 09:04:17 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:57:46 AM
"... the fraud Mr. Giuliani... "  I suspect it's not an accident the way that sentence was constructed.  ;D

I'm reminded of the scene in Downfall (no, not THAT one), where Hitler is issuing all these orders about armies regrouping to push the Soviet formations back - whilst his generals desperately try to hint that these armies don't exist anymore. By this point they're just an rabble of exhausted men and worn out equipment who can barely stand their ground, much less launch an attack.

That's the vibe this is giving off to me: Trump demanding his aides and advisers change what cannot be changed, as he throws ever more desperate solutions into the air.

He's just so used to taking what he wants and never being denied. He really is a dictator.

We can but hope it ends the same way...

« Reply #13895 on: Today at 09:08:39 AM »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:04:17 AM
We can but hope it ends the same way...


He doesn't have the balls.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13896 on: Today at 09:10:58 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:08:39 AM
He doesn't have the balls.

Perhaps he`ll be Epsteined by a family member...sorry I`m fantasising.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13897 on: Today at 09:11:36 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:56:11 AM
FYI it's important to distinguish 'Faithless Electors' (when the electors sent to Washington break with the directive from their home state on whom to vote for) from what a lot of people are talking about, which is Republican legislatures overriding the election result to send electors for Trump anyway citing too many irregularites over the counts.

That wouldn't be considered 'Faithless' and is entirely legal and constitutional.

Fair enough. I still think it's less and less likely. The one saving grace with Trump is that he's a fucking clown and likes having clowns around him.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13898 on: Today at 09:12:47 AM »
This is one of Trumps key whistleblowers:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kClthYmd0KE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kClthYmd0KE</a>

"There were vans... they said it was for food but it wasn't food... I didn't see what was in the vans but they took it out of the back of the vans..."

Woman who says she was up 24 hours without sleep reports not actually seeing anything...

Well I'm convinced...

« Last Edit: Today at 09:16:34 AM by Alan_X »
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13899 on: Today at 09:14:45 AM »

Seems credible  ::)
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13900 on: Today at 09:25:40 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:12:47 AM
This is one of Trumps key whistleblowers:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kClthYmd0KE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kClthYmd0KE</a>

"There were vans... they said it was for food but it wasn't food... I didn't see what was in the vans but they took it out of the back of the vans..."

Woman who says she was up 24 hours without sleep reports not actually seeing anything...

Well I'm convinced...


She was actually quite a compelling witness to what could only be described a widespread election fraud. She clearly understood the mathematical principles and consequences of working a twenty-four hour shift, clearly stating the start time and the finish time with absolute precision. I also found her observation that the vans were unloaded from the back to be very concerning bordering on sinister. I have only ever seen vans emptied from the top after using a very large can opener, so alarm bells are ringing all over the place here.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13901 on: Today at 09:26:47 AM »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 04:17:19 AM
Biden finally wins Arizona. It was just called with 11,000 votes left.


McCain factor. Karma's a bitch. :)

Excellent. ironically that was the state where Trump's supporters were shouting "Count the Votes". They did, And Biden won...
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13902 on: Today at 09:29:16 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:25:40 AM
She was actually quite a compelling witness to what could only be described a widespread election fraud. She clearly understood the mathematical principles and consequences of working a twenty-four hour shift, clearly stating the start time and the finish time with absolute precision. I also found her observation that the vans were unloaded from the back to be very concerning bordering on sinister. I have only ever seen vans emptied from the top after using a very large can opener, so alarm bells are ringing all over the place here.

Totally... the back of the vans thing was the clincher for me...

That and the size - they weren't big enough for food. Hundreds of thousands of fake ballots yes... food, definitely not.
« Reply #13903 on: Today at 09:31:10 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:56:11 AM
FYI it's important to distinguish 'Faithless Electors' (when the electors sent to Washington break with the directive from their home state on whom to vote for) from what a lot of people are talking about, which is Republican legislatures overriding the election result to send electors for Trump anyway citing too many irregularites over the counts.

That wouldn't be considered 'Faithless' and is entirely legal and constitutional.
But it isn't legal and constitutional if the fraud is a fabrication. So far the courts have found the claims baseless.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13904 on: Today at 09:31:23 AM »
Vans are the new emails.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 09:33:11 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:29:16 AM
Totally... the back of the vans thing was the clincher for me...

That and the size - they weren't big enough for food. Hundreds of thousands of fake ballots yes... food, definitely not.
Yes I am sure her food would have required a much bigger van.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 09:33:40 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:11:36 AM
Fair enough. I still think it's less and less likely. The one saving grace with Trump is that he's a fucking clown and likes having clowns around him.

OTOH, I think that some of the laws enacted by states to deter faithless electors decree that they must vote for "the winner of the state's popular vote" rather than "who they're told to by the state government" but I don't know which states have laws like that (I read there are 33 states with such laws but what the precise wording is for any of them I have no idea).

Despite my repeated warnings, I do think the outcome of all this is he's running away in January to sulk in Mar-A-Lago hosting his own shadow presidency as a show on OAN (possibly rebranded as TrumpTV). I wouldn't care to make predictions on a potential 2024 run as it will depend on how prosecutions or indictments play out and also how relevant he manages to keep himself.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 09:35:45 AM »
I also liked the Stephen Colbert van-realted story where Biden supporters were seen faking votes next to a van that had 'Biden Harris' written on the outside.

As Colbert says, you do the faking inside the van not outside...

When you ask for 'evidence' from people who get their news from QAnon Facebook groups, OAN, Tucker Carlson, and the liar-in-chief it's no surprise these stories are so ludicrous.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 09:36:25 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:33:11 AM
Yes I am sure her food would have required a much bigger van.

;D
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 09:50:22 AM »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:33:40 AM
OTOH, I think that some of the laws enacted by states to deter faithless electors decree that they must vote for "the winner of the state's popular vote" rather than "who they're told to by the state government" but I don't know which states have laws like that (I read there are 33 states with such laws but what the precise wording is for any of them I have no idea).

Despite my repeated warnings, I do think the outcome of all this is he's running away in January to sulk in Mar-A-Lago hosting his own shadow presidency as a show on OAN (possibly rebranded as TrumpTV). I wouldn't care to make predictions on a potential 2024 run as it will depend on how prosecutions or indictments play out and also how relevant he manages to keep himself.

I hope he does decide to run in 2024 (He started the 2020 campaign as soon as he took office in Jan 2017) as it will suck the energy out of any other possible contenders.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 09:52:07 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 09:31:23 AM
Vans are the new emails.

PARK THEM UP, PARK THEM UP.
Re: US 2020 Election discussion: Vote BIDEN-HARRIS
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 09:56:35 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:12:47 AM
This is one of Trumps key whistleblowers:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kClthYmd0KE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kClthYmd0KE</a>

"There were vans... they said it was for food but it wasn't food... I didn't see what was in the vans but they took it out of the back of the vans..."

Woman who says she was up 24 hours without sleep reports not actually seeing anything...

Well I'm convinced...
She couldn't remember what 24hrs was during her made up story.

I'm convinced.
